Rainiers Arrive In Vegas For Final Weekend, League MVP Announced

After a six hour bus ride through the Mojave Desert, the Rainiers arrived in Las Vegas at 5:30 AM. Let’s get to it.

El Paso third baseman Ty France has been named the 2019 Pacific Coast League MVP. All he did was hit .399 with 27 home runs and 118 hits in just 76 games played. His flirtation with the .400 mark combined with his leading of for what most of the season was the league’s most prolific lineup made him an easy choice for MVP.

The press release reveals that four other players received votes.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Fresno scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, breaking open a close game and beating Tacoma 13-5. Wilmer Difo went 5-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, and five RBI. Jaycob Brugman hit a three-run double for the Rainiers. Tacoma lost the series, three games to one.

TODAY: Tacoma (59-76) at Las Vegas (81-55), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Oakland A’s.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Fran Riordan. Riordan was voted the PCL Manager of the Year earlier this week.

SEASON SERIES: Las Vegas leads, 8-4.

PITCHERS: RHP Darren McCaughan (0-6, 8.67) at LHP Jesus Luzardo (1-1, 3.60)

HOT HITTERS: Jaycob Brugman has hit seven homers and driven in 25 runs over his last 15 games… John Andreoli went 7-for-13 with six RBI in the Fresno series… Eric Filia has reached base safely in 13 straight games, and 20 of the last 21, and he went 6-for-9 in Fresno.

OPPONENT NEWS: After sweeping Tacoma last weekend, Las Vegas went to Albuquerque and lost three of four. They also lost three key players: Seth Brown and Sheldon Neuse got called up, and Nick Martini was lost on waivers… Mark Payton and Alfonso Rivas have four-game hitting streaks.

FAMILIAR FACES: Las Vegas pitching coach and PCL veteran Rick Rodriguez pitched for the Tacoma Tigers from 1983 to 1987. Catcher Cameron Rupp played for Tacoma last year.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners won in the ninth inning at Texas last night in the opener of a ten-game road trip.

The Times has a piece on former Rainiers reliever Reggie McClain and how he is doing with the M’s.

and how he is doing with the M’s. ESPN has a fun story on players getting their first Triple-A call-up, and includes a very Tacoma story from Kansas City’s Whit Merrifield.

In the PCL:

A division has finally been clinched! Sacramento’s Chris Shaw belted three home runs and drove in seven, leading the River Cats to a 10-2 win over Reno and a clinching of the Pac-North title. Congratulations to manager Dave Brundage and his crew.

belted three home runs and drove in seven, leading the River Cats to a 10-2 win over Reno and a clinching of the Pac-North title. Congratulations to manager and his crew. Las Vegas lost at Albuquerque, 7-1, as ‘Topes starter Chris Rusin pitched seven shutout innings. It was another big year at the gate for Albuquerque.

pitched seven shutout innings. It was another big year at the gate for Albuquerque. El Paso took a 3-2 lead into the ninth inning at home, but allowed four runs and lost to Salt Lake, 6-3. Justin Bour hit a go-ahead two-run homer as Chihuahuas reliever Gerardo “Lacerator of Spleens” Reyes gave it up. El Paso still trails Las Vegas by two games in the Pac-South.

hit a go-ahead two-run homer as Chihuahuas reliever gave it up. El Paso still trails Las Vegas by two games in the Pac-South. Memphis did what it had to do, gaining a game on Iowa to stay alive in the American-North. Memphis scored three run in the top of the ninth to spoil the final game in New Orleans, 8-5. Local Little League champions helped bid adieu to the Cakes.

Iowa lost in Oklahoma City, 9-4, as PCL Pitcher of the Year Colin Rea got hit for six runs in six innings and took just his fourth loss of the season. Iowa has a four-game lead over Memphis and they open a four-game series against each other in Des Moine tonight.

got hit for six runs in six innings and took just his fourth loss of the season. Iowa has a four-game lead over Memphis and they open a four-game series against each other in Des Moine tonight. Round Rock built a three-game lead over San Antonio in the American-South by beating the Missions, 6-1. Brandon Bielak pitched six scoreless innings for the Express.

pitched six scoreless innings for the Express. Nashville’s Matt Davidson homered in his third straight game, giving him 32 on the year, in an 8-4 win at Omaha.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Friday, August 30th, 2019 at 1:20 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.