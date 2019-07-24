More Gaming In Reno

Quick post today, as I am busy researching the North American Scrabble Championship which is taking place in our team hotel. This place is inundated with elite Scrabble players!

YESTERDAY: Reno out-slugged the Rainiers, 10-7, in a game that featured seven homers. Ryan Court, Jaycob Brugman, and Chris Mariscal went deep for Tacoma. The Rainiers trailed all game but were never out of it, and brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday was a big day. Mac Williamson was released so he could sign with a team in Korea (Samsung Lions), Tim Lopes was called up to Seattle, Parker Markel was designated for assignment, Matt Festa reported, and both Kevin Santa and Connor Kopach joined the team from Modesto.

TODAY: Tacoma (48-54) at Reno (43-59), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Arizona Diamondbacks.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Chris Cron.

SEASON SERIES: Tacoma leads, 8-6.

PITCHERS: LHP Anthony Misiewicz (5-5, 6.79) at RHP Jon Duplantier (0-2, 4.76)

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli had his 12-game hitting streak come to an end last night. He has reached base safely in 13 straight games, and in 36 of his 40 games with Tacoma… Ian Miller leads the PCL in stolen bases with 25… Jordan Pacheco has a six-game hitting streak… Jaycob Brugman is 6-for-12 with three homers over his last three games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Reno was swept at home by Fresno in a three-game series. The Aces are 4-9 since the all-star break… PCL nightmare Kevin Cron landed on the injured list with an elbow problem… Yasmany Tomas has a seven-game hitting streak, with three homers and 11 RBI… infielder Domingo Leyba has a five-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers with the Aces include outfielder Abraham Almonte and hard-to-spell lefty relievers Lucas Luetge and Marc Rzepczynski.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

The Mariners lost to the Rangers, 7-2.

Ryan Divish has a story on Dee Gordon ‘s trade value (or lack thereof).

‘s trade value (or lack thereof). The Mariners hired a 25-year-old to manage the Everett Aqua Sox for the remainder of the season.

Baseball America has a Q&A with Mariners top prospect Julio Rodriguez.

Sacramento took the first game of the showdown with Fresno, 8-6 in ten innings. Both Joey Rickard and Francisco Pena homered in the four-run top of the tenth. Sacramento leads the division by three games.

and homered in the four-run top of the tenth. Sacramento leads the division by three games. Las Vegas pulled within two games of first place El Paso in the Pac-South by beating the Chihuahuas last night, 9-6. Seth Brown homered twice in the first three innings, and touted prospect A.J. Puk delivered two scoreless innings from the bullpen for Vegas.

homered twice in the first three innings, and touted prospect delivered two scoreless innings from the bullpen for Vegas. Salt Lake set a franchise record by belting eight homers in a 17-6 wipeout of Albuquerque. Jared Walsh hit three of the dingers, with Justin Bour contributing a pair.

hit three of the dingers, with contributing a pair. Oklahoma City knocked out 19 hits in a 16-1 road win at Nashville. Kyle Garlick had four hits with a homer, and starting pitcher Dustin May reeled off six scoreless innings.

had four hits with a homer, and starting pitcher reeled off six scoreless innings. San Antonio scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to edge Iowa, 4-3, with Trent Grisham driving home the winning run. A rehabbing Cole Hamels pitched 2.1 scoreless innings for Iowa, walking three.

driving home the winning run. A rehabbing pitched 2.1 scoreless innings for Iowa, walking three. Ryan O’Hearn doubled and homered, driving in three runs, as Omaha took down Round Rock 9-2.

doubled and homered, driving in three runs, as Omaha took down Round Rock 9-2. Memphis rode a grand slam by John Nogowski to a 6-4 win over New Orleans.

