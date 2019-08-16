Rainiers Go For Two Straight Tonight

The Rainiers won the opening game of the homestand last night, taking down Fresno 8-4 in front of a nice crowd at Cheney Stadium.

Tonight is Friday Night Fireworks, and before the postgame pyrotechnics the team is going to try to do something it has not done in quite a while. Tacoma has not won back-to-back games in over a month, when the club actually won three straight games against Reno July 12-14.

At that time Tacoma was 46-48 and still on the fringes of the Pac-North division race. It’s been a real struggle since then, with the club going 8-20 over the last 28 games, but there is still time to get some positive results and finish the season on a strong note.

Two straight wins to open the homestand would be a nice step in the right direction.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Tacoma scored seven unanswered runs during the sixth-through-eighth innings and beat Fresno, 8-4, in the opening game of the 11-game homestand. Jaycob Brugman hit a game-tying two-run homer in the sixth, and singled in the go-ahead run in the seventh. Jake Fraley had three hits including a leadoff homer, and Ryan Court‘s two-run shot provided insurance runs in the eighth inning.

ROSTER MOVES: The Rainiers added reliever Dan Altavilla on a rehabilitation assignment last night.

TODAY: Fresno (55-67) at Tacoma (54-68), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Washington Nationals.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Randy Knorr.

SEASON SERIES: Tacoma leads, 5-4.

PITCHERS: RHP Ben Braymer (0-5, 9.23) at LHP Anthony Misiewicz (6-6, 6.21)

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in 12 straight games, with hits in nine of them, going 13-for-42 with 11 walks during this stretch… Jake Fraley is 5-for-11 with a homer in three games since coming off the injured list… Ryan Court is 3-for-7 over his last two games, with a homer.

OPPONENT NEWS: Fresno walked off Memphis on Tuesday, 8-7, ending a miserable stretch in which the club lost 15 of 16 games… the Grizzlies have not won back-to-back games since July 20-21 at Fresno… Yadiel Hernandez has an eight-game hitting streak, going 12-for-30 with four homers… Jake Noll has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Fresno infielder Luis Sardinas played for Tacoma in 2016… Grizzlies reliever Joan Baez is not the folk singer.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50- on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Rainiers game story from The News Tribune includes a section on Ryan Court .

. Seattle beat Detroit yesterday to win that series, two games to one.

Holy smokes, Taylor Guilbeau will be the 40th pitcher used by the Mariners this season.

In the PCL:

Reno won the opening game of its home series against Sacramento, 6-5, as Jamie Westbrook ‘s two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning was the game winner. The Aces are six games back with 18 to play, and have seven head-to-head games remaining against the first place River Cats.

‘s two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning was the game winner. The Aces are six games back with 18 to play, and have seven head-to-head games remaining against the first place River Cats. El Paso took first in the Pac-South, crushing Salt Lake 13-2 with Ty France and his .399 average languishing on the bench. Seth Mejias-Brean and Matthew Batten picked up the slack, connecting for four hits each.

and his .399 average languishing on the bench. and picked up the slack, connecting for four hits each. Las Vegas lost at home to Albuquerque, 9-6, and fell a game behind El Paso. Peter Mooney and Drew Butera had three hits each as the ‘Topes jumped all over heralded A’s prospect Jesus Luzardo .

and had three hits each as the ‘Topes jumped all over heralded A’s prospect . Round Rock picked up a 5-3 win over visiting Oklahoma City, getting a two-run homer by Nick Tanielu . The Express lead the American-South by 1.5 games over the suddenly frigid San Antonio Missions.

. The Express lead the American-South by 1.5 games over the suddenly frigid San Antonio Missions. New Orleans toppled San Antonio 5-3 in ten innings, making it seven straight losses for the plummeting Missions. Yadiel Rivera hit a three-run homer.

hit a three-run homer. Nashville’s Joe Palumbo pitched six no-hit innings and was removed from the game (81 pitches?), his bullpen finished off a two-hitter, and the Sounds beat Omaha 4-2.

pitched six no-hit innings and was removed from the game (81 pitches?), his bullpen finished off a two-hitter, and the Sounds beat Omaha 4-2. Daniel Ponce de Leon was dealing, tossing seven shutout innings of two-hit ball with nine strikeouts for Memphis in a 5-0 win over playoff-bound Iowa.

