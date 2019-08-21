Haniger Triples, But Rainiers Win Streak Ends

The Rainiers five-game win streak came to an end yesterday, as Salt Lake scored six two-out runs and beat Tacoma, 6-3. The three-game series is tied at a game apiece going into tonight’s contest.

Mitch Haniger played in his first rehabilitation game for Tacoma. He went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts and a walk… but the one hit was a 420-foot triple to dead center, driving in two runs in the second inning. His power is, quite clearly, still intact.

Haniger’s playing schedule moving forward is based entirely upon how he feels. He played in two games for Class-A Modesto last week, and his back stiffened up and he needed a couple days of rest. If he feels good today, he’ll drive down to Tacoma and play tonight. If he feels tight, he’ll work out at T-Mobile Park with the Mariners personnel there instead.

Tonight is the Rainiers last game against Salt Lake this season. However, the homestand continues, as Las Vegas arrives for the Rainiers final four home games of the season this weekend.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers five-game win streak ended with a 6-3 loss to Salt Lake. The Bees scored all of their runs on two-out rallies, getting four straight two-out hits in the third inning, and three straight two-out hits in the fourth. Mitch Haniger tripled and drove in two runs for Tacoma.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Rainiers added infielder Kevin Santa from Everett, and Mitch Haniger started his rehab assignment.

TODAY: Salt Lake (54-73) at Tacoma (58-69), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Lou Marson.

SEASON SERIES: Tacoma leads, 8-7.

PITCHERS: RHP Drew Hutchison (1-0, 5.91) at LHP Anthony Misiewicz (7-6, 5.95)

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in 16 straight games, with hits in 13 of them, going 18-for-58 with 14 walks during this stretch… Jaycob Brugman has hit four homers and driven in 15 runs over his last seven games… Joseph Odom has a five-game hitting streak… Ryan Court has a four-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Salt Lake just split a four-game series at home with El Paso. Prior to that, they were swept in a four-gamer by Iowa… Jared Walsh has hit safely in 19 of his last 20 games, with 11 home runs during the stretch… Michael Hermosillo has hit nine homers over his last 12 games (he had a three-HR game on Friday against El Paso)… Jo Adell is considered one of the top prospects in all of minor league baseball, but he is having a difficult transition to Triple-A since being promoted on August 1.

FAMILIAR FACES: Salt Lake has two former Rainiers on the infield: Nick Franklin and Ty Kelly.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The News Tribune has the story on last night’s Rainiers game.

The Mariners continues their hot play, beating Tampa last night and going for a road sweep today.

The M’s announced that Felix Hernandez will return to the rotation this weekend, and that Justus Sheffield will be promoted from Double-A to make a start.

In the PCL:

Sacramento dismantled Albuquerque last night, 9-2, and lowered its Magic Number to clinch the Pac-North over second-place Reno to six. Mauricio Dubon went 3-for-5 with a homer and three runs scored.

went 3-for-5 with a homer and three runs scored. Las Vegas pummeled Reno, 10-4. Jesus Luzardo allowed one run over 4.2 innings pitched, and Sheldon Neuse launched a three-run homer.

allowed one run over 4.2 innings pitched, and launched a three-run homer. Fresno broke a 4-4 tie with five runs in the top of the ninth inning and won at El Paso, 9-4. Jake Noll and Taylor Gushue each hit two-run doubles during the rally, which knocked the Chihuahuas into second place in the Pac-South.

and each hit two-run doubles during the rally, which knocked the Chihuahuas into second place in the Pac-South. Iowa’s march to the American-North title continued with a 5-1 win over San Antonio. Alec Mills pitched five innings and allowed one run. Albert Almora is back with Iowa.

pitched five innings and allowed one run. is back with Iowa. St. Louis Cardinals prospect Dylan Carlson had three hits with a double and a homer in a 5-3 Memphis win over Round Rock. The Express have a new phenom, in Abraham Toro .

had three hits with a double and a homer in a 5-3 Memphis win over Round Rock. The Express have a new phenom, in . Veteran infielder Chase d’Arnaud snapped a 4-4 tie with a three-run homer in the top of the tenth inning, and Omaha beat New Orleans 7-5. Cakes starter Nick Neidert pitched six scoreless innings with ten strikeouts.

snapped a 4-4 tie with a three-run homer in the top of the tenth inning, and Omaha beat New Orleans 7-5. Cakes starter pitched six scoreless innings with ten strikeouts. Nashville and Oklahoma City finished a suspended game from May 10, then played a regularly scheduled game, and each team earned a win. Nashville’s Matt Davidson and Patrick Wisdom each hit their 29th home run of the season.

