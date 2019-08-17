That’s Two In A Row For Tacoma

They did it! The Rainiers beat Fresno on Friday night, 8-1, to win back-to-back games for the first time since July 13-14.

Today the Rainiers can win three in a row for the first time in over a month. Also, a win today would bring the Rainiers home record up to .500, and also push the club past Fresno and out of last place in the division. Let’s get ’em!

Yesterday in the Pacific Coast League three different players hit three home runs in one game, bring the total number of players who have done that this season up to 19.

It’s the year of the home run in Triple-A baseball this year. I’m guessing over half of the PCL teams are setting franchise records for most home runs hit (Tacoma will not be one of them), and most home runs allowed (Tacoma set this mark nearly a month ago).

Here’s a stat I’m curious about, but one that would require a lot of research: how many players in Triple-A this year are setting career highs for home runs in a season. The Rainiers have two players with extremes: Ian Miller hit more home runs for Tacoma this year than he had hit in his entire pro career prior to this season, and Chris Mariscal is one homer away from doubling his career high.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers broke open a tight game with six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, beating Fresno 8-1 on Friday night. John Andreoli hit a two-run double, Jake Fraley a two-run single, and Jaycob Brugman a two-run homer during the rally. Anthony Misiewicz worked five innings to earn his team-leading seventh win, and Tacoma had great relief from Ryan Garton, Brian Ellington, and Matt Carasiti.

TODAY: Fresno (55-68) at Tacoma (55-68), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Washington Nationals.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Randy Knorr.

SEASON SERIES: Tacoma leads, 6-4.

PITCHERS: RHP Wil Crowe (0-2, 5.25) at LHP Sean Nolin (4-2, 5.15)

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in 13 straight games, with hits in ten of them, going 14-for-44 with 13 walks during this stretch… Jake Fraley is 6-for-15 with a homer in four games since coming off the injured list… Eric Filia has hit safely in eight of his last nine games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Fresno walked off Memphis on Tuesday, 8-7, ending a miserable stretch in which the club lost 15 of 16 games… the Grizzlies have not won back-to-back games since July 20-21 at Fresno… Yadiel Hernandez has a nine-game hitting streak, going 14-for-34 with five homers… Jake Noll has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Fresno infielder Luis Sardinas played for Tacoma in 2016… Grizzlies reliever Joan Baez is not the folk singer.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

Sacramento scored five runs in both the eighth and ninth innings at Reno, pulling away for a 17-7 win. Jaylin Davis hit three homers for the River Cats, and Abiatal Avelino drove in six runs. Sacramento is back up to a seven game lead in the division, with 17 to play. Kevin Cron has set the Reno franchise record for home runs in a season.

hit three homers for the River Cats, and drove in six runs. Sacramento is back up to a seven game lead in the division, with 17 to play. has set the Reno franchise record for home runs in a season. Salt Lake outfielder Michael Hermosillo launched three homers – he has nine over his last nine games – and the Bees wiped out El Paso, 12-5. MVP candidate Ty France of El Paso was promoted to San Diego, leaving the PCL with a .399 average.

launched three homers – he has nine over his last nine games – and the Bees wiped out El Paso, 12-5. MVP candidate of El Paso was promoted to San Diego, leaving the PCL with a .399 average. Roberto Ramos snapped a 7-7 tie in the top of the ninth inning by lifting a two-run homer, giving Albuquerque a 9-7 win at Las Vegas. Vegas remains one game behind El Paso in the Pac-South division standings.

snapped a 7-7 tie in the top of the ninth inning by lifting a two-run homer, giving Albuquerque a 9-7 win at Las Vegas. Vegas remains one game behind El Paso in the Pac-South division standings. Round Rock infielder Jack Mayfield hit three homers as the Express rolled to another win, 13-3 over visiting Oklahoma City. Round Rock now leads the American-South by 2.5 games over San Antonio.

hit three homers as the Express rolled to another win, 13-3 over visiting Oklahoma City. Round Rock now leads the American-South by 2.5 games over San Antonio. Mid-August is not a good time for an eight-game losing streak when you are trying to win a title, you guys. San Antonio dropped another one, this time a 4-2 decision to New Orleans.

Jake Woodford pitched six shutout innings for Memphis in an 8-2 win over Iowa.

pitched six shutout innings for Memphis in an 8-2 win over Iowa. Nashville scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take down Omaha, 5-3.

