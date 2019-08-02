Danny Hultzen Returns To Tacoma As Rainiers Host Iowa

Tacoma beat Omaha on Thursday night, 5-2, and won the series two games to one. Now the homestand continues with the Iowa Cubs in town, and they are bringing a former Mariners first round draft pick with them.

Left-handed pitcher Danny Hultzen is making a comeback with the Iowa Cubs, and if he ends up reaching the major leagues it will be an incredible story of perseverance (and left-handedness).

Hultzen was the Mariners first round pick in 2011, chosen second overall (between Gerrit Cole and Trevor Bauer) out of the University of Virginia. By midseason 2012 he was in the Rainiers starting rotation.

At the beginning of the 2013 season it was all working for Hultzen. He had made six starts for Tacoma, and was 4-1 with a 2.05. He was striking out over one batter per inning, and he had stopped walking guys. He was on the verge of his first call-up to the Mariners.

Then the injuries came. Two different shoulder surgeries, one in 2013 and another in 2016. He went back to college and finished his degree in 2017, serving as a student coach for the baseball team.

In 2018 he called a former Mariners coach Terry Clark and arranged a tryout session with the Cubs in Arizona. They signed him immediately. He pitched in a couple games for Iowa last year, and this year he is slowly being eased into his new life as a relief pitcher.

Hultzen has nine appearances for Iowa, pitching a total of nine innings. He has allowed just three hits and two runs, with five walks and 14 strikeouts. He recorded his first professional save on Tuesday.

Hopefully he gets into a game during this series. It will be good to see him on the mound at Cheney Stadium again, even if he is on the other team.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Tacoma starter Nabil Crismatt had his best outing with the Rainiers, and two late homers led to a 5-2 win over Omaha on Thursday. Crismatt allowed two runs over six innings, striking out eight with only one walk. Jaycob Brugman hit a game-tying two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth, and Jake Fraley gave the Rainiers the lead with a three-run blast in the seventh.

ROSTER MOVES: The Mariners called up reliever Reggie McClain today, filling their roster at 25. Yesterday the Rainiers added reliever Brian Ellington, who was signed away from the independent Kansas City T-Bones. New lefty Taylor Guilbeau did not report yesterday, perhaps he will be added today. There are reports Tim Lopes will start a rehabilitation assignment with Tacoma tonight.

TODAY: Iowa (58-52) at Tacoma (51-59), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Chicago Cubs.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Marty Pevey.

SEASON SERIES: 0-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Alec Mills (6-3, 4.98) at RHP Mike Wright (1-2, 3.13)

HOT HITTERS: Jordan Pacheco has an 11-game hitting streak, and he went 7-for-11 during the three-game series at Sacramento… Jaycob Brugman is 15-for-40 with six homers over his last 11 games… Ian Miller leads the PCL in stolen bases with 26, and he is tied for third on the Tacoma all-time list with 72 career steals… Jake Fraley is 6-for-12 over the last three games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Iowa just lost two-of-three at Reno, batting only .233 as a team in the PCL’s best hitter’s park… the Cubs have gone 6-14 over their last 20 games, yet still hold a commanding lead in the American-North division standings… Phillip Evans is 10-for-19 over his last five games… Mark Zagunis is 8-for-15 in his last four games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Danny Hultzen is attempting a comeback as a reliever for the Iowa Cubs; he pitched for Tacoma in 2012 and 2013.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

We have a Rainiers game story from The News Tribune, which includes a section on hot-hitting Jordan Pacheco .

. The Mariners were off yesterday, so the Seattle Times checks to see how Jerry Dipoto’s step-back plan is doing.

In the PCL:

Iowa was held to one hit in a 3-1 loss at Reno, which boggles the mind. Trent Giambrone ‘s inside-the-park home run on a lost fly ball was all they got off Reno starter Joel Payamps . Reno has won eight of its last nine games.

‘s inside-the-park home run on a lost fly ball was all they got off Reno starter . Reno has won eight of its last nine games. Sacramento continues to build its lead in the Pac-North. The River Cats edged San Antonio last night, 3-2, as Mike Gerber singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth and Fernando Abad locked it down with a two inning save.

singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth and locked it down with a two inning save. Round Rock completed the sweep of Fresno with a 15-7 mauling of the Grizzlies. After getting shut out in the first two games, Fresno built a 6-1 lead in the third inning, and then… yeah. Alex De Goti had four hits for the Express, and Nick Tanielu hit a three-run homer. Round Rock got the sweep despite having several key players traded in a roster overhaul.

had four hits for the Express, and hit a three-run homer. Round Rock got the sweep despite having several key players traded in a roster overhaul. El Paso had 18 hits – including four singles from Ty France – and earned an 8-5 win at Nashville.

– and earned an 8-5 win at Nashville. Las Vegas got filleted by New Orleans, 11-4, and fell two games behind El Paso in the Pac-South. Four different New Orleans players had three hits.

Hyped prospect Jo Adell went 1-for-4 in his Triple-A debut for Salt Lake, but all of his new teammates had tons of hits in a 14-4 win over Oklahoma City.

went 1-for-4 in his Triple-A debut for Salt Lake, but all of his new teammates had tons of hits in a 14-4 win over Oklahoma City. Memphis had rehabbing Cardinals Matt Carpenter and Marcel Ozuna batting in the 3-4 spots in the lineup, and it did not go well for the visiting Albuquerque Isotopes. The rehabbers combined for five hits and eight RBI in a 13-8 Redbirds win.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Friday, August 2nd, 2019 at 12:45 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.