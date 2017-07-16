 

Rainiers Fall Back To .500

July 16, 2017

The Rainiers lost their third straight game to Fresno on Saturday night, and the team’s record has fallen to 46-46 on the year.

It’s been an interesting journey for the club so far this season. After sputtering out of the gate in the first week of the season, Tacoma went on an extended hot streak and peaked at 13 games over .500. The club was 29-16 on the morning of May 25, sitting in first place in the Pac-North with a two-game lead over Reno.

Since that fateful day – known as Mike Freeman Day in certain circles – Tacoma has gone 17-30, and is now back to the .500 mark for the first time since the team was 4-4 on April 14th.

The good news is there are still 50 games left in the season – plenty of time for the Rainiers to turn around the recent trend, and start playing winning baseball again.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Dan Vogelbach launched a tape measure homer in the first to give Tacoma a 2-0 lead, but it was all downhill from there as Fresno went on to win, 11-2, on Saturday night. Tyler White‘s grand slam in the fourth inning broke it open for Fresno.

Today: Fresno (52-41) at Tacoma (46-46), 1:35.

Opponent Affiliation: Houston Astros.

Season Series: Fresno leads, 8-3.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Mike Hauschild (4-1, 5.36) at RHP Chase De Jong (3-4, 6.17).

Hot RainiersLeonys Martin has been successful in his last 21 stolen base attempts… he’s hitting .365 in July… Tyler O’Neill saw his eight-game hitting streak come to an end last night.

Look Out ForTony Kemp has a 20-game hitting streak, and he had a ten-game before that – he’s hit safely in 30 of his last 31 games… Teoscar Hernandez has gone 6-for-11 with four extra-base hits in this series… Alejandro Garcia has a nine-game hitting streak.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 1:20 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here. It’s a Sunday home game, so Bob Robertson joins me in the booth.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

PCL Game Reports:

  • El Paso stunned Reno, and the first place Aces saw their lead over Fresno shrink to three games. Ryan Schimpf homered off All-Star closer Jimmy Sherfy in the ninth to tie the game, and Franchy Cordero homered in the tenth to win it.
  • Salt Lake added a shortstop prospect, but lost to Sacramento on Saturday night, 4-3.
  • Las Vegas made four errors and lost an ugly one to Albuquerque, 9-5.
  • Memphis won its fifth straight game, coasting to a 9-1 win over Round Rock behind Luke Weaver (8-1, 1.92). Weaver missed the All-Star Game because he was in the big leagues for a minute prior to the break – maybe we’ll see him when Memphis comes to Tacoma in a couple of weeks.
  • Nashville shortstop Yairo Munoz drove in five runs during an 11-5 win at Omaha.
  • New Orleans edged Oklahoma City, 4-3, and the Cakes are going for a rare four-game road sweep today.
  • Iowa at Colorado Springs was rained out for the third day in a row. Rumor has it they may actually play baseball today.

Leave a Comment » | Uncategorized | Permalink
Posted by Mike Curto

If You Come To The Ballpark Every Day…

July 15, 2017

… you’ll see something new each time.

That’s an old baseball adage that may or may not be true. But I certainly saw something I have never seen before in Friday night’s game at Cheney Stadium.

Tacoma had nine consecutive batters strike out. The entire lineup, striking out in order. And it happened against four Fresno pitchers.

It started innocently enough with one out in the sixth inning, when Fresno starter David Martinez struck out D.J. Peterson and Gordon Beckham back-to-back to send the inning. Tacoma had struck out only once in the game prior to this.

That ended Martinez’s night, and Fresno brought in Kevin Comer to work the bottom of the seventh inning. Comer struck out the side, fanning Danny Muno, Tyler Smith, and Tuffy Gosewisch in order.

After Fresno scored four times in the top of the eighth to snap a scoreless tie, the Grizzlies brought in Jordan Jankowski from the bullpen. Jankowski also struck out the side, whiffing Zach Shank, Leonys Martin, and Tyler O’Neill for eight consecutive strikeouts.

