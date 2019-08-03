Rainiers Bullpen Adds Two Heatseekers

Two brand new relievers made their Seattle Mariners organization debuts for Tacoma last night in a 5-4 loss to Iowa, and each of them was throwing heat.

Left-hander Taylor Guilbeau was acquired at the trade deadline from Washington in the move that sent Hunter Strickland and Roenis Elias to D.C. He had been pitching for Fresno, having been promoted to Triple-A for his first time just three weeks ago, and was on the road with the Grizzlies in Round Rock at the time of the deal. He flew into Tacoma on Thursday and was activated yesterday.

Guilbeau entered the game in seventh inning and retired three of the four batters he faced, striking out two. Addison Russell was able to hit an end-of-the-bat double down the first base line. He showed some serious velocity for a lefty, hitting 97 mph multiple times during his outing.

Brian Ellington followed Guilbeau by pitching a perfect eighth inning, striking out two. Ellington’s fastball was a consistent 97-to-99 on the radar gun.

A veteran with parts of three seasons in the majors with the Miami Marlins, Ellington has always been able to throw hard but at times control has eluded him. He was in the minor leagues with the Red Sox to start the year, and was released out of Pawtucket in June. A month with the independent Kansas City T-Bones seemed to help him get his control back, and the Mariners are now taking a look.

If Ellington is able to throw strikes consistently, he’l be back in the big leagues quickly.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Iowa’s Phillip Evans snapped a 4-4 tie with a solo homer off David McKay in the top of the ninth inning to lead the Cubs to a 5-4 win over Tacoma in the series opener. Tim Lopes went 3-for-4 in the first game of his rehabilitation assignment, Ian Miller had two hits and scored twice, and Jordan Pacheco drilled two hits for Tacoma.

TODAY: Iowa (59-52) at Tacoma (51-60), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Chicago Cubs.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Marty Pevey.

SEASON SERIES: Iowa leads, 1-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Adbert Alzolay (2-3, 4.95) at RHP Darren McCaughan (0-3, 7.90)

HOT HITTERS: Tim Lopes has a 15-game hitting streak in the PCL, dating back to July 5… Jordan Pacheco has a 12-game hitting streak, and he went 7-for-11 during the three-game series at Sacramento… Jaycob Brugman is 15-for-44 with six homers over his last 12 games… Ian Miller leads the PCL in stolen bases with 26, and he is tied for third on the Tacoma all-time list with 72 career steals… Jake Fraley has seven RBI over his last three games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Iowa just lost two-of-three at Reno, batting only .233 as a team in the PCL’s best hitter’s park… the Cubs have gone 7-14 since the all-star break, yet still hold a commanding lead in the American-North division standings… Phillip Evans is 12-for-24 over his last six games… Trent Giambrone has a four game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: Danny Hultzen is attempting a comeback as a reliever for the Iowa Cubs; he pitched for Tacoma in 2012 and 2013.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

New outfielder Jailyn Davis went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI in his Sacramento debut, and the River Cats won at Round Rock, 4-3. Sacramento is really opening up a big lead in the Pac-North – with second-place Fresno plummeting right now, the River Cats lead is eight games.

Fresno got shut out for the third time in four games, losing 1-0 at San Antonio in the tenth inning. Blake Allemand singled home the only run of the game. This was a pitcher's duel between Scott Copeland and Trey Supak.

singled home the only run of the game. This was a pitcher’s duel between and . Reno beat Omaha so badly that a couple of skunks starting running around the outfield, hoping to get the game called early. The Aces won 23-8 as Domingo Leyba had five hits, and Jamie Westbrook homered twice with five runs and five RBI.

had five hits, and homered twice with five runs and five RBI. El Paso’s Ty France had four hits for the second straight game, boosting his average to .396, and the Chihuahuas won at Memphis 6-1.

had four hits for the second straight game, boosting his average to .396, and the Chihuahuas won at Memphis 6-1. Las Vegas remains two games behind El Paso in the Pac-South, winning dramatically against Oklahoma City in the bottom of the tenth inning on a game-ending three-run homer by Trace Loehr .

. New Marlins acquisition Jesus Sanchez homered twice as New Orleans won at Salt Lake, 10-6.

homered twice as New Orleans won at Salt Lake, 10-6. Nashville’s Tim Dillard pitched a complete game four-hitter in a 7-3 win over Albuquerque. He even remained in the game after a 39-minute rain delay.

