PCL Playoffs Begin Tonight

The Pacific Coast League playoffs begin tonight. Let’s take a look at the schedules. All times are Pacific.

PACIFIC CONFERENCE

Wed, Sept 4 – GAME ONE – Las Vegas at Sacramento, 6:35

Thurs, Sept 5 – GAME TWO – Las Vegas at Sacramento, 6:35

Fri, Sept 6 – GAME THREE – Sacramento at Las Vegas, 7:05

Sat, Sept 7 – GAME FOUR if necessary – Sacramento at Las Vegas, 7:05

Sun, Sept 8 – GAME FIVE if necessary – Sacramento at Las Vegas, 12:05

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Wed, Sept 4 – GAME ONE – Iowa at Round Rock, 5:05

Thurs, Sept 5 – GAME TWO – Iowa at Round Rock, 5:05

Fri, Sept 6 – GAME THREE – Round Rock at Iowa, 5:08

Sat, Sept 7 – GAME FOUR if necessary – Round Rock at Iowa, 5:08

Sun, Sept 8 – GAME FIVE if necessary – Round Rock at Iowa, 10:08 AM

These are new match-ups. None of the four teams reached the playoffs last year, and neither of the American Conference teams have ever won a PCL title. Las Vegas last won the title in 1988. Sacramento is the only team with recent championships.

You can follow along on the PCL Scoreboard page, which includes links to audio and video (if you subscribe) for all of the games.

The Rainiers lost their last game of the season on Monday in Las Vegas, 3-2. After the game two players were promoted to Seattle: infielder Shed Long , and reliever Zac Grotz .

, and reliever . MiLB.com has a PCL Playoffs preview. There are local newspaper playoff previews from Round Rock and Iowa.

The Mariners Double-A Arkansas team is starting a playoff series tonight, and remarkably Root is televising the first game with M’s general manager Jerry Dipoto doing commentary. It starts at 5.

doing commentary. It starts at 5. M’s first round draft pick George Kirby had a solid first professional season up in Everett. They limited his work load after his college season, and will unleash him as a regular starting rotation member next year.

had a solid first professional season up in Everett. They limited his work load after his college season, and will unleash him as a regular starting rotation member next year. San Antonio catcher David Freitas , who played in six games for Tacoma before being traded to the Brewers organization and assigned to the Missions, won the PCL Batting title with a .381 mark.

, who played in six games for Tacoma before being traded to the Brewers organization and assigned to the Missions, won the PCL Batting title with a .381 mark. The Las Vegas newspaper has a feature on Aviators broadcaster Russ Langer, which includes this all-time gem of a quote from manager Fran Riordan: “But I’ve been ejected a few times this year, and when I get ejected one of the few things I look forward to is going back to the clubhouse and listening to Russ broadcast the game.”