Dayan Diaz was summoned to pitch the bottom of the ninth for Fresno, and he struck out Dan Vogelbach for the ninth straight K. D.J. Peterson finally ended the string by hitting a long double into right-center.

Nine batters, nine strikeouts, no balls put in play.

Now that I’ve seen Tacoma strike out nine times in a row, I have no need to see it again. Once is enough!

The PCL record book does not list most consecutive strikeouts by a team, but it does have a listing for individual pitchers. Three pitchers in PCL history have struck out eight consecutive batters, most recently Ruben Quevedo of the Iowa Cubs in 2000.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: A pitcher’s duel between Tacoma’s Casey Lawrence and Fresno’s David Martinez gave us seven scoreless innings before Fresno rallied to score four runs in the top of the eighth and beat Tacoma on Friday night, 4-0.

Today: Fresno (51-41) at Tacoma (46-45), 7:05.

Opponent Affiliation: Houston Astros.

Season Series: Fresno leads, 7-3.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Dean Deetz (1-3, 11.74) at RHP Tyler Cloyd (1-0, 1.42).

Cloyd’s pitch count is still being carefully monitored, so this will turn into a ‘bullpen game’ pretty early.

Hot RainiersLeonys Martin has been successful in his last 21 stolen base attempts… he’s hitting .375 in July… Tyler O’Neill has hit eight homers in the last 17 games, and he has an eight-game hitting streak… Tuffy Gosewish hit his first three homers of the season over the course of his last seven games going into the break.

Look Out ForTony Kemp has a 19-game hitting streak, and he had a ten-game before that – he’s hit safely in 29 of his last 30 games… Colin Moran had two hits including a homer in the Triple-A All-Star Game… Alejandro Garcia has a nine-game hitting streak.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

PCL Game Reports:

  • El Paso hammered Reno, 10-4, as Dillon Overton pitched six strong innings allowing two runs. Fresno pulled within four games of the first place Aces.
  • Lather, rinse, repeat. Jordan Patterson hit two homers for the second game in a row as Albuquerque won in Las Vegas, 7-2.
  • Sacramento used one big inning to win in Salt Lake City, 6-4.
  • Round Rock starter Nick Martinez tossed a gem, but he was long gone when Memphis catcher (and PCL All-Star) Carson Kelly hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth for a 2-1 win.
  • Omaha won a wild walk-off when Nashville reliever Simon Castro fielded a sacrifice bunt and threw the ball into right field, allowing the tying and winning runs to score. Whoops!
  • Mike Aviles and Cal Towey hit back-to-back homers in the ninth inning to give New Orleans an 11-10 win at Oklahoma City. Second day in a row the Baby Cakes have stunned the Dodgers in the ninth.
  • Iowa and Colorado Springs are still on all-star break. They got rained out for the second night in a row on Friday.

Leave a Comment » | Uncategorized | Permalink
Posted by Mike Curto

Two Perfect 12-Batter Stretches Not Enough

July 14, 2017

Two 12-batter stretches of perfection bookended one rough inning for the Rainiers pitching staff on Thursday night.

Facing Fresno, Tacoma starter Sam Gaviglio retired the first 12 batters of the game – four perfect innings. But the fifth inning was trouble, with a leadoff homer by Teoscar Hernandez, a couple of walks, four runs scoring, nine batters coming to the plate.

Tacoma went to reliever Ryan Kelly for the sixth inning, and he promptly allowed another homer to Hernandez – but then retired the next three batters.

Cody Martin followed Kelly by setting down all nine batters he faced, striking out seven, over three perfect innings. Combined, Kelly and Martin retired 12 straight batters to finish the game.

