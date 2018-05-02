Rainiers Barely Avoid No-Hitter

Phew! That was a close one.

Tacoma was nearly no-hit by three Albuquerque pitchers on Tuesday night, ultimately finishing with one hit in a 3-1 loss to the Isotopes.

The Rainiers scored in the bottom of the first inning when Ian Miller walked, stole second, went to third on a ground out to the right side, and scored on Dan Vogelbach‘s sacrifice fly. It was excellent execution to get a run without a hit.

The problem was that the Rainiers didn’t get a hit until the ninth inning.

Albuquerque’s Jeff Hoffman (5.2 innings, 89 pitches, coming off a shoulder injury) was relieved by Scott McGough, who retired all seven batters he faced to keep the no-hitter alive after eight innings. D.J. Johnson came in to pitch the ninth.

Tacoma had not been no-hit since June 12, 2003 (by Lindsey Gulin of Las Vegas at Cashman Field), but it sure felt like it was going to happen. Starting in the seventh inning I began using every single no-hitter jinx that they teach you in broadcasting school – and none of them were working.

Miller led off the ninth and saved the day by hitting a weak bouncer toward shortstop. Shawn O’Malley was playing short for Albuquerque, and he charged the ball but was unable to field it cleanly. It was clear that Miller was going to reach first base even if O’Malley fielded it, and he was credited with a hit.

Unfortunately the Rainiers couldn’t get any more hits, though they did bring the winning run to the plate, and they lost 3-1. Here’s exclusive video of the postgame wrap-up.

The series continues with a 7:05 game tonight, and I promise the Rainiers will get more than one hit.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Three Albuquerque pitchers held Tacoma to one hit in a 3-1 Isotopes victory. Tacoma has lost three games in a row for the first time this season. Christian Bergman and relievers Shawn Armstrong and Erik Goeddel all pitched well in the loss.

ROSTER MOVE: Yesterday was busy. RHP Casey Lawrence and OF Guillermo Heredia were called up by Seattle, and outfielder Sebastian Ochoa was sent back to extended spring training. Tacoma activated infielder Gordon Beckham from the disabled list, and right-handed reliever Darin Gillies was promoted from Double-A Arkansas.

TODAY: Albuquerque (11-15) at Tacoma (12-13), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

SEASONS SERIES: Tied, 3-3.

PITCHERS: LHP David Holmberg (0-2, 11.12) at LHP Roenis Elias (0-0, 0.00)

HOT HITTERS: Ian Miller had the lone hit last night. He has hit safely in ten of his last 12 games, going 16-for-45.

OPPONENT NEWS: Daniel Castro has the longest hitting streak in the minor leagues, a 22-game run – but he got called up by the Rockies yesterday so now he’s Somebody Else’s Problem… Mike Tauchman has hit safely in nine straight games since being optioned to Albuquerque by the Rockies… Raimel Tapia is 4-for-8 with a homer in this series, and he has hit safely in ten of his last 11 games.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Isotopes have added former Rainiers and Mariners utility man Shawn O’Malley, who signed with the Rockies during spring training but was injured during spring training.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Sacramento 5, LAS VEGAS 1 – Eury Perez hit a big three-run homer to open up the game for Sacramento. Story from Vegas.

SALT LAKE 13, Fresno 9 – Michael Hermosillo had a career game, hitting for the cycle with a grand slam for the Bees. He finished the game 4-for-5 with six RBI. It was a cycle, so MiLB.com was all over the story.

EL PASO 7, Reno 1 – pinch hitter Shane Peterson ripped a grand slam in the sixth inning to lead El Paso to the win. Recap from El Paso.

COLORADO SPRINGS 10, Nashville 6 – Sky Sox infielder Mauricio Dubon launched a three-run homer in the eighth inning to open it up.

NEW ORLEANS 4, Round Rock 3 – Jonathan Rodriguez was the hero, hitting a two-run walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning for the Baby Cakes. Story from New Orleans.

Omaha 7, IOWA 4 (8) – a rain-shortened game. Omaha has welcomed shortstop prospect Adalberto Mondesi back from the disabled list and he homered in his second game back.

MEMPHIS 5, Oklahoma City 4 – Yairo Munoz and Patrick Wisdom each had two hits and two RBI for the Redbirds. Recap from Memphis.

