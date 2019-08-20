Big Crowd Watches Felix, Rainiers Win

A terrific crowd of nearly 7,000 fans saw Felix Hernandez make his rehabilitation start at Cheney Stadium last night, and also got to see the Rainiers win their fifth straight game.

Felix pitched into the fourth inning, allowing one run on four hits. He walked three, with two of those being the final two batters he faced when approaching his predetermined pitch allotment of 70. He notched five strikeouts, and was able to escape a couple of jams, all while dealing with the wandering strike zone of the home plate umpire.

Hernandez hopes to make his next start in the big leagues for Seattle this weekend. He’d like to get a chance to pitch every fifth day down the stretch, and see if he can salvage what has been an injury-riddled final season with Seattle.

The Rainiers won their fifth in a row, matching the team’s longest win streak since July 6-13, 2018. Tacoma has not won six straight games since the 2016 season, when Pat Listach‘s club won eight in a row in mid-July.

YESTERDAY: Tacoma gave Felix Hernandez plenty of run support, earning an 8-3 win over Salt Lake for the team’s fifth in a row. Two-outs hits by Ryan Court, Jaycob Brugman, and Joseph Odom keyed a five-run rally in the second inning. John Andreoli hit a leadoff homer and scored three runs.

ROSTER MOVES: The Mariners called up outfielder Jake Fraley today, after placing Domingo Santana on the injured list. Mitch Haniger has been added to the Rainiers roster on a rehabilitation assignment, but we’re not sure when he will actually appear to play in games.

TODAY: Salt Lake (53-73) at Tacoma (58-68), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Lou Marson.

SEASON SERIES: Tacoma leads, 8-6.

PITCHERS: RHP Jeremy Beasley (–) at RHP Darren McCaughan (0-5, 10.30)

This is the Triple-A debut for Beasley, who was 6-7 with a 4.06 ERA for the Angels Double-A affiliate in Mobile, Alabama.

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in 15 straight games, with hits in 12 of them, going 17-for-53 with 14 walks during this stretch… Jaycob Brugman has hit four homers and driven in 15 runs during a six-game hitting streak… Joseph Odom has a four-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Salt Lake just split a four-game series at home with El Paso. Prior to that, they were swept in a four-gamer by Iowa… Jared Walsh has hit safely in 18 of his last 19 games, with 11 home runs during the stretch… Michael Hermosillo has hit nine homers over his last 11 games (he had a three-HR game on Friday against El Paso)… Jo Adell is considered one of the top prospects in all of minor league baseball, but he is having a difficult transition to Triple-A since being promoted on August 1.

FAMILIAR FACES: Salt Lake has two former Rainiers on the infield: Nick Franklin and Ty Kelly.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

El Paso waltzed to a 9-1 win over visiting Fresno. Starting pitcher Jacob Nix tossed five scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

tossed five scoreless innings with six strikeouts. Las Vegas rallied to score three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and take down Reno, 6-5. The winning run scored when Reno reliever Damien Magnifico threw away a bunt by Jorge Mateo . Vegas and El Paso remain tied in first place in the Pac-South.

threw away a bunt by . Vegas and El Paso remain tied in first place in the Pac-South. Veteran lefty Chris Rusin pitched into the eighth inning for Albuquerque in a 4-1 win at Sacramento.

pitched into the eighth inning for Albuquerque in a 4-1 win at Sacramento. Round Rock went into Memphis and scraped out a 5-4 win over the Redbirds, as Chaz McCormick homered and scored three runs. The Express now lead the American-South by 2.5 games.

homered and scored three runs. The Express now lead the American-South by 2.5 games. San Antonio fell further behind Round Rock by losing at Iowa, 9-5. The Missions were able to score five runs off Iowa ace Colin Rea , but that wasn’t enough. Rea earned his league-leading 13th win.

, but that wasn’t enough. Rea earned his league-leading 13th win. Matt Davidson belted his 28th homer, and Patrick Wisdom hit his 27th in Nashville’s 11-5 win at Oklahoma City.

belted his 28th homer, and hit his 27th in Nashville’s 11-5 win at Oklahoma City. Omaha starter Brian Flynn tossed five shutout innings in a 6-1 win at New Orleans.

