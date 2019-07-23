Rainiers Look For Rebound On The Road

The Rainiers open a six-game road trip tonight with the first of three games at Reno. First pitch is set for 7:05.

Tacoma leads the season series, 8-5. With just one victory in this town Tacoma will win the 16-game season series against Reno for the first time since Reno joined the PCL in 2009.

The Rainiers are staggering into this road trip. Tacoma was swept in a series for the first time all season, with Sacramento finishing the job on Sunday. The club has fallen six games out of first place, and five games under .500. This is a team in need of a winning streak.

Hopefully the day off yesterday provided the guys with an opportunity to clear their heads and relax, and gear up for the trip.

YESTERDAY: The whole PCL was off yesterday. On Sunday the Rainiers dropped a 6-5 decision to Sacramento, despite a 3-for-4 performance by Tim Lopes which included a two-run homer. The Rainiers were swept in a series for the first time this season, and now trail the River Cats by six games in the standings.

ROSTER MOVES: Outfielder Eric Young Jr. was released after Sunday’s game. He was injured most of the season, and by the time he got healthy the Rainiers had too many outfielders to keep him. Reliever Matt Festa has been optioned to Tacoma by the Mariners. There may be more moves before tonight’s game.

TODAY: Tacoma (48-53) at Reno (42-59), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Arizona Diamondbacks.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Chris Cron.

SEASON SERIES: Tacoma leads, 8-5.

PITCHERS: RHP Darren McCaughan (0-1, 5.40) at RHP Riley Smith (1-0, 4.44)

HOT HITTERS: Tim Lopes has a 14-game hitting streak, and he has homered in four of his last seven games… John Andreoli has a 12-game hitting streak, and he has reached base safely in 35 of his 39 games with Tacoma… Ian Miller leads the PCL in stolen bases with 25… Jordan Pacheco has a five-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Reno was swept at home by Fresno in a three-game series. The Aces have lost five in a row, and they are 3-9 since the all-star break… PCL nightmare Kevin Cron is back with the Aces, but he has just one pinch-hit at-bat over the last three games, so he’s either hurting or on his way back to the Diamondbacks. We’ll find out later today… Yasmany Tomas has a six-game hitting streak, with two homers and nine RBI… infielder Domingo Leyba has returned from a brief stint in the majors.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers with the Aces include outfielder Abraham Almonte and hard-to-spell lefty relievers Lucas Luetge and Marc Rzepczynski.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Monday was a league-wide off day in the PCL. A couple notes from Sunday’s action:

Fresno had 17 hits and finished a road sweep at Reno with an 11-4 win, remaining two games behind Sacramento in the Pac-North.

El Paso and Las Vegas both lost in the Pac-South, so the Chihuahuas maintain a three-game lead.

Memphis outfielder Adolis Garcia drove in eight runs in a 13-2 win at Omaha, launching a grand slam and a three-run homer in the contest.

drove in eight runs in a 13-2 win at Omaha, launching a grand slam and a three-run homer in the contest. The Dodgers promoted 21-year-old catching prospect Keibert Ruiz to Oklahoma City and he went 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBI against San Antonio in his Triple-A debut.

