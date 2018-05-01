Former Rainiers Manager Ejected After Crazy Finish In Double-A

The Rainiers lost to Albuquerque in the opener of the four-game homestand on Monday night, 5-3. Let’s talk about something else.

Former Rainiers manager Daren Brown is managing the Mariners Double-A Arkansas affiliate, and his team was involved in a hotly disputed game-ending triple play last night.

Down 8-4 in the ninth, Arkansas loaded the bases with nobody out. The batter hit a low sinking liner to the second baseman, who gloved it… either on the fly or on a short-hop. It was hard to tell.

With a three-man umpiring crew, the umpire closest to the play made no signal. The first base umpire ran forward with an “out” sign, signaling a catch. But the defense thought it was a short hop, and started turning a double play through second base – what would be a typical 4-6-3 double play.

Brown said that Braden Bishop was at first, he saw the catch sign, and returned to first base. Joe DeCarlo was the runner at third, he was hanging around the bag.

The opponent Springfield started arguing for a triple play, Brown ran out to talk with the umpires, the Springfield manager was coming out, and at some point during this DeCarlo saw that he could run home, so he did.

The umpires huddled up, and changed their call and decided it was a catch. They put Bishop back at first, said the batter and the second base runner was out, and that DeCarlo scored.

After the ball was put in play. Springfield’s pitcher stepped off the rubber and threw to third for an appeal play. The umpires ruled that DeCarlo was out for not tagging up before running home.

Game over.

And that’s how Daren Brown got ejected from a game after it had ended.

Arkansas traveled to Tulsa to start a series tonight, and the same umpires are working the new series, so when Brown goes to the plate meeting he’ll have the rare opportunity to get ejected twice in between games. Do it, Brownie, do it!

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma starter Max Povse pitched efficiently for 6.2 innings and was probably pleased with 97 of his 99 pitches, but the back-to-back home runs Albuquerque hit in the fourth inning decided the game as the Isotopes won, 5-3. Tom Murphy homered with a man on, and Jordan Patterson followed with the solo shot. Tacoma did load the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth but could not tie the game.

ROSTER MOVE: We expect some moves before the game today.

TODAY: Albuquerque (10-15) at Tacoma (12-12), 6:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 3-2.

PITCHERS: RHP Christian Bergman (3-1, 3.00) at RHP Jeff Hoffman (0-3, 5.74)

HOT HITTERS: Chris Herrmann has drawn at least one walk in 11 straight games… Kirk Nieuwenhuis has reached base in 11 straight games… Ian Miller has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, going 15-for-42… Cameron Perkins hit safely in four straight games, going 6-for-13.

OPPONENT NEWS: Daniel Castro has the longest hitting streak in the minor leagues, a 22-game run that started immediately after he went 0-for-4 on Opening Night… Mike Tauchman has hit safely in eight straight games since being optioned to Albuquerque by the Rockies.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Isotopes have added former Rainiers and Mariners utility man Shawn O’Malley, who signed with the Rockies during spring training but was injured during spring training.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

The strong April results are exactly what the Mariners needed, Ryan Divish writes.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Fresno 11, SALT LAKE 4 – Kyle Tucker had his second consecutive three-hit game as Fresno coasted to the win. Story from Salt Lake City.

LAS VEGAS 9, Sacramento 5 – suddenly hot Las Vegas belted four homers in the win. Story from Vegas.

Reno 8, EL PASO 6 – former Rainiers and Mariners starter Anthony Vasquez made his Reno debut, pitching in long relief. He lost a six-run lead and ended up getting the win. Recap from El Paso.

Oklahoma City 6, MEMPHIS 0 – Daniel Corcino and three relievers combined on a four-hit shutout for the Dodgers.

IOWA 10, Omaha 3 – former Rainiers infielder Mike Freeman blasted three home runs to support Cubs top prospect Adbert Alzolay‘s seven one-hit innings. It was Freeman’s first career multi-homer game. Story from Des Moines.

NEW ORLEANS 3, Round Rock 2 (10) – tied 2-2 after nine, Round Rock didn’t score in the top of the tenth, which is a disaster with these new rules. Story from New Orleans.

COLORADO SPRINGS 17, Nashville 3 – all of your favorite Sky Sox had multiple hits, including former Rainiers first baseman Ji-Man Choi who had three hits, a homer, three runs, and three RBI. Cycle-crazed MiLB.com actually focused on a missed cycle by a player on the team that lost 17-3.

