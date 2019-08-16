Rainiers Go For Two Straight Tonight

The Rainiers won the opening game of the homestand last night, taking down Fresno 8-4 in front of a nice crowd at Cheney Stadium.
Tonight is Friday Night Fireworks, and before the postgame pyrotechnics the team is going to try to do something it has not done in quite a while. Tacoma has not won back-to-back games in over a month, when the club actually won three straight games against Reno July 12-14.
At that time Tacoma was 46-48 and still on the fringes of the Pac-North division race. It’s been a real struggle since then, with the club going 8-20 over the last 28 games, but there is still time to get some positive results and finish the season on a strong note.
Two straight wins to open the homestand would be a nice step in the right direction.
RAINIERS DAILY
YESTERDAY: Tacoma scored seven unanswered runs during the sixth-through-eighth innings and beat Fresno, 8-4, in the opening game of the 11-game homestand. Jaycob Brugman hit a game-tying two-run homer in the sixth, and singled in the go-ahead run in the seventh. Jake Fraley had three hits including a leadoff homer, and Ryan Court‘s two-run shot provided insurance runs in the eighth inning.
ROSTER MOVES: The Rainiers added reliever Dan Altavilla on a rehabilitation assignment last night.
TODAY: Fresno (55-67) at Tacoma (54-68), 7:05.
OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Washington Nationals.
OPPOSING MANAGER: Randy Knorr.
SEASON SERIES: Tacoma leads, 5-4.
PITCHERS: RHP Ben Braymer (0-5, 9.23) at LHP Anthony Misiewicz (6-6, 6.21)
HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in 12 straight games, with hits in nine of them, going 13-for-42 with 11 walks during this stretch… Jake Fraley is 5-for-11 with a homer in three games since coming off the injured list… Ryan Court is 3-for-7 over his last two games, with a homer.
OPPONENT NEWS: Fresno walked off Memphis on Tuesday, 8-7, ending a miserable stretch in which the club lost 15 of 16 games… the Grizzlies have not won back-to-back games since July 20-21 at Fresno… Yadiel Hernandez has an eight-game hitting streak, going 12-for-30 with four homers… Jake Noll has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games.
FAMILIAR FACES: Fresno infielder Luis Sardinas played for Tacoma in 2016… Grizzlies reliever Joan Baez is not the folk singer.
BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50- on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.
- The Rainiers game story from The News Tribune includes a section on Ryan Court.
- Seattle beat Detroit yesterday to win that series, two games to one.
- Holy smokes, Taylor Guilbeau will be the 40th pitcher used by the Mariners this season.
In the PCL:
- Reno won the opening game of its home series against Sacramento, 6-5, as Jamie Westbrook‘s two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning was the game winner. The Aces are six games back with 18 to play, and have seven head-to-head games remaining against the first place River Cats.
- El Paso took first in the Pac-South, crushing Salt Lake 13-2 with Ty France and his .399 average languishing on the bench. Seth Mejias-Brean and Matthew Batten picked up the slack, connecting for four hits each.
- Las Vegas lost at home to Albuquerque, 9-6, and fell a game behind El Paso. Peter Mooney and Drew Butera had three hits each as the ‘Topes jumped all over heralded A’s prospect Jesus Luzardo.
- Round Rock picked up a 5-3 win over visiting Oklahoma City, getting a two-run homer by Nick Tanielu. The Express lead the American-South by 1.5 games over the suddenly frigid San Antonio Missions.
- New Orleans toppled San Antonio 5-3 in ten innings, making it seven straight losses for the plummeting Missions. Yadiel Rivera hit a three-run homer.
- Nashville’s Joe Palumbo pitched six no-hit innings and was removed from the game (81 pitches?), his bullpen finished off a two-hitter, and the Sounds beat Omaha 4-2.
- Daniel Ponce de Leon was dealing, tossing seven shutout innings of two-hit ball with nine strikeouts for Memphis in a 5-0 win over playoff-bound Iowa.
