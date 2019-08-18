Rainiers Beat Grizzlies, Go For Sweep Today

The Rainiers smacked Fresno last night, 11-1, and have won the first three games of the series to pull out of last place in the Pac-North. Today the Rainiers will try to finish them off.

Tacoma has not swept a series of any length during the 2019 season. In an odd twist, the Rainiers have not had a chance to sweep a series this season: there has been no instance in which the team has gone into the last game of a series with a chance to sweep it, until today.

The Rainiers last sweep came last summer, June 16-19 when they won four straight home games against the Iowa Cubs.

Let’s get one today!

—

Prior to last night’s game, Rainiers manager Daren Brown confirmed that Felix Hernandez is scheduled to make a rehabilitation start for Tacoma on Monday night at Cheney Stadium. He’ll face the Salt Lake Bees at 7:05. Tickets are available.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers banged out 16 hits and cruised to an 11-1 win over Fresno on Saturday night. Daniel Castro and Joseph Odom each had four hits for the Rainiers, with Odom notching his first four-hit game since 2014. The Rainiers have out-scored Fresno 27-6 over the first three games of the series, and will go for the sweep today.

TODAY: Fresno (55-69) at Tacoma (56-68), 1:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Washington Nationals.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Randy Knorr.

SEASON SERIES: Tacoma leads, 7-4.

PITCHERS: RHP J.J. Hoover (4-6, 8.33) at RHP Andrew Moore (0-3, 8.17)

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in 13 straight games, with hits in ten of them, going 14-for-44 with 13 walks during this stretch… Jake Fraley is 7-for-21 with a homer in five games since coming off the injured list… Eric Filia has hit safely in eight of his last ten games… Jaycob Brugman has homered twice during a four-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Fresno walked off Memphis on Tuesday, 8-7, ending a miserable stretch in which the club lost 15 of 16 games… the Grizzlies have not won back-to-back games since July 20-21 at Fresno… Yadiel Hernandez has a ten-game hitting streak, going 15-for-38 with five homers… Jake Noll has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Fresno infielder Luis Sardinas played for Tacoma in 2016… Grizzlies reliever Joan Baez is not the folk singer.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 1:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

Trailing first place Sacramento 10-6 going to the bottom of the eighth, the Reno Aces rose from the coffin and scored seven runs to beat the River Cats, 13-10, and pull within six games of first place with 16 to play. Tim Locastro had the go-ahead two-run double.

had the go-ahead two-run double. El Paso lost its grip on first place in the Pac-South, dropping a 5-4 decision at Salt Lake. Justin Bour , Jose Rojas , and Taylor Ward homered for the Bees.

, , and homered for the Bees. Las Vegas pulled into a first place tie by edging Albuquerque, 6-5, as Sheldon Neuse hit the tiebreaking homer in the bottom of the seventh inning.

hit the tiebreaking homer in the bottom of the seventh inning. Round Rock shut out Oklahoma City, 2-0, behind Brandon Bielak and two relievers.

and two relievers. It took 13 innings, but San Antonio ended its eight-game losing streak with a 5-4 victory over New Orleans. This game was tied 4-4 after nine innings, and amazingly neither team was able to score its automatic runner until Tyler Saladino ‘s game-ending RBI single in the 13th.

‘s game-ending RBI single in the 13th. Adolis Garcia roped a game-winning homer in the bottom of the ninth to give Memphis an 8-6 win over Iowa.

roped a game-winning homer in the bottom of the ninth to give Memphis an 8-6 win over Iowa. Nashville topped Omaha, 4-3, as Tim Federowicz hit a tiebreaking dinger in the bottom of the eighth.

