Rainiers Play Final Home Game Today

The Tacoma Rainiers wrap up the home portion of the 2019 schedule today, with a 1:35 game against Las Vegas.

Thank you to all of the fans who came out to see the club this year. It has been a fun season, and hopefully the team can leave Cheney Stadium with a victory today.

We’ll keep updating the blog as the team hits the road for the final eight-game road trip starting Monday night in Fresno. And remember to check in occasionally during the offseason – we’ll have updates throughout the PCL playoffs, and news on signings and other tidbits throughout the winter.

Thanks again for your support!

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Las Vegas made it three straight wins over Tacoma with a 4-2 decision on Saturday night. Once again the Aviators had excellent starting pitching, with Parker Dunshee delivering 5.2 shutout innings, striking out nine. Tacoma had a streak of 21 straight scoreless innings end when Braden Bishop homered in the eighth inning. Rainiers starter Mike Wright was very good, allowing one run in 5.2 innings.

TODAY: Las Vegas (79-52) at Tacoma (58-72), 1:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Oakland A’s.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Fran Riordan.

SEASON SERIES: Las Vegas leads, 7-4.

PITCHERS: LHP Jesus Luzardo (1-1, 4.43) at RHP Darren McCaughan (0-6, 10.38)

HOT HITTERS: Jaycob Brugman has hit five homers and driven in 16 runs over his last ten games… Eric filia has reached base safely in nine straight games, and 16 of the last 17… Jordan Pacheco has hit safely in five of his last six games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Las Vegas just swept Reno in a three-gamer and has won eight straight, scoring 62 runs during the win streak… Franklin Barreto and Seth Brown each have nine-game hitting streaks.

FAMILIAR FACES: Las Vegas pitching coach and PCL veteran Rick Rodriguez pitched for the Tacoma Tigers from 1983 to 1987. Two ex-Rainiers are on the Las Vegas injured list: lefty reliever Dean Kiekhefer and catcher Cameron Rupp.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 1:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

El Paso remains three games behind Las Vegas in the Pac-South. The Chihuahuas ran amok in an 18-8 win over Sacramento last night, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to break open a close game. Matthew Batten had four hits and scored three runs.

had four hits and scored three runs. Salt Lake scored six runs in the top of the ninth inning and held on for a 11-7 win at Reno, as Michael Hermosillo homered and drove in four runs. Reno is on the brink of elimination in the Pac-North – Sacramento’s magic number is down to one.

homered and drove in four runs. Reno is on the brink of elimination in the Pac-North – Sacramento’s magic number is down to one. Albuquerque catcher Drew Butera came a homer away from hitting for the cycle in a 17-7 win over Fresno. Butera went 4-for-4 with a double and a triple, scoring three runs and driving in four.

came a homer away from hitting for the cycle in a 17-7 win over Fresno. Butera went 4-for-4 with a double and a triple, scoring three runs and driving in four. Round Rock swept a doubleheader from New Orleans. The Express won the first game 7-1 as Rogelio Armenteros pitched a complete game six-hitter, and they took the second game 5-4 behind the pitching of starter Carson LaRue . Kyle Tucker became a 30/30 man – the fifth in PCL history.

pitched a complete game six-hitter, and they took the second game 5-4 behind the pitching of starter . became a 30/30 man – the fifth in PCL history. San Antonio trounced Oklahoma City, 15-3, and the Missions are two games behind Round Rock in the American-South with nine to play. They have a four-game series at Round Rock starting Monday.

Mark Zagunis hit a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning as Iowa took down Nashville, 5-3. The I-Cubs hold their six game lead over Memphis in the American-North.

hit a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning as Iowa took down Nashville, 5-3. The I-Cubs hold their six game lead over Memphis in the American-North. Memphis shut out Omaha, 4-0, behind a stellar performance from starter Genesis Cabrera. Cabrera pitched seven innings of one-hit ball, striking out 12. He struck out nine consecutive batters during one stretch.

