Sacramento Up 2-0 In PCL Finals

The PCL Championship Series resumes tonight with Game Three in Round Rock, and so far it has been all River Cats.
Sacramento has won the first two games of the best-of-five series, and needs just one win this weekend to take the crown. The winner of the series will play International League champion Columbus (Indians) in the Triple-A National Championship Game in Memphis on Tuesday.
Sacramento won in walk-off fashion in the opener on Tuesday, 8-7, as Abiatal Avelino had the game-winning hit. The game featured seven lead changes, indicating a potentially thrilling series.
The second game turned into a pitcher’s game – rare for Triple-A Baseball this year – and Sacramento emerged with a 4-2 win. Veteran Cristhian Adames homered and drove in two runs for the Cats.
You can follow the games this weekend via the PCL Scoreboard page. Tonight’s game is at 5:05 (Pacific).
Links:
- The Sacramento Bee has a column on River Cats manager Dave Brundage as he tries to win the PCL title.
- Nationwide, attendance in Minor League Baseball was up 2.6% over last year. This is a recovery after a rare drop in attendance in 2018. It was the largest single-season increase in over ten years.
- The Mariners announced their organizational minor league award winners. No Rainiers were winners this year.
- Pretty cool moment on Tuesday, when Kyle Lewis homered in the second at-bat of his major league debut. And then… hold the phone… he did it again in his second game! Each of his first two homers broke up a no-hit bid. Now he has homered again in his third game. At this rate he’ll hit No. 500 late in the 2022 season, and break Barry’s record before he turns 30. Justin Dunn‘s debut, however, was a disaster.
- Larry Stone has a column on Kyle Lewis and the home run streak.
- The four players called up from Double-A Arkansas were notified during a team meeting. Ryan Divish has the details.
- The Mariners have set a major league record for most different players used in a single season.
- Jake Fraley is done for the season with an injured thumb. In the story, an explanation why he missed several games prior to the injury.
- Former Rainiers infielder Seth Mejias-Brean recorded his first major league hit. Video.
