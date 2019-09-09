Sacramento & Round Rock Advance To Championship Series

The 2019 PCL Championship will be won by either Sacramento or Round Rock, as they each survived a tough five-game series in the conference finals to advance to the PCL Championship Series.

Sacramento last won the PCL title in 2008, the last of their four titles in six years when they were an Oakland A’s affiliate. Sacramento is now a San Francisco Giants affiliate, and no Giants affiliate has won a Triple-A championship since the Phoenix Giants won the PCL in 1977. That’s crazy.

Round Rock joined the Triple-A ranks in 2005 and has not yet won a championship at this level, though the city did enjoy a baseball title in 2000 as a member of the Double-A Texas League. Round Rock is a Houston Astros affiliate, and the Astros organization won the PCL and the Triple-A National Championship Game in 2015 when affiliated with Fresno.

The series is best-of-five, and it begins in Sacramento:

Tuesday – Game One – at Sacramento, 6:35

Wednesday – Game Two – at Sacramento, 6:35

Thursday – off for travel

Friday – Game Three – at Round Rock, 5:05

Saturday – Game Four (if necessary) – at Round Rock, 5:05

Sunday – Game Five (if necessary) – at Round Rock, 11:05

You can be directed to all ways of following the games via the PCL Scoreboard landing page on MiLB.com.

—

Former Rainiers lefty and one-time Mariners first round draft pick Danny Hultzen reached the majors with the Chicago Cubs on Friday, and pitched a scoreless inning in his big league debut this weekend.

Congratulations to Danny, who overcame years of injury and rehabilitation work to reach the show.

Concerning ex-Rainiers of more recent vintage, we’re keeping an eye on Ian Miller of the Minnesota Twins, who is looking for that first big league hit. He’s played in two games, both coming off the bench, and is 0-for-2.

