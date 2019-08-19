Felix Hernandez To Start For Tacoma Tonight

Felix Hernandez makes his return to Cheney Stadium tonight, in a rehabilitation start for the Rainiers. Felix has been on the Mariners injured list since suffering a strained lat during his start on May 11 at Fenway Park.

Felix made one rehab start for Tacoma earlier this season, on June 14 at San Antonio, but he left the game early with shoulder fatigue and needed more rest.

This time, Felix has already made three starts at lower levels of the farm system. His last outing – five days ago in Everett – was a four-inning stint in which he struck out eight batters.

Now we’ll see Felix at Cheney Stadium for the first time since June 17, 2017 – which coincidentally was also a start against Salt Lake. Hopefully he’ll be able to work five or more solid innings, and rejoin the Mariners for the remainder of the season.

Felix joins a Rainiers club that is suddenly rolling, having swept Fresno in a four-game series. Tacoma hit five home runs yesterday in a comeback win and is feeling confident now.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers belted five homers and scored a come-from-behind 9-7 victory over Fresno, completing the team’s first sweep of the season. Jaycob Brugman homered twice, including the game-tying three-run shot in the bottom of the fifth inning. Ryan Court ripped the go-ahead two-run dinger in the sixth. Tacoma had great relief pitching from Darin Gillies and Matt Festa.

ROSTER MOVES: Today the Rainiers will add Felix Hernandez on a rehabilitation assignment.

TODAY: Salt Lake (53-72) at Tacoma (57-68), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Lou Marson.

SEASON SERIES: Tacoma leads, 7-6.

PITCHERS: RHP Parker Bridwell (6-5, 7.77) at RHP Felix Hernandez (0-1, 7.71)

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in 14 straight games, with hits in 11 of them, going 15-for-49 with 13 walks during this stretch… Jake Fraley is 9-for-26 with two homers in six games since coming off the injured list… Eric Filia has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games… Jaycob Brugman has hit four homers and driven in 14 runs during a five-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Salt Lake just split a four-game series at home with El Paso. Prior to that, they were swept in a four-gamer by Iowa… Jared Walsh has hit safely in 17 of his last 18 games, with 11 home runs during the stretch… Michael Hermosillo has hit nine homers over his last ten games (he had a three-HR game on Friday against El Paso)… Jo Adell is considered one of the top prospects in all of minor league baseball, but he is having a difficult transition to Triple-A since being promoted on August 1.

FAMILIAR FACES: Salt Lake has two former Rainiers on the infield: Nick Franklin and Ty Kelly.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

New Sacramento starter Justin Haley tossed six innings allowing one run in Reno, earning the win in an 8-1 decision. Mauricio Dubon had four hits for the Cats. Sacramento split the four-gamer at Reno and moved a big step closer to locking up the Pac-North.

tossed six innings allowing one run in Reno, earning the win in an 8-1 decision. had four hits for the Cats. Sacramento split the four-gamer at Reno and moved a big step closer to locking up the Pac-North. El Paso took a 10-2 lead into the bottom of the eighth inning at Salt Lake and held on for a 10-8 win. Aderlin Rodriguez doubled and hit two homers, driving in five runs, and earned the PCL Player of the Week award.

doubled and hit two homers, driving in five runs, and earned the PCL Player of the Week award. Las Vegas rode the arm of a rehabbing Sean Manaea to a 7-2 win over Albuquerque. The Aviators remain tied in first with El Paso in the Pac-South.

to a 7-2 win over Albuquerque. The Aviators remain tied in first with El Paso in the Pac-South. Memphis finished off a four-game sweep with a 14-2 blowout of the first place Iowa Cubs. Dylan Carlson tripled and hit his first Triple-A home run for the Redbirds.

tripled and hit his first Triple-A home run for the Redbirds. Oklahoma City downed Round Rock, 14-11, as Zach s McKinstry and Reks each homered and drove in multiple runs.

s and each homered and drove in multiple runs. San Antonio picked up a game on the Express and pulled within 1.5 games of first in the American-South with a 8-0 whitewashing of New Orleans. Bubba Derby and two relievers combined on the six-hitter.

and two relievers combined on the six-hitter. Omaha lefty Eric Skoglund delivered seven strong innings in a 7-4 win at Nashville.

