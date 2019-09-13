Sacramento Up 2-0 In PCL Finals

The PCL Championship Series resumes tonight with Game Three in Round Rock, and so far it has been all River Cats.

Sacramento has won the first two games of the best-of-five series, and needs just one win this weekend to take the crown. The winner of the series will play International League champion Columbus (Indians) in the Triple-A National Championship Game in Memphis on Tuesday.

Sacramento won in walk-off fashion in the opener on Tuesday, 8-7, as Abiatal Avelino had the game-winning hit. The game featured seven lead changes, indicating a potentially thrilling series.

The second game turned into a pitcher’s game – rare for Triple-A Baseball this year – and Sacramento emerged with a 4-2 win. Veteran Cristhian Adames homered and drove in two runs for the Cats.

You can follow the games this weekend via the PCL Scoreboard page. Tonight’s game is at 5:05 (Pacific).

