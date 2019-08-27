Positive Signs For 2020: Misiewicz Finishing Strong

The Rainiers season is winding down, and the team is struggling on the field. But there are still things to look for, some little bits of positiveness that could provide hope for next year.

One of those things is the pitching of left-handed starter Anthony Misiewicz, who has shown visible improvement during his first Triple-A season.

Promoted from Double-A in late May, Misiewicz struggled to a 7.52 ERA over his first 13 appearances. You could see that he had pretty good stuff for a left-handed starter, but too many pitches left over the middle of the plate – especially in key situations with runners on base – led to a lot of runs scoring.

Misiewicz has turned a corner, and is finishing the season strong.

It started with a strong outing against Omaha at Cheney Stadium on July 30th, when he allowed one earned run in six innings. Then came the memorable no-hit bid against Iowa on August 4. He had a rather ordinary outing in his next start, but has followed that with two more solid games.

All told, in his last five starts Misiewicz has pitched 28.2 innings, giving up 19 hits and five earned runs for a 1.57 ERA. He has struck out 33 and walked six during this time.

It’s an encouraging stretch at the end of the season, and gives hope for 2020.

—

Awards Week continues, and the Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year award goes too… drumroll please…. Fran Riordan of the Las Vegas Aviators!

Vegas is 80-53 and appears to be on the verge of clinching the Pacific-South division title.

The press release says it was a very close election, with eight different managers receiving votes.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers took an early 3-0 lead, led 3-2 in the middle of the sixth, and saw the game get away as Fresno took the series opener, 9-3. Wilmer Difo‘s three-run triple was the key hit in the bottom of the sixth. Eric Filia had his first three-hit same for Tacoma, with a two-run double, and Jaycob Brugman launched a solo homer.

RSOTER MOVES: The Mariners ended the rehab assignment of Mitch Haniger (remains on IL), and transferred the rehab assignment of reliever Austin Adams to Double-A Arkansas.

TODAY: Tacoma (58-74) at Fresno (59-74), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Washington Nationals.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Randy Knorr.

SEASON SERIES: Tacoma leads, 8-5.

PITCHERS: LHP Sean Nolin (5-3, 5.32) at RHP Wil Crowe (0-3, 7.03)

HOT HITTERS: Jaycob Brugman has hit six homers and driven in 17 runs over his last 12 games… Eric Filia has reached base safely in 11 straight games, and 18 of the last 19… Jordan Pacheco has hit safely in six of his last seven games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Fresno just finished a three-city, 11-game road trip. They got swept in Tacoma, lost two-of-three in El Paso, and split in Albuquerque for a 3-8 record on the lengthy journey… Fresno was 52-49 on July 21st and then lost 22 of the next 25 games to fall into last place… Yadiel Hernandez homered three times in Albuquerque and has a six-game hitting streak… Raudy Read has a five-game hitting streak with three homers… Matt Reynolds has homered in back-to-back games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Fresno infielder Luis Sardinas played for Tacoma in 2016… Grizzlies reliever Joan Baez is not the folk singer.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

Reno refuses to go quietly. They beat rehabilitating Johnny Cueto and Sacramento last night at Raley Field, 9-5. Sacramento’s magic number to clinch the Pac-North remains one.

and Sacramento last night at Raley Field, 9-5. Sacramento’s magic number to clinch the Pac-North remains one. Albuquerque scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to upend Las Vegas, 8-7. Brian Mundell went 4-for-4 with the game winning RBI single. Vegas retains a three-game lead over El Paso in the Pac-South with seven to play.

went 4-for-4 with the game winning RBI single. Vegas retains a three-game lead over El Paso in the Pac-South with seven to play. Salt Lake’s Drew Hutchison pitched seven shutout innings at El Paso and the Bees easily won, 11-3. Jo Adell and Justin Bour each had three hits for Salt Lake.

pitched seven shutout innings at El Paso and the Bees easily won, 11-3. and each had three hits for Salt Lake. Round Rock took the opener of the showdown for the American-South, shutting out San Antonio 6-0 to build a two-game lead. Express starter Jose Urquidy pitched 5.2 scoreless innings, and two relievers finished off a four-hitter.

pitched 5.2 scoreless innings, and two relievers finished off a four-hitter. Iowa won a six-inning rain-shortened game at Oklahoma City, 7-2. Cubs starter Tyson Miller was credited with pitching a complete game, and he hit a three-run homer.

was credited with pitching a complete game, and he hit a three-run homer. Omaha shut out Nashville, 5-0 as Arnaldo Hernandez tossed eight innings of one-hit ball. Former Rainiers catcher Adam Moore hit a solo homer.

tossed eight innings of one-hit ball. Former Rainiers catcher hit a solo homer. Memphis at New Orleans was rained out and they will try to play two today.

