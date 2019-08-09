Lobaton Traded; Rainiers Move On To New Orleans

One of the last remaining players who was with Tacoma all season long was traded yesterday, when the Mariners sent Jose Lobaton to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations. The Dodgers assigned Lobaton to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

This deal went down mere hours before the Rainiers were set to play the final game of the three-game series at Oklahoma City. Lobaton just had to pack up his bag and switch clubhouses.

In a real bummer, Oklahoma City did not immediately activate Lobaton and start him against the Rainiers. That would have been cool. The Dodgers have always been the No Fun Bunch.

Lobaton played in 75 games for Tacoma, batting .236 with 13 home runs. The veteran was Tacoma’s best catcher at controlling the running game, throwing out 24.5% of opposing base stealers.

He’ll be replaced by catcher Joseph Odom, who joined the Rainiers from Double-A Arkansas last night.

The trade leaves Ian Miller as the lone Tacoma player who has been with the team consistently since opening day.

UPDATE: the Seattle Times reported late Friday night that Miller has been traded to the Minnesota Twins. Miller had a good career in Tacoma and we’ll have more on this in the Sunday morning post.

The Rainiers got wiped out on Friday night, 9-2, and were swept in Oklahoma City. Now the road trip moves on to New Orleans.

This is the last season of the New Orleans Baby Cakes. The franchise is relocating to Wichita, Kansas next year, to play in a brand new ballpark that is currently under construction. The Wichita team will create its own nickname – someday we’ll look back at the Baby Cakes name and wonder what the heck that was all about.

I’ve heard that attendance has been sparse in New Orleans, and that the ballpark and field are in a state of disrepair, since it is well known that the team is in a lame duck season and is moving out of town. That being said, the Rainiers will try to enjoy their final four games in New Orleans.

We have a brutal travel schedule to get to New Orleans on Saturday, so I’m posting this late on Friday night. Thus we have few links and there is a PCL game not completed yet. Sorry!

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Oklahoma City finished the three-game series sweep with a 9-2 win on Friday night. Zach McKinstry hit two three-run homers off Darren McCaughan as the Dodgers took an 8-0 lead in the third innings. McKinstry went 9-for-11 with three doubles, three homers, and ten RBI in the series. Kudos to Andrew Moore and Darin Gillies, who each got him out once. Tacoma catcher Joseph Odom hit his first Triple-A home run in the fifth inning.

ROSTER MOVES: With Jose Lobaton traded to the Dodgers, catcher Joseph Odom was promoted from Double-A Arkansas to take his spot.

TODAY: Tacoma (52-65) at New Orleans (62-53), 4:00 PT.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Miami Marlins.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Keith Johnson.

SEASON SERIES: 0-0.

PITCHERS: LHP Anthony Misiewicz (6-6, 6.24) at RHP Nick Neidert (2-2, 5.87)

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in eight straight games, with hits in seven of them, going 9-for-25 with ten walks during this stretch… Ian Miller leads the PCL in stolen bases with 29, and he ranks third on the Tacoma all-time list with 75 career steals… Kelby Tomlinson has a six-game hitting streak… while it’s a reach to call him a “hot hitter,” four of Chris Mariscal‘s last five hits have been home runs. He’s gone 5-for-41 during this stretch.

OPPONENT NEWS: New Orleans just lost two-of-three to Reno, but they won five in a row prior to that… catcher Wilkin Castillo has a seven-game hitting streak; earlier this season he was called up for the first time since 2009 and had a game-winning hit in his first game… Austin Dean has a six-game hitting streak and is batting .426 with six homers in 14 PCL games since the all-star break… Rosell Herrera has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Two former Rainiers left-handed pitchers are now Baby Cakes: Brian Moran and Mike Kickham.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 3:45 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Zach McKinstry brought us a write-up of the Rainiers game at Oklahoma City last night, courtesy of MiLB.com.

brought us a write-up of the Rainiers game at Oklahoma City last night, courtesy of MiLB.com. The Mariners lost to the many ex-Mariners on the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-3. No trades were believed to have been consummated during this game.

In the PCL:

Reno broke open a close game with four runs in the ninth inning and won at New Orleans, 10-4. Joshua Rojas had a pinch-hit three-run homer in the ninth.

had a pinch-hit three-run homer in the ninth. Memphis took Sacramento behind the woodshed, 15-0. Adolis Garcia had four hits and scored four runs, Ramon Urias had four hits and drove in four runs, while starting pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon delivered seven shutout innings with 11 strikeouts.

had four hits and scored four runs, had four hits and drove in four runs, while starting pitcher delivered seven shutout innings with 11 strikeouts. Nashville broke open a close game when Nick Solak hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, and beat Fresno 5-1.

hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, and beat Fresno 5-1. Las Vegas shut out Iowa, 4-0, behind seven scoreless innings from Paul Blackburn .

. A stunner in El Paso: trailing Round Rock 12-5 going to the bottom of the ninth inning, El Paso scored ten runs and won on a pinch-hit walk-off grand slam by Esteban Quiroz . There was only one out when this happened. El Paso was so far behind that they used an infielder ( Matt Batten ) to pitch the top of the ninth. El Paso avoids the sweep. The scores in this series: 20-12, 12-11, 15-12.

. There was only one out when this happened. El Paso was so far behind that they used an infielder ( ) to pitch the top of the ninth. El Paso avoids the sweep. The scores in this series: 20-12, 12-11, 15-12. Salt Lake and Omaha were tied 2-2 after ten innings, before the Bees scored three in the top of the eleventh and held on for a 5-4 win. Justin Bour had a key two-run single for the Bees.

had a key two-run single for the Bees. San Antonio at Albuquerque: there was a rain delay longer than two hours before first pitch, and the game was still going at “press time.”

