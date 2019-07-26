Last Chance Against The Cats For Tacoma

The Rainiers have picked a bad time to go into their longest losing streak of the season, dropping six straight against division rivals to fall eight games out of first place.

Tonight the club begins a three-game series at first place Sacramento, and only a three-game sweep will get the Rainiers back into the playoff picture. Otherwise, we’ll be playing out the string in August while looking for signs of progress for the future.

It doesn’t appear that the Rainiers will be adding any more of the Mariners prospects from Double-A Arkansas. All indications are that the Mariners are going to keep that group together to try to win a Texas League championship. There are a few players there who are clearly ready (or even long overdue, cough Justin Dunn cough) for a promotion to Triple-A, but we’ll have to wait until next year to see them.

In the meantime, Tacoma will continue to get fill-in players from Class-A Modesto, and we’ll see some guys come down from the big leagues if the Seattle roster ever gets any healthier. The M’s have 12 players on the major league injured list; some of them have to get healthy eventually, right?

Anyway, we’ll see if the Rainiers can make up some ground on the River Cats starting tonight at 7:05.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Reno scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to earn a come-from-behind 4-3 win over the Rainiers on Thursday night, completing the three-game sweep. Jaycob Brugman and Ryan Court homered for the Rainiers. Sean Nolin returned to form, allowing two runs over 5.2 innings without walking anyone. Tacoma and Reno split the 16-game season series, with each team winning eight times.

ROSTER MOVES: We will have some today!

TODAY: Tacoma (48-56) at Sacramento (56-48), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Francisco Giants.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Dave Brundage.

SEASON SERIES: Sacramento leads, 10-3.

PITCHERS: RHP Nabil Crismatt (0-2, 8.59) at LHP Conner Menez (2-0, 3.82)

HOT HITTERS: Jaycob Brugman is 8-for-18 with four homers during a five-game hitting streak… Jordan Pacheco has a six-game hitting streak… Ian Miller leads the PCL in stolen bases with 25, despite not stealing one since July 13… John Andreoli has reached base safely in 37 of his 42 games with Tacoma.

OPPONENT NEWS: Sacramento is 10-5 since the all-star break… the River Cats won two-of-three from second place Fresno, building a three-game lead in the Pac-North… before last night’s 3-1 loss, Sacramento had scored six or more runs in eight straight games… Chris Shaw has a ten-game hitting streak, going 17-for-37 during the streak… Joey Rickard has a nine-game hitting streak… Francisco Pena has reached base safely in 21 straight games, collecting at least one hit in 19 of them.

FAMILIAR FACES: The only ex-Rainiers player involved with the River Cats is manager Dave Brundage, who was a Tacoma hitting coach around the turn of the century before becoming a manager, and he returned to manage the club in 2006.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The News Tribune has a story on the call-up of Tim Lopes .

. Tim Beckham hit a grand slam and Lopes had an eventful first major league start in the Mariners win over Detroit last night.

hit a grand slam and Lopes had an eventful first major league start in the Mariners win over Detroit last night. Ryan Divish has an excellent story on Felix Hernandez pondering his future.

In the PCL:

Fresno’s Jose Marmolejos and Brandon Snyder homered in the bottom of the seventh inning, leading the Grizzlies to a 3-1 win over Sacramento. Fresno avoided the sweep and is three games behind first place Sacramento.

and homered in the bottom of the seventh inning, leading the Grizzlies to a 3-1 win over Sacramento. Fresno avoided the sweep and is three games behind first place Sacramento. El Paso had 19 hits in a 15-9 win at Las Vegas. The game featured three players with five hits each, and that doesn’t include Jason Vosler who hit for the cycle.

who hit for the cycle. Jose Rojas and Jared Walsh each hit their 25th home run of the season in Salt Lake’s 8-3 win over Albuquerque.

and each hit their 25th home run of the season in Salt Lake’s 8-3 win over Albuquerque. Nashville topped Oklahoma City 7-5 as Patrick Wisdom drove in three runs with three hits.

drove in three runs with three hits. San Antonio hit four homers, including a three-run shot by Cory Spangenberg , and coasted to a 9-1 win over Iowa.

, and coasted to a 9-1 win over Iowa. Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Memphis outfielder Adolis Garcia launched a three-run homer to give the Redbirds a 3-1 win over New Orleans.

launched a three-run homer to give the Redbirds a 3-1 win over New Orleans. Omaha edged Round Rock, 2-1, as Arnaldo Hernandez delivered five shutout innings from the bullpen.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Friday, July 26th, 2019 at 12:47 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.