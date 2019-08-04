Rainiers Play First Of Two Day Games Against Cubs

After losing back-to-back night games to the Iowa Cubs, Tacoma is going to try to beat the Cubs in their preferred style: day games.

The Tacoma – Iowa series ends with back-to-back day games. We have our usual 1:35 Sunday afternoon start time today, and then an 11:35 AM first pitch on Monday in the final game of the homestand.

Let’s see if the Rainiers can get these guys in the sunshine.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Iowa leadoff man Donnie Dewees opened the game with a homer and the Cubs never trailed in an 11-7 win over Tacoma on Saturday night. Dewees bookended the game by moving from left field to the mound to record the final out in the bottom of the ninth inning. Tacoma’s Jordan Pacheco and Kelby Tomlinson each had three hits.

TODAY: Iowa (60-52) at Tacoma (51-61), 1:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Chicago Cubs.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Marty Pevey.

SEASON SERIES: Iowa leads, 2-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Tyson Miller (1-1, 11.49) at LHP Anthony Misiewicz (5-6, 6.99)

HOT HITTERS: Tim Lopes had his 15-game hitting streak come to an end last night… Jordan Pacheco has a 13-game hitting streak, and he went 7-for-11 during the three-game series at Sacramento… Jaycob Brugman is 16-for-48 with six homers over his last 13 games… Ian Miller leads the PCL in stolen bases with 26, and he is tied for third on the Tacoma all-time list with 72 career steals… Daniel Castro has a five-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Iowa just lost two-of-three at Reno, batting only .233 as a team in the PCL’s best hitter’s park… the Cubs have gone 8-14 since the all-star break, yet still hold a commanding lead in the American-North division standings… Phillip Evans is 15-for-29 over his last seven games… P.J. Higgins is 5-for-8 with four extra-base hits in this series… Dixon Machado has homered five times in his last seven games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Danny Hultzen is attempting a comeback as a reliever for the Iowa Cubs; he pitched for Tacoma in 2012 and 2013.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 1:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Rainiers game story in The News Tribune includes a section on new reliever Taylor Guilbeau .

. Welp, the Mariners were no-hit for the second time this season, as four Houston Astros combined to pull it off last night.

Seattle Times beat writer Ryan Divish has one of his Mariners Q&As.

In the PCL:

Round Rock used some drama to beat Sacramento, 10-9, by taking the lead on Alex De Goti ‘s three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning.

‘s three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning. Shut out in three of the previous four games, Fresno again didn’t score for nine innings… but this time the game was tied 0-0 after nine, and the Grizzlies were able to push two automatic runners around during extra innings but lost at San Antonio in 12, 3-2. Hernan Perez had the game-winning hit for the Missions.

had the game-winning hit for the Missions. Reno ripped 18 hits and took care of Omaha, 13-7. Ildemaro Vargas led the charge by going 4-for-6 with two doubles and four RBI. Reno has won ten of its last 11 games.

led the charge by going 4-for-6 with two doubles and four RBI. Reno has won ten of its last 11 games. El Paso infielder Ty France hit two home runs and boosted his batting average to .402, but Memphis prevailed by beat the Chihuahuas 5-3 on John Nogowski ‘s two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning.

hit two home runs and boosted his batting average to .402, but Memphis prevailed by beat the Chihuahuas 5-3 on ‘s two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning. Las Vegas pulled within one game of first place in the Pac-South by taking down Oklahoma City, 10-5. Seth Brown hit his 29th homer of the year.

hit his 29th homer of the year. New Orleans hit seven homers – tying a franchise record – in a 13-6 win at Salt Lake. Lewis Brinson and Peter O’Brien led the way with two dingers each.

and led the way with two dingers each. New Nashville acquisition Kolby Allard tossed five shutout innings in his Rangers organization debut, striking out eight, but the Sounds bullpen allowed eight runs to Albuquerque in an 8-4 loss.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Sunday, August 4th, 2019 at 8:48 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.