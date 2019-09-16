 

Sacramento Takes PCL Title

The Sacramento River Cats are your 2019 Pacific Coast League champions. They finished a three-game sweep of the Round Rock Express on Friday night, claiming victory in the best-of-five PCL Championship Series.

Sacramento is the first San Francisco Giants affiliate to win a Triple-A title since 1977, when the Phoenix giants won the league. That’s 42 years between Triple-A championships for the SF Giants.

Up next is the Triple-A National Championship Game, which will be played Tuesday night at Autozone Park in Memphis. Sacramento faces International League champion Columbus (Cleveland Indians) in a one-game final that has the feel of an exhibition game, but does award some modest prize money to the players and is nationally televised on FS1. First pitch Tuesday night will be at 5:05 (Pacific).

Congratulations to the Sacramento River Cats organization.

Links:

Advertisements

This entry was posted on Monday, September 16th, 2019 at 11:15 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

One Response to Sacramento Takes PCL Title

  1. FTB1(SS) says:
    September 16, 2019 at 2:02 pm

    Reblogged this on Season of the Pitch.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: