Many 2019 Rainiers Players Declare Free Agency

Today Baseball America released the complete list of minor league (or so-called “six year”) free agents. Any player who has at least six full seasons of minor league experience and is not on a major league 40-man roster can become a free agent. Also, players who have previously been released by one organization and signed by another become free agents after the season, without needing six years.

A large number of players who finished the season with Tacoma qualify as free agents. Copy-and-pasted from Baseball America, here is the full list of Mariners:

Seattle Mariners

RHP: Chasen Bradford (AAA), Matt Carasiti (AAA), Nabil Crismatt (AAA), Brian Ellington (AAA), Aaron Northcraft (AAA), Pablo Santana (DSL)

LHP: Elniery Garcia (AAA), Sean Nolin (AAA), Matt Tenuta (AA)

C: Alexander Capriata (AAA), Brennon Kaleiwahea (SS), Jordan Pacheco (AAA)

2B: Kelby Tomlinson (AAA)

3B: Mike Ahmed (AA)

SS: Orlando Calixte (AAA), Daniel Castro (AAA), Ryan Court (AAA)

OF: John Andreoli (AAA), Jaycob Brugman (AAA), Aaron Knapp (AAA), Ariel Sandoval (HiA)

A couple of notes:

These are free agents, so the Mariners can re-sign them. They may do that with a few players.

Andreoli has been signed by the Mariners as a minor league free agent twice already. Could we see a trifecta? He recently finished playing for Team Italy in a European tournament that served as an Olympic qualifier (Israel won the bid).

The hard-throwing relievers (Carasiti and Ellington), along with the submariner Northcraft, all seem like candidates to be re-signed.

Brugman was a really nice mid-season find and will probably receive interest from many teams.

Tacoma bullpen catcher Alexander Capriata appears on the list every year. For some reason he gets listed as being on a player’s contract despite being treated as a coach.

The full list of free agents from all 30 teams can be found right here.

The Mariners announced their major league coaching staff for 2020.

The new pitching coach is Pete Woodworth, who is being promoted from Double-A Arkansas. Former minor league field coordinator Carson Vitale – a frequent visitor to Cheney Stadium in recent years – has been promoted to the major league staff. Manny Acta has been moved to third base coach.

Here’s the full list:

