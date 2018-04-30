Rainiers Home This Week For Brief Respite

Tacoma opens a four-game homestand tonight against a struggling Albuquerque Isotopes team, and you should try to make it out to the ballpark this week because it’s your last chance for a little while.

After this four-game series, Tacoma embarks upon its longest road trip of the season: a 12-day, 13-game three-city jaunt which starts on Friday. In total, Tacoma is playing 18-out-of-22 games on the road, which is the toughest stretch of the 2018 schedule in terms of away games.

The Rainiers missed out on an opportunity to win the Fresno series, dropping the final game on Sunday afternoon before flying home. There were a lot of missed scoring opportunities early in the game, and a shortage of available relief pitchers hurt down the stretch.

Let’s see if the Rainiers can pick up some wins here at home!

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma missed out on multiple early scoring opportunities before allowing some late home runs in an 11-5 loss at Fresno on Sunday. Zach Vincej belted Tacoma’s second grand slam of the season in the fifth inning. Fresno won the series, three games to two.

ROSTER MOVE: Prior to yesterday’s game the Rainiers placed RHP Ryan Garton on the disabled list and brought RHP Lindsey Caughel back from Double-A Arkansas.

TODAY: Albuquerque (9-15) at Tacoma (12-11), 6:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 3-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Max Povse (1-3, 8.31) at LHP Sam Howard (1-3, 5.68)

HOT HITTERS: Chris Herrmann has drawn at least one walk in 11 straight games… Kirk Nieuwenhuis has reached base in ten straight games… Dan Vogelbach has homered in back-to-back games… Danny Muno was 4-for-14 with seven walks in the Fresno series.

OPPONENT NEWS: Albuquerque was in danger of being swept at home in a five-game series, but managed to beat Las Vegas 7-6 on Sunday to avoid that fate. After starting the season 5-2, Albuquerque has lost 13 of the last 17 games… Daniel Castro has the longest hitting streak in the minor leagues, a 22-game run that started immediately after he went 0-for-4 on Opening Night… Mike Tauchman has hit safely in seven straight games since being optioned to Albuquerque by the Rockies.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Isotopes have added former Rainiers and Mariners utility man Shawn O’Malley, who signed with the Rockies during spring training but was injured during spring training.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners bombed the Cleveland Indians again, this time by a score of 10-4, and completed a remarkable 7-3 road trip on Sunday. Seattle scored 32 runs with ten homers in the four-game series at Cleveland. The M’s are 16-11, which is the most April wins the team has accumulated since 2003.

On the injury front, Hisashi Iwakuma pulled himself out of a simulated game the other day, which is not good.

pulled himself out of a simulated game the other day, which is not good. While the situation is still fluid, it appears that Shoei Ohtani is going to pitch at Safeco this weekend.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

ALBUQUERQUE 7, Las Vegas 6 – the Isotopes avoided being swept in a five-game series at home as opening day starter Yency Almonte pitched more than one inning for the first time this season. Story from Albuquerque.

Salt Lake 6, EL PASO 4 – the bashing Bees hit four home runs, two of them by Ryan Schimpf. Story from MiLB.com.

SACRAMENTO 7, Reno 6 – this game was tied 6-6 before Sacramento loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth and Eury Perez singled home the game-winner.

MEMPHIS 6, Round Rock 1 – new Memphis starter Ryan Helsley struck out nine over seven innings, allowing just one run to earn the win in his Triple-A debut.

OKLAHOMA CITY 5, Iowa 3 – this is getting silly, as Oklahoma City is now 12-0 in home games. Breyvic Valera homered and drove in three runs. Recap from Oklahoma City.

COLORADO SPRINGS 7, Omaha 3 – outfielder Kyle Wren his two doubles and drove in a pair of runs for the Sky Sox.

NASHVILLE 7, New Orleans 2 – the Sounds banged out a dozen hits, with Dustin Fowler leading the way. Fowler doubled, tripled, and homered. Story from cycle-loving MiLB.com.

Interesting: home teams went 7-1 on getaway day in the PCL.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Monday, April 30th, 2018 at 10:57 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.