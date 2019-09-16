Sacramento Takes PCL Title

The Sacramento River Cats are your 2019 Pacific Coast League champions. They finished a three-game sweep of the Round Rock Express on Friday night, claiming victory in the best-of-five PCL Championship Series.
Sacramento is the first San Francisco Giants affiliate to win a Triple-A title since 1977, when the Phoenix giants won the league. That’s 42 years between Triple-A championships for the SF Giants.
Up next is the Triple-A National Championship Game, which will be played Tuesday night at Autozone Park in Memphis. Sacramento faces International League champion Columbus (Cleveland Indians) in a one-game final that has the feel of an exhibition game, but does award some modest prize money to the players and is nationally televised on FS1. First pitch Tuesday night will be at 5:05 (Pacific).
Congratulations to the Sacramento River Cats organization.
Links:
- Stories on Sacramento winning the PCL title: the national story from MiLB.com, and the local angle from Round Rock where the River Cats won it.
- For subscribers to The Athletic, there is a great story on Sacramento ending the Giants 42-year Triple-A title drought.
- Reno’s Kevin Cron won the Joe Bauman Award handed out to the player who hits the most home runs in all of domestic minor league baseball.
- Kyle Lewis hit his fourth home run of the week, a key three-run shot as the Mariners scored a comeback win against the White Sox on Sunday afternoon.
- The Mariners celebrated Ichiro this past weekend. He gave a speech to the fans in English, which is impressive, as I don’t believe he has ever done a TV or radio interview in English before.
- Seattle had an African-American Heritage Night the other day, and the Mariners currently have ten black athletes on the roster which is a lot in this era.
- Fangraphs has an elegy for the 2019 Mariners season.
Reblogged this on Season of the Pitch.