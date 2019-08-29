One Last 14-13 Game For The Road

The Pacific Coast League really, really PCL’d last night in Fresno.

Tacoma blew a seven-run lead – along with a pair of two-run leads, and a one-run lead – while the two teams combined for 27 runs on 37 hits in Fresno’s 14-13, ten inning victory. The game clocked in at 4 hours, 4 minutes.

Everybody in the lineup for both teams had at least one hit. Surprisingly, there were only four home runs. Two players, Tacoma’s John Andreoli and Fresno’s Matt Reynolds, were a triple shy of hitting for the cycle by the fourth inning. Neither got one, probably because Fresno’s Alec Keller hit two triples himself, reaching the triples quota for the night.

The game went to extra innings tied 12-12, and it was automatic runner time. The Rainiers scored their courtesy runner in the top of the tenth but couldn’t add on, and Fresno needed only four batters to get three hits and score twice in the bottom of the tenth to win the game.

Just another Wednesday night in the PCL.

Tonight the Rainiers finish the Fresno series, then hop on a bus for their longest bus trip since 2010: a six hour overnight trip to Las Vegas. It’s true: there are no commercial flights from Fresno to Las Vegas on an airplane large enough to carry the team’s equipment that arrive in time for a 7:00 game. We’re doing this last leg A-ball style.

—

Today in Awards Week the PCL announced its Pitcher of the Year, and the winner is… Colin Rea of the Iowa Cubs.

Rea is 14-3 with a 3.74 ERA, and he leads the league in both wins and earned run average. According to the press release, three other PCL pitchers received votes.

Tomorrow Awards Week will conclude with the announcement of the Most Valuable Player.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Fresno won a wild game against Tacoma on Wednesday night, taking it down 14-13 in ten innings on Jake Noll‘s game-winning RBI single. The Rainiers held leads of 7-0, 9-7, 11-9, and 13-12 in the contest. John Andreoli, Joe Odom, and Kelby Tomlinson each had three hits, and Jaycob Brugman hit a three-run homer.

ROSTER MOVE: Reliever Brandon Brennan returns for another rehabilitation assignment, and is expected to pitch in tonight’s game.

TODAY: Tacoma (59-75) at Fresno (60-75), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Washington Nationals.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Randy Knorr.

SEASON SERIES: Tacoma leads, 9-6.

PITCHERS: RHP Mike Wright (2-4, 4.67) at RHP Paolo Espino (7-4, 5.46)

HOT HITTERS: Jaycob Brugman has hit seven homers and driven in 21 runs over his last 14 games… Eric Filia has reached base safely in 13 straight games, and 20 of the last 21, and he is 6-for-9 over the first three games of this series in Fresno.

OPPONENT NEWS: Fresno is back home after a three-city, 11-game road trip. They got swept in Tacoma, lost two-of-three in El Paso, and split in Albuquerque for a 3-8 record on the lengthy journey… Fresno was 52-49 on July 21st and then lost 22 of the next 25 games to fall into last place… Yadiel Hernandez homered three times in Albuquerque and has a seven-game hitting streak; he has hit six of his 31 homers this year against Tacoma… Raudy Read has a seven-game hitting streak with three homers… Taylor Gushue has a six-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: Fresno infielder Luis Sardinas played for Tacoma in 2016… Grizzlies reliever Joan Baez is not the folk singer.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

Four days. Sacramento has had a magic number of one to clinch the Pac-North over Reno for four days, and still hasn’t gotten it done. Reno beat the River Cast last night, 5-1, getting a big three-run homer from Blake Swihart in the top of the eighth inning. Reno has won four in a row, Sacramento has lost five in a row. Day Five of Trying To Clinch is tonight at 7.

in the top of the eighth inning. Reno has won four in a row, Sacramento has lost five in a row. Day Five of Trying To Clinch is tonight at 7. Las Vegas topped Albuquerque 3-2 at Isotopes Park, getting outstanding pitching from Daniel Mengden and Tanner Anderson . Vegas continues to hold a two-game lead over El Paso in the Pac-South.

and . Vegas continues to hold a two-game lead over El Paso in the Pac-South. El Paso hammered Salt Lake, 12-5. The Chihuahuas had 15 hits, including three each from the top three hitters in the lineup. Michael Gettys blasted a three-run homer, giving him 31 on the year for a new El Paso franchise record.

blasted a three-run homer, giving him 31 on the year for a new El Paso franchise record. San Antonio took a must-win game at Round Rock, 14-8, to pull within two games of the Express in the American-South. Rehabilitating former Rainier Ben Gamel went 3-for-4 with a homer and scored five runs.

went 3-for-4 with a homer and scored five runs. Iowa cut its magic number to clinch the American-North over Memphis down to one by beating Oklahoma City, 7-4. The Cubs snapped a 4-4 tie with three runs in the top of the ninth inning, as Dixon Machado belted a two-run homer.

belted a two-run homer. Memphis cruised to an 11-3 win at New Orleans, but trails Iowa by five games with five to play, so they have to win while Iowa loses tonight in order to have a chance to sweep their way into the playoffs at Iowa over the weekend. Tonight is the final home game for New Orleans – see more in the links above.

Nashville’s Wes Benjamin had a strong start in a 6-1 win at Omaha.

