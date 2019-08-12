Rainiers Bomb Their Way Out Of Losing Streak

Tacoma hit a season-best five home runs on Sunday afternoon, blasting New Orleans 10-3 to put an end to the five-game losing streak.

The Rainiers look to build on that tonight, and some accomplished hitters should be back in the lineup. Recently optioned Ryan Court is expected to report to the club today, and there is hope that Jake Fraley will be activated off the injured list before tonight’s game.

That should help a Tacoma lineup that had been scuffling to score runs – until yesterday. Chris Mariscal had his first career two-homer game, and Connor Hoover had his second career two-homer game. Hoover’s homers were his first two Triple-A hits.

Hopefully the lineup can provide a bunch of run support again tonight.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Tacoma No. 8 and No. 9 hitters Chris Mariscal and Connor Hoover each belted two home runs, Sean Nolin had a great start, and the Rainiers rolled to a 10-3 win at New Orleans on Sunday afternoon to end a five-game losing streak. Joseph Odom also went deep, as the Rainiers set a season high with five home runs in one game. Nolin pitched 6.2 innings allowing one earned run, allowing the majority of the bullpen to rest.

ROSTER MOVES: We’ll have some roster moves before today’s game, as Jake Fraley is expected to be activated from the injured list, and Ryan Court‘s arrival from the big leagues is anticipated.

TODAY: Tacoma (53-66) at New Orleans (63-54), 4:30 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Miami Marlins.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Keith Johnson.

SEASON SERIES: Tied, 1-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Nabil Crismatt (0-4, 8.91) at RHP Cody Poteet (1-1, 4.99)

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in ten straight games, with hits in eight of them, going 12-for-34 with 11 walks during this stretch… Chris Mariscal has hit safely in five of his last six games, with four home runs. Six of his last eight hits have been homers… Eric Filia has a five-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: New Orleans just lost two-of-three to Reno, but they won five in a row prior to that… catcher Wilkin Castillo has an eight-game hitting streak; earlier this season he was called up for the first time since 2009 and had a game-winning hit in his first game… Austin Dean has an eight-game hitting streak and is batting .410 with seven homers in 16 PCL games since the all-star break.

FAMILIAR FACES: Two former Rainiers left-handed pitchers are now Baby Cakes: Brian Moran and Mike Kickham.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:15 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

Sacramento walked off Nashville, 3-2, on Abiatal Avelino ‘s game-winning single.

‘s game-winning single. Reno ripped Oklahoma City, 10-2, as Kevin Cron hit his PCL-leading 33rd home run (in just 66 games!). Ildemaro Vargas was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBI. Reno has won 16 of 19.

hit his PCL-leading 33rd home run (in just 66 games!). was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBI. Reno has won 16 of 19. Memphis infielder Edmundo Sosa had two hits, a homer, and three RBI in a 5-3 win at Fresno. Will Fresno win again this season? They have lost six in a row and 14 of the last 15 games.

had two hits, a homer, and three RBI in a 5-3 win at Fresno. Will Fresno win again this season? They have lost six in a row and 14 of the last 15 games. Omaha took down Las Vegas in the tenth inning, 4-3. Kelvin Gutierrez ‘s fourth hit of the night was the game-winner.

‘s fourth hit of the night was the game-winner. El Paso moved into a dead tie with Vegas atop the Pac-South division standings by beating San Antonio, 3-2. Workhorse starter Dietrich Enns had a good outing and improved his record to 11-8, which ties him for the league lead in wins.

had a good outing and improved his record to 11-8, which ties him for the league lead in wins. Trailing Round Rock 5-0 going to the bottom of the eighth inning, Albuquerque scored five runs to tie, then won it in the ninth 6-5 on Dom Nunez ‘s game-winning homer.

‘s game-winning homer. Iowa starter Matt Swarmer contained the Salt Lake Bees for 6.1 innings in a 5-2 win.

