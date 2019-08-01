Deadline Trade Fills M’s Organizational Hole

The Mariners made a pair of trades at the deadline yesterday, and one of them filled a big hole in the organization.

All season long the Mariners have had just one left-handed reliever, total, in the upper levels of the organization: Matt Tenuta with Double-A Arkansas.

The trade of Roenis Elias and Hunter Strickland brought two left-handed relievers into the fold, and each was considered one of the better relief prospects in the Washington Nationals organization.

Taylor Guilbeau is the more advanced of the pair, having been promoted to Triple-A Fresno in mid-July. Guilbeau is expected to join the Rainiers today.

The other lefty is Aaron Fletcher, and he will join Tenuta to give the Double-A Arkansas two – yes, two – left-handed relievers in the ‘pen.

Rainiers manager Daren Brown hasn’t had a lefty in the bullpen in so long that he might not remember how to use one. Here’s a refresher: if possible, try to bring him into the game when the opposing team has some left-handed batters coming up. That’s it. You got this.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Omaha’s Erick Mejia and Jorge Bonifacio each hit grand slams as the Storm Chasers took a wild game from Tacoma, 14-11. Tacoma trailed 9-2 going to the bottom of the third inning and scored seven runs to tie, with Ian Miller hitting a three-run homer. The game had an embarrassing finish for the Rainiers, with the final out made unnecessarily at third base when the tying run was about to come to the plate.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Mariners called up reliever Gerson Bautista. Tacoma expects to add newly acquired reliever Taylor Guilbeau to the active roster today.

TODAY: Omaha (49-60) at Tacoma (50-59), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Kansas City Royals.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Brian Poldberg.

SEASON SERIES: Tied, 1-1.

PITCHERS: LHP Foster Griffin (7-4, 5.33) at RHP Nabil Crismatt (0-3, 9.47)

HOT HITTERS: Jordan Pacheco has an 11-game hitting streak, and he went 7-for-11 during the three-game series at Sacramento… Jaycob Brugman is 12-for-36 with five homers over his last ten games… Ian Miller leads the PCL in stolen bases with 26, and he is tied for third on the Tacoma all-time list with 72 career steals. Miller also has a six-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: outfielder Nick Heath was just promoted from Double-A where he has fifty (50) stolen bases this season, which leads all of minor league baseball. He has gone 5-for-9 at the plate during this series… veteran Chase d’Arnaud is 4-for-9 in the series.

FAMILIAR FACES: The only ex-Rainiers player on the Omaha roster is infielder Erick Mejia, who appeared in four games for Tacoma in 2015 as a fill-in player up from Everett.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

Sacramento widened its lead in the Pac-North to six games with a 5-2 win over trade-shredded San Antonio. Casey Meisner pitched six solid innings for the win, and Francisco Pena hit two homers.

pitched six solid innings for the win, and hit two homers. Round Rock shut out Fresno for the second game in a row, 6-0. Kent Emanuel and two relievers combined on a four-hitter.

and two relievers combined on a four-hitter. Reno’s seven-game win streak ended with a 7-4 loss to Iowa. Danny Hultzen pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning to earn his first professional save.

pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning to earn his first professional save. Nashville’s Ronald Guzman hit a grand slam to help the Sounds to a 7-6 win over El Paso.

hit a grand slam to help the Sounds to a 7-6 win over El Paso. Las Vegas gained a game on the Chihuahuas in the Pac-South by holding on for a 9-7 win over New Orleans. Corban Joseph hit a three-run homer; his league-leading batting average stands at .382.

hit a three-run homer; his league-leading batting average stands at .382. Oklahoma City starter Daniel Corcino tossed six scoreless innings in a 5-3 win at Salt Lake. The Bees are set to add highly-touted Angels prospect Jo Adell today; they come to Tacoma later this month.

tossed six scoreless innings in a 5-3 win at Salt Lake. The Bees are set to add highly-touted Angels prospect today; they come to Tacoma later this month. Shortstop Edmundo Sosa went 4-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs as Memphis edged Albuquerque, 7-6.

