Rainiers Skid Ends In Sacramento

Woooooooo Hoooooooooo!!!!!! The Rainiers won one! Losing streak *over*. Got ’em!

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: It’s over! The Rainiers seven-game losing streak came to an end with a 5-2 win at Sacramento. Mike Wright started and pitched five scoreless innings, Gerson Bautista recorded key outs in the seventh and eighth innings, and Aaron Northcraft nailed down the save. Connor Kopach hit an RBI double in the first, Jaycob Brugman lined a solo homer, and Chris Mariscal hit a two-out, two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning for some breathing room.

ROSTER MOVES: All is quiet pregame today, but we’ll have some moves before the next game on Tuesday for sure. The Mariners claimed major league outfielder Keon Broxton, so somebody is coming back to Tacoma.

TODAY: Tacoma (49-57) at Sacramento (57-49), 1:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Francisco Giants.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Dave Brundage.

SEASON SERIES: Sacramento leads, 11-4.

PITCHERS: RHP Darren McCaughan (0-2, 6.30) at LHP Andrew Suarez (5-6, 5.82)

HOT HITTERS: Jordan Pacheco has an eight-game hitting streak… Connor Kopach has a six-game hitting streak in the PCL… Jaycob Brugman is 9-for-26 with five homers over his last seven games… Ian Miller still leads the PCL in stolen bases with 25, despite not stealing one since July 13.

OPPONENT NEWS: Sacramento is 11-6 since the all-star break… Sacramento has scored six or more runs in nine of the last 11 games… Chris Shaw had his 11-game hitting streak end last night… Joey Rickard has an 11-game hitting streak… Francisco Pena had his streak of reaching base safely in 22 straight games end yesterday.

FAMILIAR FACES: The only ex-Rainiers player involved with the River Cats is manager Dave Brundage, who was a Tacoma hitting coach around the turn of the century before becoming a manager, and he returned to manage the club in 2006.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 12:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners pelted the Tigers again, 8-1. Ryan Court had his first two major league hits and drove home three runs.

had his first two major league hits and drove home three runs. Ryan Divish has his Mariners Q&A.

In the PCL:

Reno jumped out to an early lead on Carlos Asuaje ‘s three-run homer and took down Fresno, 8-6, for the Aces fifth straight win. Fresno remains four games behind Sacramento in the Pac-North.

‘s three-run homer and took down Fresno, 8-6, for the Aces fifth straight win. Fresno remains four games behind Sacramento in the Pac-North. Las Vegas trampled the Chihuahuas, 11-2. Seth Brown homered twice to give him 25 on the year.

homered twice to give him 25 on the year. Salt Lake swept a doubleheader at Albuquerque, 8-4 and 8-7. Taylor Ward had four hits in the opener, and Nick Franklin hit a grand slam in the second game.

had four hits in the opener, and hit a grand slam in the second game. Tied 1-1 after nine innings, Nashville took down New Orleans 4-2 in the tenth. Veteran starters Tim Dillard and Mike Kickham were locked up in the pitcher’s duel.

and were locked up in the pitcher’s duel. San Antonio banged out 14 hits and coasted to a 10-4 win at Omaha. Trent Grisham homered with three hits and two walks in the leadoff spot, while David Freitas had three hits and three RBI.

homered with three hits and two walks in the leadoff spot, while had three hits and three RBI. Memphis outfielder Lane Thomas belted three homers in a 9-4 win at Oklahoma City.

belted three homers in a 9-4 win at Oklahoma City. Leading 3-2 in the seventh inning, Round Rock’s Kyle Tucker launched a grand slam and the Express went on to beat Iowa, 10-2.

After today’s game the Rainiers fly home and enjoy a day off in Tacoma on Monday, and the blog is taking the day off too. We’ll be back with a new post on Tuesday afternoon prior to the start of the seven-game homestand against Omaha and Iowa.