Fresno’s first 12 batters of the game made outs, and Fresno’s last 12 batters of the game made outs. That’s 24 of the 27 outs. But those middle three outs were tough to get.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: Fresno rallied to score four runs in the fifth inning, Teoscar Hernandez homered twice, and the Grizzlies beat Tacoma on Thursday night, 5-1.

Today: Fresno (50-41) at Tacoma (46-44), 7:05.

Opponent Affiliation: Houston Astros.

Season Series: Fresno leads, 6-3.

Starting Pitchers: RHP David Martinez (5-7, 4.53) at RHP Casey Lawrence (2-1, 3.86).

Hot RainiersLeonys Martin has been successful in his last 21 stolen base attempts… he’s gone 17-for-40 in his last nine games… Tyler O’Neill has hit eight homers in the last 16 games, and he has a seven-game hitting streak… Tuffy Gosewish hit his first three homers of the season over the course of his last seven games going into the break.

Look Out ForTony Kemp has an 18-game hitting streak, and he had a ten-game before that – he’s hit safely in 28 of his last 29 games… Colin Moran had two hits including a homer in the Triple-A All-Star Game… Alejandro Garcia has an eight-game hitting streak.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

PCL Game Reports:

  • Kristopher Negron homered twice to help Reno to a 6-2 win over visiting El Paso. The Aces remain five games ahead of Fresno, 8.5 games ahead of Tacoma.
  • Albuquerque’s Jordan Patterson hit two homers – including a grand slam – in an 8-4 win at Las Vegas. Elsewhere in Vegas, they’re in the money at the Main Event of the World Series of Poker.
  • Lefty John Lamb pitched Salt Lake to a 5-4 win over Sacramento.
  • Memphis came out of the break with another win, riding Patrick Wisdom‘s three-run homer to a 6-2 victory over Round Rock.
  • Omaha lost two key players to injury and then got creamed by Nashville, 10-1.
  • Moises Sierra snapped a 4-4 tie in the top of the ninth with a two-run double, leading New Orleans to a 7-4 win at Oklahoma City.
  • Iowa at Colorado Springs got rained out.

Leave a Comment » | Uncategorized | Permalink
Posted by Mike Curto

No Rest At Cheney Stadium: Rainiers Return Today

July 13, 2017

The Triple-A All-Star Game was quite an event last night, and I hope those of you who attended had a blast.

The broadcast was enjoyable, and it was fun to work with Pawtucket’s Josh Maurer on the call. He’s a pro, and I wish him the best in the second half.

In the game Nashville’s Renato Nunez was the big star launching a three-run homer to lead the Pacific Coast League to a 6-4 win over the International League. The PCL ended a four game (four year?) losing streak in the event.

The two Rainiers players weren’t involved much in the outcome. Jean Machi pitched an inning, allowing a solo homer and an unearned run. Dan Vogelbach struck out in his only plate appearance – his all-star moments came in the Home Run Derby on Monday.

Now we are back to Rainiers season. It’s like the Triple-A All-Star Game was the opener of a five-game homestand. Tacoma hosts Fresno all weekend.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

Yesterday: The Rainiers have been off for three days during the all-star break. Tacoma did win on Sunday in Sacramento, 12-0, to get into the break three games over .500.

Roster Moves: Sunday’s game included an injury to outfielder Andrew Aplin, who hurt his knee sliding into second for a stolen base. D.J. Peterson was battling a hip problem, and Tyler O’Neill had a hamstring issue. Aplin has been placed on the disabled list, and so far I haven’t heard anything on Peterson and O’Neill. But we may have some roster moves today.

Today: Fresno (49-41) at Tacoma (46-43), 7:05.

Opponent Affiliation: Houston Astros.

Season Series: Fresno leads, 5-3.

Starting Pitchers: RHP Trent Thornton (5-2, 5.49) at RHP Sam Gaviglio (2-3, 3.31).

