Harvey Tops Rainiers As Tacoma Tries To Play Spoiler Role

Las Vegas won the opening game of the Rainiers final home series of the year last night, 8-2 behind the pitching of former New York Mets star Matt Harvey. Harvey went six innings, allowing two runs on three hits, and needed just 69 pitches to make it that far into the game.

It was the first of eight games left between Tacoma and Las Vegas, who finish the regular season with a four-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark over Labor Day weekend.

Tacoma has an opportunity to play “spoiler” in the Pac-South division race. Vegas now has a two-game lead over second place El Paso, with 11 games left. The Rainiers can make it tough on the Oakland A’s affiliate by winning a few of these games down the stretch.

These are the final schedules for the contenders in the Pac-South:

Las Vegas: 3 games at Tacoma, 4 at Albuquerque, 4 vs. Tacoma

El Paso: 3 games vs. Sacramento, 4 vs. Salt Lake, 4 at Sacramento

Who are we rooting for here? El Paso has won the Pac-South four years in a row, so it would be nice for someone else to get a shot, but Las Vegas is the Oakland A’s affiliate… yuck. Tough call. As you can see from the schedules, the Rainiers can decide this one on the field.

Pyromaniacs be aware: tonight is our final Friday Night Fireworks show of the 2019 season. First pitch is set for 7:05, and the fireworks go off right after the game.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Las Vegas belted three home runs, including a pair of three-run shots, and beat the Rainiers 8-2 in the series opener. Tacoma had just four hits in the game, two by Jaycob Brugman who hit his 20th homer of the year for the Rainiers. Aaron Northcraft had a terrific relief appearance, tossing two perfect innings with four strikeouts.

ROSTER MOVES: Mariners reliever Austin Adams joined the Rainiers on a rehabilitation assignment yesterday, while Mitch Haniger‘s rehab assignment appears to be on a slow-down.

TODAY: Las Vegas (77-52) at Tacoma (58-70), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Oakland A’s.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Fran Riordan.

SEASON SERIES: Las Vegas leads, 5-4.

PITCHERS: LHP Sean Manaea (2-1, 4.29) at RHP Andrew Moore (0-3, 8.42)

HOT HITTERS: Jaycob Brugman has hit five homers and driven in 16 runs over his last eight games… Joseph Odom has a five-game hitting streak… Jordan Pacheco has a four-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Las Vegas just swept Reno in a three-gamer and has won six straight, scoring 55 runs during the win streak… Sheldon Neuse has a nine-game hitting streak, with homers in each of the last three… Franklin Barreto, Seth Brown, and Mark Payton each have seven-game hitting streaks, and Payton has homered in his last three games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Las Vegas pitching coach and PCL veteran Rick Rodriguez pitched for the Tacoma Tigers from 1983 to 1987. Two ex-Rainiers are on the Las Vegas injured list: lefty reliever Dean Kiekhefer and catcher Cameron Rupp.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The News Tribune has a brief game story from last night, and more interestingly a feature on new reliever Brian Ellington , who looks like he might be able to help the big league club.

, who looks like he might be able to help the big league club. The Mariners are back home, and Ryan Divish writes that it is going to be an interesting weekend.

In the PCL:

Sacramento hit five home runs – two by Joey Rickard – and won at El Paso last night, 9-3. The River Cats magic number to clinch the Pac-North over second-place Reno is down to three. Meanwhile, El Paso fell two games behind Las Vegas in the Pac-South.

– and won at El Paso last night, 9-3. The River Cats magic number to clinch the Pac-North over second-place Reno is down to three. Meanwhile, El Paso fell two games behind Las Vegas in the Pac-South. Jo Adell and Kaleb Cowart each had three hits as Salt Lake picked up a 5-3 win in Reno.

and each had three hits as Salt Lake picked up a 5-3 win in Reno. Albuquerque out-slugged Fresno, 10-9, in a game that featured 33 hits. Noel Cuevas led the way for the ‘Topes, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI.

led the way for the ‘Topes, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI. Memphis took a jackhammer to Round Rock, 14-2. Seven Memphis players had multiple hits, with Justin Williams going 3-for-5 with a homer and five RBI.

going 3-for-5 with a homer and five RBI. Matt Swarmer pitched Iowa to a 1-0 win over San Antonio, as he and three relievers combined on a one-hitter.

pitched Iowa to a 1-0 win over San Antonio, as he and three relievers combined on a one-hitter. Both Omaha at New Orleans and Nashville at Oklahoma City were cancelled by rain.

