Nothing To See Here, Move Along

That old saying about if you go to the ballpark every day you’ll see something you have never seen before came true yet again on Wednesday night, when we all got to see a game that didn’t exist.

Tacoma and Salt Lake had their game cancelled on Wednesday night, when the skies opened up in the top of the fifth inning with the score tied 2-2. It was absolutely pouring, the umpires called for the tarp, and then they called the game 43 minutes later.

Because the teams were playing each other for the final time this season, the game could not be suspended and resumed at a later date. And because five full innings had not been played, it was not an official game per Minor League Baseball rules.

So the whole thing was cancelled, and the statistics that had been generated during the game were wiped away.

Tacoma’s Ryan Court lost a homer. Starting pitcher Anthony Misiewicz had amassed eight strikeouts, which are no more.

Losing the most of all was Salt Lake’s Jo Adell. The outfielder is universally regarded as one of the top prospects in all of baseball, but he has been struggling since being promoted to Triple-A at the start of the month.

Last night he hit his first two Triple-A home runs. He opened the game with a drive to right-center, and then hit another oppo-bomb in the third.

But these home runs will not count on his stat line, and he is still looking for his first Triple-A home run. Officially, anyway. Pretty sure I saw him hit his first two yesterday, though.

Weird, huh?

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Nothing happened. There was no game. It never existed. Those home runs were not hit.

TODAY: Las Vegas (76-52) at Tacoma (58-69), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Oakland A’s.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Fran Riordan.

SEASON SERIES: Tied, 4-4.

PITCHERS: RHP Matt Harvey (0-0, 0.00) at LHP Sean Nolin (5-2, 4.83)

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in 16 straight games, with hits in 13 of them, going 18-for-58 with 14 walks during this stretch… Jaycob Brugman has hit four homers and driven in 15 runs over his last seven games… Joseph Odom has a five-game hitting streak… Ryan Court has a four-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Las Vegas just swept Reno in a three-gamer and has won five straight, scoring 47 runs during the win streak… Sheldon Neuse has an eight-game hitting streak, with homers in each of the last two… Dustin Fowler has a seven-game streak… Franklin Barreto, Seth Brown, and Mark Payton each have six-game hitting streaks.

FAMILIAR FACES: Las Vegas pitching coach and PCL veteran Rick Rodriguez pitched for the Tacoma Tigers from 1983 to 1987. Two ex-Rainiers are on the Las Vegas injured list: lefty reliever Dean Kiekhefer and catcher Cameron Rupp.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

Las Vegas hit seven home runs and blasted Reno, 17-4, to keep hold of first place in the Pac-South. Catcher Sean Murphy came off the injured list and hit two homers with six RBI – he has homered in five straight PCL games, with a three-week gap during the streak.

came off the injured list and hit two homers with six RBI – he has homered in five straight PCL games, with a three-week gap during the streak. El Paso rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning, scoring three runs to beat Fresno 9-8. Austin Allen singled home the winning run.

singled home the winning run. Albuquerque starter Rico Garcia and two relievers combined on a six-hit shutout as the ‘Topes took down Sacramento, 9-0. Still, the River Cats magic number to clinch the Pac-North is down to five.

and two relievers combined on a six-hit shutout as the ‘Topes took down Sacramento, 9-0. Still, the River Cats magic number to clinch the Pac-North is down to five. Memphis scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to overtake Round Rock, 5-4. Adolis Garcia hit a crucial two-run homer.

hit a crucial two-run homer. San Antonio picked up a game on the Express in the American-South by beating Iowa, 9-4, as Travis Shaw homered twice and drove in six runs. The Missions are 1.5 games out of first.

homered twice and drove in six runs. The Missions are 1.5 games out of first. PCL veteran Tim Dillard tossed seven strong innings as Nashville took down Oklahoma City, 7-2.

tossed seven strong innings as Nashville took down Oklahoma City, 7-2. New Orleans was a 5-3 winner over Omaha, as Austin Dean hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth. In the game story we learn that Wichita has a TV station KAKE that is covering the Baby Cakes down the stretch. KAKE. Really.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Thursday, August 22nd, 2019 at 12:10 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.