Hot RainiersLeonys Martin has been successful in his last 20 stolen base attempts… he’s gone 15-for-36 in his last eight games… Tyler O’Neill has hit eight homers in the last 15 games, and he has a six-game hitting streak… Tuffy Gosewish hit his first three homers of the season over the course of his last seven games going into the break.

Look Out For: Tony Kemp has a 17-game hitting streak, and he had a ten-game before that – he’s hit safely in 27 of his last 28 games… Colin Moran had two hits including a homer in the Triple-A All-Star Game yesterday… Alejandro Garcia has an eight-game hitting streak.

Broadcast: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL Scoreboard: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Leave a Comment » | Uncategorized | Permalink
Posted by Mike Curto

Triple-A All-Star Game Broadcast Information

July 12, 2017

It’s finally here, the Triple-A All-Star Game. The related events over the past three days have been outstanding, and now we’re ready for the actual game. First pitch is set for 6:05.

The game will be nationally televised on the MLB Network, starting promptly at 6:00. Paul Severino, Bill Ripken, Jim Callis, and Michelle McMahon will be the broadcasters.

On the radio side, we’re originating the national feed on 850 AM in Tacoma. The radio call is fed to all 30 Triple-A cities. Pawtucket’s Josh Maurer was selected as the International League All-Star broadcaster and he will be joining me on the call. The radio pregame show starts at 5:30.

The radio broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here. If you are an MiLB TV subscriber, you can stream the MLB Network’s TV feed through the MiLB TV portal.

Starting pitchers are Oklahoma City’s Wilmer Font and Lehigh Valley’s Tom Eshelman. Font leads all of minor league baseball with 119 strikeouts, while Eshelman has a 1.96 ERA.

The PCL has a four-game losing streak in this event. We need Tony DeFranceso to work his magic and get us a win.

Some pregame reading:

 

Leave a Comment » | Uncategorized | Permalink
Posted by Mike Curto

All-Star Batting Practice Open To Public Today (Totally Free!)

July 11, 2017

That Home Run Derby last night was a blast – gotta admit, it was much better than I was expecting.

Big credit to all of the participants for making it entertaining, and congratulations to Pawtucket’s Bryce Brentz for winning the belt. Dan Vogelbach gave him a great run, and hit some long ones (over the scoreboard in right-center!), but took second place.

(My favorite homer of the Derby was Richie Shaffer‘s shot which hit the ‘R’ atop the R-Yard in left field. First time I’ve seen that.)

Today the All-Stars from both leagues take batting practice and have an autograph signing – and it is open to the public and totally free. Free parking, free entry, just come on in and watch the workouts.

The PCL hits first at 3:15, and the International League follows about 4:00-ish. Everything winds down around 5:00. There is a private party elsewhere in Tacoma for the All-Stars tonight, and then tomorrow is game day.

Home Run Derby coverage:

That’s it for today – it’s time for me to start gathering information on these all-stars for tomorrow’s broadcast.

Leave a Comment » | Uncategorized | Permalink
Posted by Mike Curto

Triple-A Home Run Derby Preview

July 10, 2017

Are you excited? The Triple-A All-Star festivities begin tonight with the Home Run Derby at 7:00.

Gates open at 5, the program starts with a kid’s derby on the Whiffle Ball field at 6:40, and then the Home Run Derby contestants are introduced at 7.

Before coming to the park, stop and read this great story by Todd Milles of The News Tribune on five memorable home runs hit at Cheney Stadium. He spoke with witnesses of the homers, and even dug up my radio call of A.J. Zapp‘s center field wall-clearing homer in 2004 (how did he do that? I didn’t send it to him).

Seriously. Read the story. Then come right back here.

The Triple-A Home Run Derby starts at 7. We’ll be doing timed rounds, like in the major league derby. Four minutes each for the six contestants. Bottom two hitters drop out after round one. Another four minutes for the final four hitters, with the homers from the first round carrying over and added onto the second round total. Then the top two reset their total to zero, and go head-to-head in four minute rounds. Any tiebreakers will be settled with 90-second rounds.

