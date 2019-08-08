New Rainiers Infielder Hoover Has Seen Entire Farm System

The Rainiers added infielder Connor Hoover to the active roster yesterday, as the Mariners transferred him from short-season Everett.

Hoover, the Mariners 21st round draft pick in 2017 out of North Georgia, has been a migrant worker in 2019. Amazingly, Hoover has played for all six US-based Seattle Mariners affiliates in 2019. At least, he will have, once he gets into a Rainiers game.

He was held back in extended spring training when camp broke at the start of April. Hoover was quickly sent out to Double-A Arkansas when need for an infielder developed, and he played in three games for them between April 12 and 20th.

Next up was Low-A West Virginia, where he spent ten days from April 26 to May 5th, playing in six games.

At that point, apparently, Advanced-A Modesto needed a utility infielder. Hoover went there, playing in four games from May 11 to 16.

Then came a long wait. Hoover went to extended spring training, where he waited a month for an opening to develop. Nothing happened, though, so the organization put him in the lineup for the Arizona Rookie League Mariners when their season started in mid-June. Hoover played in 23 games in the Arizona Rookie League, hitting .333 from June 17 to July 15.

Now it was time for a move to short-season Everett. Hoover headed north, and played in 18 games for the Aqua Sox before getting the call to join Tacoma yesterday.

Once he plays in a game for the Rainiers, there will be only two teams for Hoover to cross off in order to touch ’em all: the Dominican Summer League Mariners, and the major league baseball Seattle Mariners.

I wonder if anyone has ever done this before.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers were able to keep Gavin Lux in check – sort of, he had three hits but was only involved in one run scoring when he led off the first with a homer – but Oklahoma City No. 9 hitter Zach McKinstry hit a two-run homer and a two-run double in the first three innings, leading the Dodgers to a 7-4 win over Tacoma. Daniel Castro hit a solo homer for Tacoma in the first, and Chris Mariscal belted a three-run shot in the second, but that was it for the Rainiers offense.

ROSTER MOVES: One additional roster move from yesterday: infielder Connor Hoover joined the club from Everett.

TODAY: Tacoma (52-63) at Oklahoma City (53-61), 5:05 PT.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Dodgers.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Travis Barbary.

SEASON SERIES: Oklahoma City leads, 1-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Mike Wright (1-2, 3.72) at LHP Rob Zastryzny (3-4, 6.64)

HOT HITTERS: Ian Miller has reached base safely in 12 straight games. He leads the PCL in stolen bases with 27, and he ranks third on the Tacoma all-time list with 73 career steals… John Andreoli has a six-game hitting streak, going 8-for-19 with eight walks during the stretch.

OPPONENT NEWS: Oklahoma City just lost three-of-four in a series at Las Vegas, allowing ten or more runs in all three losses… however, after a dismal first three months of the season, the Dodgers have gone 19-11 since July 4th… since being promoted to Triple-A on June 27, highly-ranked prospect Gavin Lux has batted .458 with a .539 OBP and ten homers in 31 games… Austin Barnes has homered in five consecutive games.

FAMILIAR FACES: The only active ex-Rainiers player on the OKC active roster is pitcher Logan Bawcom. They have outfielder Cameron Perkins on the injured list, and their pitching coach Bill Simas briefly played for Tacoma in 2004.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

We’ve got a change at the top in the Pacific-South, where Las Vegas took sole possession of first place. The Aviators picked up an 8-6 road win at Iowa, as Skye Bolt hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning.

hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning. El Paso fell a game behind Vegas by losing rather emphatically at home to Round Rock, 20-12. The Express had 23 hits, led by Alex De Goti ‘s two-homer cycle. De Goti went 5-for-6 with six RBI. Kyle Tucker homered twice to reach 30 for the year. El Paso had held first place continuously since April 27.

‘s two-homer cycle. De Goti went 5-for-6 with six RBI. homered twice to reach 30 for the year. El Paso had held first place continuously since April 27. Sacramento continues to coast along in first place in the Pac-North. Dereck Rodriguez pitched seven strong innings for the River Cats in a 4-2 win over visiting Memphis.

pitched seven strong innings for the River Cats in a 4-2 win over visiting Memphis. Nashville lit up Fresno, 12-3, at Chuckchansi Park. Patrick Wisdom homered twice and Zack Granite had four hits.

homered twice and had four hits. Reno’s Ben De Luzio went 3-for-3 with his first Triple-A home run in an 8-3 win at New Orleans. The Aces pulled into a tie with Fresno for second place in the Pac-North, having won 13 of the last 15 games, seven games behind Sacramento.

went 3-for-3 with his first Triple-A home run in an 8-3 win at New Orleans. The Aces pulled into a tie with Fresno for second place in the Pac-North, having won 13 of the last 15 games, seven games behind Sacramento. Salt Lake and Omaha were tied 9-9 after nine innings at Werner Park, and one inning later the Bees emerged with a 12-11 win. Jose Rojas hit a two-run double in the top of the tenth to key the victory. Tough day for touted Angels prospect Jo Adell : 0-for-6 with five strikeouts. Yikes.

hit a two-run double in the top of the tenth to key the victory. Tough day for touted Angels prospect : 0-for-6 with five strikeouts. Yikes. San Antonio starting pitcher Burch Smith hit a three-run homer on the way to a 14-7 win at Albuquerque. All of your favorite Missions contributed in a 19-hit attack.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Thursday, August 8th, 2019 at 9:37 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.