Rainiers Try To Avoid Sweep Tonight In Oklahoma City

The first two games of the series in Oklahoma City have been very similar to one another, with the Dodgers beating the Rainiers 7-4 on Wednesday and 7-3 last night.

In each game the Rainiers have had lots of baserunners, and Oklahoma City has escaped jam after jam by getting double play grounders. On Wednesday night, Oklahoma City pitchers walked eight Tacoma batters and got away with it completely, with none of them scoring. Last night Tacoma had 11 hits but managed just three runs.

We’ll see if the Rainiers can get the offense clicking tonight in the final game of the series. This game could be an interesting one, as we anticipate a unique roster move occurring before the game. It will probably be announced as soon as I hit the “publish” button on this post.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Oklahoma City snapped a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning when Kyle Garlick connected on a two-out, three-run homer to center field off reliever Gerson Bautista, leading the Dodgers to a 7-3 win over Tacoma. The Rainiers need a win today to avoid being swept in the three-game series.

ROSTER MOVES: There will be moves prior to tonight’s game.

TODAY: Tacoma (52-64) at Oklahoma City (54-61), 5:05 PT.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Dodgers.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Travis Barbary.

SEASON SERIES: Oklahoma City leads, 2-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Darren McCaughan (0-4, 9.72) at RHP Logan Bawcom (0-1, 4.26)

HOT HITTERS: Ian Miller has reached base safely in 13 straight games. He leads the PCL in stolen bases with 29, and he ranks third on the Tacoma all-time list with 75 career steals… Kelby Tomlinson has a five-game hitting streak… while its a reach to call him a “hot hitter,” four of Chris Mariscal‘s last five hits have been home runs. He’s gone 5-for-38 during this stretch.

OPPONENT NEWS: Oklahoma City just lost three-of-four in a series at Las Vegas, allowing ten or more runs in all three losses… however, after a dismal first three months of the season, the Dodgers have gone 20-11 since July 4th… since being promoted to Triple-A on June 27, highly-ranked prospect Gavin Lux has batted .456 with a .535 OBP and ten homers in 32 games… Austin Barnes did not homer yesterday, ending his streak at five consecutive games with a dinger… Zach McKinstry is 5-for-7 with four extra-base hits in this series… Kyle Garlick has a six-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: The only active ex-Rainiers player on the OKC active roster is pitcher Logan Bawcom. They have outfielder Cameron Perkins on the injured list, and their pitching coach Bill Simas briefly played for Tacoma in 2004.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

If you are a subscriber to The Athletic, they have an outstanding article on the development of Oklahoma City’s Gavin Lux .

. With the Mariners hosting Tampa Bay this weekend, the Seattle Times takes a look at all ten trades that Jerry Dipoto has made with the Rays, and determines that neither team has had an advantage.

has made with the Rays, and determines that neither team has had an advantage. Felix Hernandez pitched two innings on a rehab assignment last night for Class-A Modesto. After the game he told the local paper that he expects to make two rehab starts for Tacoma.

pitched two innings on a rehab assignment last night for Class-A Modesto. After the game he told the local paper that he expects to make two rehab starts for Tacoma. MiLB.com caught up with Mariners Double-A pitching prospect Justin Dunn.

In the PCL:

Sacramento continued its march to the Pac-North division title, taking down Memphis 5-2 as Enderson Franco pitched four scoreless innings.

pitched four scoreless innings. Nashville blew a 6-1 lead in the bottom of the eighth, but then scored twice in the top of the ninth to win at Fresno, 8-6. Eli White had the go-ahead RBI single in the ninth.

had the go-ahead RBI single in the ninth. Reno took a rare loss at New Orleans, 6-3. Baby Cakes starter Joe Gunkel pitched into the eighth inning and earned the win. Reno has gone 13-3 in the last 16 games.

pitched into the eighth inning and earned the win. Reno has gone 13-3 in the last 16 games. Las Vegas held onto first place in the Pac-South despite losing in the late innings at Iowa, 4-3. Addison Russell hit a go-ahead RBI double in the bottom of the eighth for the I-Cubs.

hit a go-ahead RBI double in the bottom of the eighth for the I-Cubs. Round Rock outlasted El Paso, 12-11, as Abraham Toro had five hits and drove in three runs. Round Rock has scored 32 runs on 41 hits during the first two games of the series at El Paso.

had five hits and drove in three runs. Round Rock has scored 32 runs on 41 hits during the first two games of the series at El Paso. Albuquerque scored the winning run on a throwing error in the bottom of the tenth inning to beat San Antonio, 9-8, in a rare misstep for the PCL’s best team. Former Rainiers catcher David Freitas went 4-for-5 with a homer and four RBI for San Antonio, he’s batting .377 for the season.

went 4-for-5 with a homer and four RBI for San Antonio, he’s batting .377 for the season. Omaha scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed in an 8-6 win over Salt Lake. Brett Phillips tripled and homered for the Storm Chasers.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Friday, August 9th, 2019 at 10:26 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.