 

Rainiers Beat Grizzlies, Go For Sweep Today

The Rainiers smacked Fresno last night, 11-1, and have won the first three games of the series to pull out of last place in the Pac-North. Today the Rainiers will try to finish them off.

Tacoma has not swept a series of any length during the 2019 season. In an odd twist, the Rainiers have not had a chance to sweep a series this season: there has been no instance in which the team has gone into the last game of a series with a chance to sweep it, until today.

The Rainiers last sweep came last summer, June 16-19 when they won four straight home games against the Iowa Cubs.

Let’s get one today!

Prior to last night’s game, Rainiers manager Daren Brown confirmed that Felix Hernandez is scheduled to make a rehabilitation start for Tacoma on Monday night at Cheney Stadium. He’ll face the Salt Lake Bees at 7:05. Tickets are available.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers banged out 16 hits and cruised to an 11-1 win over Fresno on Saturday night. Daniel Castro and Joseph Odom each had four hits for the Rainiers, with Odom notching his first four-hit game since 2014. The Rainiers have out-scored Fresno 27-6 over the first three games of the series, and will go for the sweep today.

TODAY: Fresno (55-69) at Tacoma (56-68), 1:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Washington Nationals.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Randy Knorr.

SEASON SERIES: Tacoma leads, 7-4.

PITCHERS: RHP J.J. Hoover (4-6, 8.33) at RHP Andrew Moore (0-3, 8.17)

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in 13 straight games, with hits in ten of them, going 14-for-44 with 13 walks during this stretch… Jake Fraley is 7-for-21 with a homer in five games since coming off the injured list… Eric Filia has hit safely in eight of his last ten games… Jaycob Brugman has homered twice during a four-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Fresno walked off Memphis on Tuesday, 8-7, ending a miserable stretch in which the club lost 15 of 16 games… the Grizzlies have not won back-to-back games since July 20-21 at Fresno… Yadiel Hernandez has a ten-game hitting streak, going 15-for-38 with five homers… Jake Noll has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Fresno infielder Luis Sardinas played for Tacoma in 2016… Grizzlies reliever Joan Baez is not the folk singer.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 1:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

  • Trailing first place Sacramento 10-6 going to the bottom of the eighth, the Reno Aces rose from the coffin and scored seven runs to beat the River Cats, 13-10, and pull within six games of first place with 16 to play. Tim Locastro had the go-ahead two-run double.
  • El Paso lost its grip on first place in the Pac-South, dropping a 5-4 decision at Salt Lake. Justin Bour, Jose Rojas, and Taylor Ward homered for the Bees.
  • Las Vegas pulled into a first place tie by edging Albuquerque, 6-5, as Sheldon Neuse hit the tiebreaking homer in the bottom of the seventh inning.
  • Round Rock shut out Oklahoma City, 2-0, behind Brandon Bielak and two relievers.
  • It took 13 innings, but San Antonio ended its eight-game losing streak with a 5-4 victory over New Orleans. This game was tied 4-4 after nine innings, and amazingly neither team was able to score its automatic runner until Tyler Saladino‘s game-ending RBI single in the 13th.
  • Adolis Garcia roped a game-winning homer in the bottom of the ninth to give Memphis an 8-6 win over Iowa.
  • Nashville topped Omaha, 4-3, as Tim Federowicz hit a tiebreaking dinger in the bottom of the eighth.

 

Advertisements

This entry was posted on Sunday, August 18th, 2019 at 8:17 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: