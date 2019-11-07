Many 2019 Rainiers Players Declare Free Agency

Today Baseball America released the complete list of minor league (or so-called “six year”) free agents. Any player who has at least six full seasons of minor league experience and is not on a major league 40-man roster can become a free agent. Also, players who have previously been released by one organization and signed by another become free agents after the season, without needing six years.
A large number of players who finished the season with Tacoma qualify as free agents. Copy-and-pasted from Baseball America, here is the full list of Mariners:
Seattle Mariners
RHP: Chasen Bradford (AAA), Matt Carasiti (AAA), Nabil Crismatt (AAA), Brian Ellington (AAA), Aaron Northcraft (AAA), Pablo Santana (DSL)
LHP: Elniery Garcia (AAA), Sean Nolin (AAA), Matt Tenuta (AA)
C: Alexander Capriata (AAA), Brennon Kaleiwahea (SS), Jordan Pacheco (AAA)
2B: Kelby Tomlinson (AAA)
3B: Mike Ahmed (AA)
SS: Orlando Calixte (AAA), Daniel Castro (AAA), Ryan Court (AAA)
OF: John Andreoli (AAA), Jaycob Brugman (AAA), Aaron Knapp (AAA), Ariel Sandoval (HiA)
A couple of notes:
- These are free agents, so the Mariners can re-sign them. They may do that with a few players.
- Andreoli has been signed by the Mariners as a minor league free agent twice already. Could we see a trifecta? He recently finished playing for Team Italy in a European tournament that served as an Olympic qualifier (Israel won the bid).
- The hard-throwing relievers (Carasiti and Ellington), along with the submariner Northcraft, all seem like candidates to be re-signed.
- Brugman was a really nice mid-season find and will probably receive interest from many teams.
- Tacoma bullpen catcher Alexander Capriata appears on the list every year. For some reason he gets listed as being on a player’s contract despite being treated as a coach.
- The full list of free agents from all 30 teams can be found right here.
—
The Mariners announced their major league coaching staff for 2020.
The new pitching coach is Pete Woodworth, who is being promoted from Double-A Arkansas. Former minor league field coordinator Carson Vitale – a frequent visitor to Cheney Stadium in recent years – has been promoted to the major league staff. Manny Acta has been moved to third base coach.
Here’s the full list:
Links:
- The Mariners signed a 19-year-old outfielder from Cuba named Victor Labrada. He’s a prospect for now – not major league ready. The Times has a little information on him.
- Here’s the official news release on the Mariners coaching staff.
- In a subscription story for The Athletic, Corey Brock argues that if the Mariners are serious about their stated goal of contending in 2021, they should start trying to sign players who will help them in 2021, such as Gerrit Cole.
- The Oakland A’s named the coaching staff for the 2020 Las Vegas Aviators, with Fran Riordan returning as manager. Of note: popular former Rainiers and Mariners outfielder Hiram Bocachica is on the staff.
- Congrats to Sacramento general manager Chip Maxson for winning the 2019 PCL Executive of the Year award. Chip worked for the Rainiers prior to moving on to Sacramento.
Thanks for the update! I was wondering about Tacoma players who might be eligible for FA and here’s the answer. I would like the M’s to get to a point where the farm system is filling these positions but it can also be handy to have some experienced players at AAA.