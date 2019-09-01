Rainiers Call The Cops On Vegas Clinching Party

Once again the Rainiers spoiled the party in Las Vegas, beating the Aviators 3-2 on Saturday night while second place El Paso pulled within one game of first in the Pac-South division race.

Tacoma has been out of the race for several weeks, but this has been fun down here watching the team severely impact the Pac-South race. Las Vegas has a magic number of two, with two games left. The Rainiers will try to get ’em again tonight at 7:05.

You can feel the stress among the front office workers and on the field in Las Vegas. Everyone here is tight (note: many far more colorful phrases were considered for this sentence, but this is a family blog). They had a strong hold on first, and had a nine-game win streak which ended just six days ago. But the A’s have called up several key hitters, and Vegas has now lost five of the last six games, and they are having a real tough time clinching.

All of this has made these games – which are meaningless for Tacoma – a lot of fun to call.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Tacoma continued its mission to ruin the playoff party in Las Vegas, beating the Aviators 3-2. Anthony Misiewicz finished his season with another strong outing, allowing one run in six innings, striking out a season-high ten, and earning his team-leading eighth win. Eric Filia doubled and homered, and Shed Long opened the game with a solo homer.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday Tacoma added Kevin Santa from Everett (he never actually went there; it was a one-day paper move), because Ryan Court was on his way to re-join the Mariners.

TODAY: Tacoma (61-76) at Las Vegas (81-57), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Oakland A’s.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Fran Riordan. Riordan was voted the PCL Manager of the Year earlier this week.

SEASON SERIES: Las Vegas leads, 8-6.

PITCHERS: LHP Sean Nolin (6-3, 4.82) at RHP James Kaprielian (–)

HOT HITTERS: Jaycob Brugman has hit seven homers and driven in 27 runs over his last 17 games… John Andreoli is 11-for-22 with six RBI on this road trip… Eric Filia has reached base safely in 15 straight games, and 22 of the last 23, and he is 10-for-18 on the road trip… Kelby Tomlinson has a five-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: After sweeping Tacoma last weekend, Las Vegas went to Albuquerque and lost three of four. They also lost three key players: Seth Brown and Sheldon Neuse got called up, and Nick Martini was lost on waivers… yesterday the A’s called up Franklin Barreto and Sean Murphy… Mark Payton and Alfonso Rivas have six-game hitting streaks.

FAMILIAR FACES: Las Vegas pitching coach and PCL veteran Rick Rodriguez pitched for the Tacoma Tigers from 1983 to 1987. Catcher Cameron Rupp played for Tacoma last year.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners got walked off in Texas on Saturday night.

J.P. Crawford has a strained hamstring and is going to be out for a couple weeks. The story includes information on the Mariners plan for the call-ups.

has a strained hamstring and is going to be out for a couple weeks. The story includes information on the Mariners plan for the call-ups. Shannon Drayer also has a story on the call-up situation.

Seattle Times writer Ryan Divish has his weekly Mariners Q&A, which includes a segment on what to do about the seriously slumping Dan Vogelbach.

In the PCL:

El Paso put the pressure on Vegas with a 3-0 win at Sacramento, with Dillon Overton , Tyler Higgins , and Trevor Megill combining on the shutout. Rehabilitating Johnny Cueto pitched six shutout innings for Sacramento. El Paso is one game back with two to play, and hold the tiebreaker.

, , and combining on the shutout. Rehabilitating pitched six shutout innings for Sacramento. El Paso is one game back with two to play, and hold the tiebreaker. Fresno’s Drew Ward hit a pair of two-run homers, including a tiebreaking blast in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Grizzlies beat Albuquerque, 4-2.

hit a pair of two-run homers, including a tiebreaking blast in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Grizzlies beat Albuquerque, 4-2. Salt Lake edged Reno, 4-3, as Jarrett Parker had two hits and two RBI. The Salt Lake City newspaper has a story on top prospect Jo Adell and the home runs that never happened in Tacoma.

had two hits and two RBI. The Salt Lake City newspaper has a story on top prospect and the home runs that never happened in Tacoma. A Memphis ‘bullpen day’ resulted in a no-hit bid broken up in the eighth inning by Iowa. The Redbirds won the game, 3-1, as Adolis Garcia hit a two-run homer.

hit a two-run homer. New Orleans shut out Oklahoma City, 3-0, as Mike Kickham and two relievers combined on a four-hitter.

and two relievers combined on a four-hitter. Jacob Nottingham ‘s three-run homer helped San Antonio to a 9-5 win at Nashville.

‘s three-run homer helped San Antonio to a 9-5 win at Nashville. Wild game in Omaha, where Round Rock took a 7-2 lead into the 7th Inning Stretch, but Omaha scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh, so Round Rock scored three in the eighth and won 10-9. Local products Taylor Jones and Nick Tanielu each homered for the Express.

