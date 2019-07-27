Rainiers Overcome By River Cats

The streak continues, as Tacoma lost its seventh in a row last night by getting creamed in Sacramento, 18-3.

Tacoma has had only six longer losing streaks since 2000: five eight-game streaks, and one nine-game streak which occurred last July.

It’s time to put this one to bed. Tacoma is hoping for a strong start from Mike Wright, and most of the bullpen is fresh and ready to go.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers losing streak extended to seven games with an 18-3 loss at Sacramento on Friday night. Tacoma scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning to make it 5-3, but the River Cats scored four in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings to blow it open. Chris Shaw had four hits and six RBI, and Steven Duggar tied the PCL record by drawing five walks. Jordan Pacheco had three hits for Tacoma.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday Ryan Court was promoted to Seattle for his first taste of the big leagues, and Connor Kopach returned to the Rainiers from nearby Modesto. Today the Mariners announced that reliever Parker Markel has been claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

TODAY: Tacoma (48-57) at Sacramento (57-48), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Francisco Giants.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Dave Brundage.

SEASON SERIES: Sacramento leads, 11-3.

PITCHERS: RHP Mike Wright (0-2, 3.71) at RHP Enderson Franco (5-4, 6.44)

Sacramento’s listed starter had been Ty Blach, but he was designated for assignment by the giants earlier today.

HOT HITTERS: Jordan Pacheco has a seven-game hitting streak… Connor Kopach has a five-game hitting streak in the PCL… Jaycob Brugman went 8-for-18 with four homers during a five-game hitting streak that ended last night… Ian Miller leads the PCL in stolen bases with 25, despite not stealing one since July 13.

OPPONENT NEWS: Sacramento is 11-5 since the all-star break… Sacramento has scored six or more runs in nine of the last ten games… Chris Shaw has an 11-game hitting streak, going 21-for-43 during the streak… Joey Rickard has a ten-game hitting streak… Francisco Pena has reached base safely in 22 straight games, collecting at least one hit in 20 of them.

FAMILIAR FACES: The only ex-Rainiers player involved with the River Cats is manager Dave Brundage, who was a Tacoma hitting coach around the turn of the century before becoming a manager, and he returned to manage the club in 2006.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The suddenly hot (or maybe just the suddenly playing Detroit) Mariners picked up a 3-2 win over the Tigers yesterday, for their fourth win in five games.

J.P. Crawford made a terrific play on defense, right here if you haven’t seen it yet. Lauren Smith has a story on Crawford’s progress so far.

made a terrific play on defense, right here if you haven’t seen it yet. Lauren Smith has a story on Crawford’s progress so far. The Mariners called up 31-year-old Ryan Court for his first stint in the big leagues. Great story.

In the PCL:

Reno scored six runs in the fourth inning and took down Fresno, 11-7. That knocked the Grizzlies four games behind Pac-North leading Sacramento.

Las Vegas established a new PCL record by hitting 11 home runs in a 20-11 win at El Paso. Sean Murphy hit three of them, Jorge Mateo , Dustin Fowler , and Mark Payton each hit two, while Seth Brown and Nick Martini each connected once. This record was destined to fall during this season of juiced major league baseballs.

hit three of them, , , and each hit two, while and each connected once. This record was destined to fall during this season of juiced major league baseballs. Salt Lake at Albuquerque was monsooned out; they’ll play two today.

Round Rock got to Iowa ace Collin Rea for nine runs in a 10-8 win. Rea is now 11-3 on the year, and his ERA ballooned to 3.77.

for nine runs in a 10-8 win. Rea is now 11-3 on the year, and his ERA ballooned to 3.77. Memphis outfielder Randy Arozarena hit for the cycle – he finished it in the fifth inning – in a 13-10 win at Oklahoma City.

hit for the cycle – he finished it in the fifth inning – in a 13-10 win at Oklahoma City. New Orleans stole six bases in a 6-1 win over Nashville, with starter Joe Gunkel pitching well and earning the win.

pitching well and earning the win. San Antonio coasted to a 10-3 win at Omaha, with Corey Spangenberg and Hernan Perez each collecting four hits.

