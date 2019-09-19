Sacramento Win Triple-A National Championship

Sacramento beat Columbus on Tuesday night in Memphis, 4-0, and won the Tripe-A National Championship Game. That marks the official end of the 2019 Minor League Baseball season.

Congrats to Sacramento for winning it all. The Rainiers will have to deal with the defending champs as a division rival next season.

I caught a few innings of the game on FS1 and it looked like there was a pretty good crowd at Autozone Park for the game, which was nice to see. It’s a tough draw, with two teams playing at a neutral site. Next year’s Triple-A National Championship Game will be played in Las Vegas.

—

We’ve got some good links today, so check below.

Not sure if we’ll have a post next week, as the major league wild card races get down to the nitty-gritty. Maybe a links round-up as the Mariners season winds down.

Once the major league season ends and the wild card games are played, make sure you check in for my annual Sure To Be Wrong MLB Playoff Predictions, so that you can wager your family fortune on the opposite outcomes. It’s a tradition like no other.

Links:

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Thursday, September 19th, 2019 at 11:37 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.