Misiewicz Shines As Rainiers Flirt With No-Hitter

Dang, that was close.

Tacoma came three outs away from pitching its first no-hitter since 2001 on Sunday afternoon. The Iowa Cubs broke it up with a leadoff double in the top of the ninth inning.

Anthony Misiewicz started for Tacoma, and he pitched eight no-hit innings. Misiewicz struck out ten, and walked one. Only his pitch count – 116 pitches through eight innings – prevented him from going for the no-no in the ninth inning.

He had great command, throwing all of his pitches for strikes. Pitching coach Lance Painter said this was the most strikes he has thrown in a game (70), and that they were quality strikes with his pitches often going exactly where he wanted them.

Misiewicz was at 103 pitches – a Triple-A season high – after seven innings, and Painter and manager Daren Brown decided to let him start the eighth. He got through the eighth inning on 13 pitches, but they just couldn’t send him out there for the ninth knowing that Misiewicz would likely need 130+ pitches to finish the game. That’s a total that just won’t fly with the bosses in Seattle, because it puts the pitcher at injury risk.

So Taylor Guilbeau came in to work the ninth, and the Rainiers were going for the first multi-pitcher no-hitter in franchise history… and the first batter in the ninth, Donnie Dewees, drove a double off the base of the fence in left field and that was that.

Tacoma ended up with a 5-0 win, a one-hitter. John Halama still has the last Tacoma no-hitter, which was the perfect game he tossed against Calgary on July 7, 2001.

The homestand ends with today’s 11:35 AM game against Iowa. The Rainiers are off on Tuesday (and so is this blog), and will be back in action on Wednesday at 5:05 (Pacific) with the series opener in Oklahoma City, against a prospect-loaded Dodgers team. Our next new post will come early Wednesday afternoon.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Anthony Misiewicz tossed eight no-hit innings, and the Rainiers had home runs from Jose Lobaton, Ian Miller, and Chris Mariscal in a 5-0 win over Iowa on Sunday afternoon. Tacoma can earn a split of the series with a win today.

TODAY: Iowa (60-53) at Tacoma (52-61), 11:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Chicago Cubs.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Marty Pevey.

SEASON SERIES: Iowa leads, 2-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Matt Swarmer (6-10, 6.23) at LHP Sean Nolin (3-1, 5.32)

HOT HITTERS: Jordan Pacheco‘s 13-game hitting streak ended yesterday. He went 22-for-49 during the streak… Ian Miller leads the PCL in stolen bases with 27, and he ranks third on the Tacoma all-time list with 73 career steals… John Andreoli and Jose Lobaton have four-game hitting streaks.

OPPONENT NEWS: The Cubs have gone 8-15 since the all-star break, yet still hold a commanding lead in the American-North division standings… Phillip Evans is 15-for-32 over his last eight games… P.J. Higgins is 5-for-8 with four extra-base hits in this series… Dixon Machado has homered five times in his last eight games… Donnie Dewees had their hit yesterday.

FAMILIAR FACES: Danny Hultzen is attempting a comeback as a reliever for the Iowa Cubs; he pitched for Tacoma in 2012 and 2013.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 11:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

Round Rock picked up a relatively easy win over Sacramento, 7-3, as Rogelio Armenteros pitched six strong innings.

pitched six strong innings. Fresno finally got the offense going, as Yadiel Hernandez homered twice in a 12-11, ten inning win at San Antonio. The first three games of this series have all gone to extra innings.

homered twice in a 12-11, ten inning win at San Antonio. The first three games of this series have all gone to extra innings. Omaha handed Reno a rare loss (these days), 12-11 in ten innings. Nick Heath reached base five times with three his and two walks, including his first Triple-A home run. Kevin Cron came off the injured list and belted No. 31 for Reno.

reached base five times with three his and two walks, including his first Triple-A home run. came off the injured list and belted No. 31 for Reno. The mighty Chihuahuas got shut out in Memphis, 2-0. Daniel Ponce de Leon and three relievers combined to pitch a one-hitter for the Redbirds.

and three relievers combined to pitch a one-hitter for the Redbirds. Las Vegas missed an opportunity to tie El Paso for first place in the Pac-South, losing to Oklahoma City 7-6 and remaining one game back. Austin Barnes homered and drove in three runs for the Dodgers.

homered and drove in three runs for the Dodgers. Patrick Wisdom and Andy Ibanez homered to help Nashville edge Albuquerque, 7-6.

and homered to help Nashville edge Albuquerque, 7-6. Suddenly hot New Orleans banged out 13 hits in an 8-2 win at Salt Lake, with Eddy Alvarez going 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBI. Top prospect Isan Diaz was promoted to Miami. We have a feature on top prospect Jo Adell of Salt Lake, who will probably be playing at Cheney Stadium during the next homestand.