There are six contestants – three from each league. Let’s get to ’em.

RENATO NUNEZ, Nashville Sounds (Oakland A’s)

The prohibitive favorite, because he leads all of Minor League Baseball with 24 home runs. He also plays half of his games in First Tennessee Park, which is one of the few pitcher’s parks in the PCL.

Despite this being Nunez’s second season in the PCL, this is his first trip to Cheney Stadium. Tacoma visited Nashville last year, and the Sounds return trip this season isn’t until August.

Nunez has hit 122 career minor league homers, with a high of 29 at Class-A Stockton in 2014. He did not homer in 15 major league at-bats during his first call-up last September.

At age 23, Nunez is the youngest player in the Derby.

CHRISTIAN WALKER, Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Walker ranks second in the PCL with 22 home runs, and he leads the league in RBI, extra base hits, and total bases.

The only contestant to hit homers in both Triple-A Leagues, Walker has belted 42 homers over parts of three seasons with Norfolk of the International League plus the 22 homers for Reno this year.

Walker has familiarity with Cheney Stadium, having lifted two homers on to the R Yard Deck during Reno’s four-game series at Tacoma in early June.

On September 20, 2014, Walker clubbed his first major league homer, against the Boston Red Sox.

DAN VOGELBACH, Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners)

The hometown favorite, Vogelbach hit his tenth dinger of the season for the Rainiers yesterday in Sacramento. He belted 23 homers in the PCL last season.

Vogelbach is one of two left-handed hitters in the Derby, which could be an advantage if the wind is blowing in from left field tonight.

While Vogelbach treats hitting as a craft and tries to work the count and use his patience at the plate, but the Home Run Derby is a completely different animal. It will be interesting to see if he can get into aggressive slugger mode.

Having the home crowd on his side will certainly help Vogelbach.

BRYCE BRENTZ, Pawtucket Red Sox (Boston Red Sox)

The oldest player in the Derby at age 28, Brentz and Richie Shaffer lead the International League contestants with 18 home runs this season.

Brentz has played in at least a couple of games for Pawtucket each of the last six seasons. He’s hit as many as 30 homers in a season, and belted his first major league home run last June for Boston.

When playing for Middle Tennessee State as a sophomore in 2009, Brentz led the entire NCAA with 28 homers. The Red Sox drafted him in the first round the following year.

DANNY HAYES, Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

The surprise contestant of the Derby, Hayes has already established a career high by hitting 15 homers for Charlotte where he is playing his second Triple-A season.

Hayes may secretly wish that he was playing in the PCL. He was born and raised in Sacramento, and spent four years playing for Oregon State University (2010-2013). He was college teammates with Rainiers players Tyler Smith, Sam Gaviglio, Andrew Moore, and even Stefen Romero for a season.

Like Vogelbach, Hayes is a left-handed batter and may be aided by the natural elements at Cheney Stadium. Hayes is the only player in the Derby who has not yet received a major league call-up.

RICHIE SHAFFER, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians)

The man with the most major league homers in this contest is Shaffer, with five. He hit four in 74 at-bats for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015, and added another during a brief call-up in 2016.

He’s belted 18 this season for the Indians Triple-A affiliate, but we briefly thought that Shaffer was going to be launching longballs for Tacoma this season.

The Mariners traded for Shaffer in November. He came with Taylor Motter in a deal that sent ex-Rainiers pitcher (and IL All-Star) Andrew Kittredge and two lower-level minor leaguers to Tampa. Seattle designated Shaffer for assignment later in the winter, and Cleveland claimed him.

Shaffer is a strong candidate today. He’s hit 48 homers over parts of three seasons in the IL.

This will be a fun, one-of-its-kind event at Cheney Stadium. Have a great time!

Leave a Comment » | Uncategorized | Permalink
Posted by Mike Curto

« Previous Entries