Rainiers Settle In For Final Homestand

This is it, the start of the final homestand of the Tacoma Rainiers 2019 season. Fortunately, it’s a long one: 11 games in 11 days.

The Rainiers come into the homestand struggling, having just finished a 1-6 road trip to Oklahoma City and New Orleans. The team went 4-10 during the stretch of cross-conference play against American Conference opponents.

Tacoma’s lineup perked up a little bit these last two games, with the re-additions of Jake Fraley and Ryan Court. It seems likely that we’ll get a Felix Hernandez rehab start early next week. Opposing teams will be displaying a couple of highly-ranked prospects, in Fresno’s Carter Kieboom and Salt Lake’s Jo Adell.

The weather forecast looks great throughout the homestand, and we will have two Fireworks Night and two Thirsty Thursdays.

See you at the park!

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers were off, spending the entire day enjoying the pleasantries of modern air travel as they flew home from New Orleans, with a nice stay in Denver along the way. On Tuesday Tacoma lost in its last game ever at New Orleans, 10-4.

ROSTER MOVES: This morning the Mariners call up left-handed reliever Taylor Guilbeau.

TODAY: Fresno (55-66) at Tacoma (53-68), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Washington Nationals.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Randy Knorr.

SEASON SERIES: Tied, 4-4.

PITCHERS: RHP Logan Ondrusek (4-6, 7.35) at RHP Darren McCaughan (0-5, 12.10)

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in 11 straight games, with hits in eight of them, going 12-for-37 with 11 walks during this stretch… Chris Mariscal has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 9-for-28 with four home runs… Eric Filia had his six-game hitting streak end on Tuesday.

OPPONENT NEWS: Fresno walked off Memphis on Tuesday, 8-7, ending a miserable stretch in which the club lost 15 of 16 games… the Grizzlies have not won back-to-back games since July 20-21 at Fresno… Yadiel Hernandez has a seven-game hitting streak, going 11-for-26 with three homers… Jake Noll has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Fresno infielder Luis Sardinas played for Tacoma in 2016… Grizzlies reliever Joan Baez is not the folk singer.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50- on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

No games yesterday, but there was a shake-up in the American-South standings on Tuesday night: San Antonio lost its sixth in a row, and Round Rock beat Albuquerque to move past the Missions and grab first place. Las Vegas and El Paso remain tied atop the Pac-South.

