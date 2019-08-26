Final Road Trip Begins, Team Awards Announced

The final road trip has begun, as the team woke up before dawn this morning to make the flight down to Fresno. We play four games here in Fresno, and then four at Las Vegas to complete the season.

Another great crowd saw the Rainiers last home game of the season on Sunday. Attendance was 6,624, which brought the Rainiers season attendance up to 347,378 for an average of 5,109 (68 home dates – we lost two, one to rain and one after Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs passed away as we were set to play their Triple-A affiliate Salt Lake). Thanks again for coming out to the park this year!

On the field, look for the team to start scoring again on this road trip. The Rainiers have played Fresno very well this year, going 8-4 against them. Then the return series to Las Vegas should be much higher scoring than the one we just played, due to the high elevation ballpark.

We’ll have all of the games on 850 AM down the stretch, as always.

—

The Rainiers announced the annual team awards prior to the home finale yesterday.

Hitter of the Year: Tim Lopes

Lopes hit .302 with 31 doubles, ten homers, 60 RBI, and 26 stolen bases in 95 games for Tacoma. He’s now with the Mariners.

Pitcher of the Year: Ryan Garton

Garton is 4-2 with a 4.21 ERA in 36 appearances out of the Tacoma bullpen. In 62 innings he has allowed 56 hits, with 75 strikeouts and 28 walks.

Gold Glove: Kristopher Negron

Negron played solid defense at seven different positions for the Rainiers (including pitcher). He’s currently in the majors with the Dodgers, but on the injured list.

Community Service Award: Aaron Northcraft and Andrew Moore

Northcraft and Moore made the most visits to the children’s hospital and participated in other community outreach programs the Rainiers are involved with.

Congrats to all!

—

It’s Awards Week in the Pacific Coast League, and today the league announced its All-PCL Team. No Rainiers were voted in this year, unfortunately – unless you want to count catcher David Freitas, who played in six game for Tacoma before being traded to San Antonio, where he proceeded to have a monster season.

You can see the entire All-PCL Team right here.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers were shut out for the second time in three days, as Las Vegas completed the series sweep with a 2-0 win on Sunday afternoon. Rainiers starter Darren McCaughan had his best Triple-A start of the year, delivering six shutout innings and leaving with the game tied 0-0. A two-run homer by Nick Martini in the eighth inning decided the game.

TODAY: Tacoma (58-73) at Fresno (58-74), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Washington Nationals.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Randy Knorr.

SEASON SERIES: Tacoma leads, 8-4.

PITCHERS: LHP Anthony Misiewicz (7-6, 5.95) at LHP Ben Braymer (0-6, 7.76)

HOT HITTERS: Jaycob Brugman has hit five homers and driven in 16 runs over his last 11 games… Eric Filia has reached base safely in ten straight games, and 17 of the last 18… Jordan Pacheco has hit safely in six of his last seven games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Fresno just finished a three-city, 11-game road trip. They got swept in Tacoma, lost two-of-three in El Paso, and split in Albuquerque for a 3-8 record on the lengthy journey… Fresno was 52-49 on July 21st and then lost 22 of the next 25 games to fall into last place… Yadiel Hernandez homered three times in Albuquerque and has a five-game hitting streak… Raudy Read has a four-game hitting streak with three homers… Matt Reynolds and Brandon Snyder have homered in back-to-back games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Fresno infielder Luis Sardinas played for Tacoma in 2016… Grizzlies reliever Joan Baez is not the folk singer.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

Fresno had a strong start from Scott Copeland , and Taylor Gushue hit a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning to beat Albuquerque, 5-3.

, and hit a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning to beat Albuquerque, 5-3. Sacramento missed a chance to clinch the Pac-North yesterday, getting shut out in El Paso, 6-0. Dillon Overton and two relievers combined on a six-hitter as El Paso remains three games behind Las Vegas in the Pac-South.

and two relievers combined on a six-hitter as El Paso remains three games behind Las Vegas in the Pac-South. Reno stayed alive in the race dramatically, scoring three runs in the bottom of the tenth inning for a 10-9 win over Salt Lake, with Kevin Cron delivering the game-winning RBI single. Salt Lake’s Jared Walsh homered three times, including a two-run shot in the top of the tenth for a 9-7 lead. Walsh became the 20th player in the PCL to hit three homers in a game this season – and it was his second time doing it.

delivering the game-winning RBI single. Salt Lake’s homered three times, including a two-run shot in the top of the tenth for a 9-7 lead. Walsh became the 20th player in the PCL to hit three homers in a game this season – and it was his second time doing it. Christian “Tim’s Brother” Lopes hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to lead Nashville to a 7-5 win at Iowa, which had its lead trimmed to five games in the American-North by Memphis.

hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to lead Nashville to a 7-5 win at Iowa, which had its lead trimmed to five games in the American-North by Memphis. Memphis won its sixth straight game, a 9-2 whacking of Omaha. Adolis Garcia homered twice to give him 30 on the year.

homered twice to give him 30 on the year. Round Rock lost a pitcher’s duel to Joe Gunkel and New Orleans, 2-1, on Yadiel Rivera ‘s go-ahead RBI double in the eighth inning.

and New Orleans, 2-1, on ‘s go-ahead RBI double in the eighth inning. San Antonio took advantage, shutting out Oklahoma City 4-0 behind the rehabbing Brent Suter. San Antonio is one game behind Round Rock in the American-South and they begin a four-game series in Round Rock starting tonight.

