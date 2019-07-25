Rainiers Look To End Streak Tonight, Add New Outfielder

The Rainiers season-worst losing streak reached five straight games last night in rather emphatic fashion, with the club dropping a 14-3 decision at Reno. Tacoma needs a win tonight to end the streak and avoid being swept by the Aces.

Tacoma still has a chance to win the season series against Reno, which is kind of amazing considering the statistics. Tonight is the final game between the two teams, and Tacoma has gone 8-7 against the Aces.

Reno has hit 39 home runs against Tacoma in the first 15 games. Thirty-nine. Like, just about forty. Kevin Cron hit eight against Tacoma while playing in just eight of the games. Yasmany Tomas has hit six against the Rainiers, with four coming in one game. A guy named Andy Young who was recently promoted from Double-A has already hit three dingers against the Rainiers. Even light-hitting Juniel Querecuto, who has just five home runs all season as an everyday player, has hit two of them against Tacoma.

Despite all of these homers, the Rainiers can still win the season series. Tacoma has been out-homered 39-19, but only outscored 116-109 because the Rainiers are batting .325 against Reno pitching this year.

Outfielder Eric Filia worked out with the Rainiers yesterday and is expected to be activated from the suspended list today.

Something of a forgotten man, Filia was suspended for 100 games by Major League Baseball when he tested positive for “drugs of abuse.” It was his second such suspension – he served a 50-gamer for the same thing in 2018.

The 27-year-old Filia is a singles hitting corner outfielder and first baseman who posts high on-base percentages. He is difficult to strike out, which is a rarity in today’s game.

Filia (pronounced fuh-LEE-uh) said that during his suspension he worked out at UC Irvine with his personal hitting coach. That being said, this will be his first time facing live pitching since his suspension was levied on March 22. It may take him a little while to get going.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Reno ripped the Rainiers, 14-3, and goes for a sweep tonight. Reno led 3-1 with two outs and nobody on base in the bottom of the fourth inning before scoring five runs on five consecutive two-out hits, blowing the game open.

ROSTER MOVES: Today we expect Eric Filia to be activated from the suspended list, and infielder Connor Kopach has been transferred back to Class-A Modesto.

TODAY: Tacoma (48-55) at Reno (44-59), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Arizona Diamondbacks.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Chris Cron.

SEASON SERIES: Tacoma leads, 8-7.

PITCHERS: LHP Sean Nolin (3-1, 3.89) at RHP Taylor Widenor (6-6, 8.17)

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base safely in 14 straight games, and in 37 of his 41 games with Tacoma… Ian Miller leads the PCL in stolen bases with 25… Jordan Pacheco has a six-game hitting streak… Jaycob Brugman is 7-for-15 with three homers over his last four games.

OPPONENT NEWS: The Aces are 5-9 since the all-star break… PCL nightmare Kevin Cron landed on the injured list with an elbow problem… Yasmany Tomas has an eight-game hitting streak, with three homers and 11 RBI… infielder Domingo Leyba has a six-game hitting streak… both Leyba and Andy Young have homered in each of the first two games of this series.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers with the Aces include outfielder Abraham Almonte and hard-to-spell lefty relievers Lucas Luetge and Marc Rzepczynski.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

Sacramento opened up a four-game lead in the Pac-North by winning at Fresno, 9-1. This was a 3-1 game going to the eighth inning. Yoanys Quiala tossed five innings of one-hit ball for the River Cats.

tossed five innings of one-hit ball for the River Cats. Ty France hit a three-run homer off rehabilitating Sean Manaea , leading El Paso to a 5-3 win at Las Vegas. The Chihuahuas are back up to a three-game lead in the Pac-South.

hit a three-run homer off rehabilitating , leading El Paso to a 5-3 win at Las Vegas. The Chihuahuas are back up to a three-game lead in the Pac-South. Albuquerque infielder Peter Mooney had a huge game, going 3-for-5 with a homer and five RBI, and the Isotopes took down Salt Lake 10-6.

had a huge game, going 3-for-5 with a homer and five RBI, and the Isotopes took down Salt Lake 10-6. DJ Peters had three hits including his ninth homer (in just 24 games) to lead Oklahoma City to a 10-6 win at Nashville.

had three hits including his ninth homer (in just 24 games) to lead Oklahoma City to a 10-6 win at Nashville. Hector Noesi allowed one run over five innings and earned his PCL-leading 11th win as New Orleans took down Memphis, 5-2.

allowed one run over five innings and earned his PCL-leading 11th win as New Orleans took down Memphis, 5-2. Round Rock shut out Omaha, 3-0. Kent Emanuel pitched seven scoreless innings and two relievers finished off a four-hitter. Carlos Correa finished up his rehabilitation assignment.

pitched seven scoreless innings and two relievers finished off a four-hitter. finished up his rehabilitation assignment. Iowa second baseman Trent Giambrone belted his 20th homer to help the Cubs beat San Antonio, 5-4. The possible playoff preview series between the American Conference division leaders is tied at a game each. Ian Happ is being called up.

