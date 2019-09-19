Sacramento Win Triple-A National Championship

Sacramento beat Columbus on Tuesday night in Memphis, 4-0, and won the Tripe-A National Championship Game. That marks the official end of the 2019 Minor League Baseball season.
Congrats to Sacramento for winning it all. The Rainiers will have to deal with the defending champs as a division rival next season.
I caught a few innings of the game on FS1 and it looked like there was a pretty good crowd at Autozone Park for the game, which was nice to see. It’s a tough draw, with two teams playing at a neutral site. Next year’s Triple-A National Championship Game will be played in Las Vegas.
—
We’ve got some good links today, so check below.
Not sure if we’ll have a post next week, as the major league wild card races get down to the nitty-gritty. Maybe a links round-up as the Mariners season winds down.
Once the major league season ends and the wild card games are played, make sure you check in for my annual Sure To Be Wrong MLB Playoff Predictions, so that you can wager your family fortune on the opposite outcomes. It’s a tradition like no other.
Links:
- Stories from the Triple-A National Championship Game: from the scene in Memphis, the game story from MiLB.com, and a championship season recap from the Sacramento Bee.
- MiLB.com has an article on minor league teams with the longest championship droughts. Not listed: your Tacoma Rainiers, thank goodness.
- For the past week, the Mariners have been giving Shed Long a look in the leadoff spot. For Tacoma this season, Shed batted leadoff in 13 of his 56 games, but he hit just .156 in that lineup position – however, he batted .373 with a .439 OBP when leading off an inning. The No. 1 hitter in the lineup often only leads off an inning one time in a game.
- Kyle Lewis did it again on Wednesday night, making it five homers in eight games.
- Top Mariners prospects Julio Rodriguez and Jarred Kelenic are playing in the Arizona Fall League, which started last night.
- Getting back to the big picture, Larry Stone sat in on general manager Jerry Dipoto‘s “town hall” with Mariners season ticketholders in which he discussed the state of the rebuild.
- The News Tribune takes a look at the progress of shortstop J.P. Crawford, whom the Mariners hope is a key cog in the future.