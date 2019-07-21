Brugman Belts Two But Rainiers Fall To Cats

Tacoma lost to Sacramento on Saturday night, 8-4, despite two home runs by right fielder Jaycob Brugman. The Rainiers fell five games behind the first place River Cats.

Since joining the Rainiers on June 1, Brugman has hit 11 homers in just 39 games. He has a .569 slugging percentage, and in a rare move for a Tacoma player he has hit more homers at Cheney (six) than on the road (five). Yesterday was his second two-homer game of the season.

The Rainiers will try to salvage a win in the final game of the Sacramento series today at 1:35.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Sacramento scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning, breaking open a close game and beating Tacoma, 8-4. Jaycob Brugman homered twice for the Rainiers, giving him 11 on the season. Sacramento’s bullpen delivered four scoreless, no-hit innings to seal the game.

TODAY: Sacramento (53-47) at Tacoma (48-52), 1:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Francisco Giants.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Dave Brundage.

SEASON SERIES: Sacramento leads, 9-3.

PITCHERS: RHP Enderson Franco (4-4, 6.53) at RHP Mike Wright (0-1, 2.70)

HOT HITTERS: Tim Lopes has a 13-game hitting streak, and he has homered in three of his last six games… John Andreoli has an 11-game hitting streak, and he has reached base safely in 34 of his 38 games with Tacoma… Ian Miller leads the PCL in stolen bases with 25… Jordan Pacheco has a four-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Sacramento went 3-2 in a five-game series at Salt Lake, and is 7-4 since the all-star break… Francisco Pena has a nine-game hitting streak, and he has hit safely in 17 of his last 18 games… Joey Rickard has reached base safely in 15 straight games… Chris Shaw went 11-for-22 in the series at Salt Lake.

FAMILIAR FACES: Sacramento has former Rainiers switch-pitcher Pat Venditte. River Cats manager Dave Brundage played, coached, and managed (2006) for Tacoma.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 1:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

Fresno topped Reno, 3-2, to remain two games behind Sacramento in the Pac-North. J.J. Hoover tossed six innings of one-run ball for the Grizzlies.

tossed six innings of one-run ball for the Grizzlies. El Paso and Albuquerque were tied 8-8 after six innings, and no one scored again until the 11th when El Paso erupted for five runs and won, 13-9. Ty France had four hits, and Austin Adams had three hits with five RBI. The Chihuahuas had a rare no-homer game. Good feature on outfielder Yonathan Daza in the Albuquerque paper.

had four hits, and had three hits with five RBI. The Chihuahuas had a rare no-homer game. Good feature on outfielder in the Albuquerque paper. Las Vegas took down Salt Lake, 8-5, to remain three games behind El Paso in the Pac-South. Seth Brown connected on four hits, and Dustin Fowler homered.

connected on four hits, and homered. Omaha infielder Erick Mejia belted a game-ending homer in the bottom of the ninth for a 6-5 win over Memphis.

belted a game-ending homer in the bottom of the ninth for a 6-5 win over Memphis. Scott Heineman homered and drove in three runs to lead Nashville in a 7-4 win over Iowa.

homered and drove in three runs to lead Nashville in a 7-4 win over Iowa. Oklahoma City’s Jake Peter launched a grand slam during a seven-run third inning, and the Dodgers held on to beat San Antonio 9-8. Gavin Lux went 0-for-4, his first hitless Triple-A game, ending his 17-game hitting streak.

launched a grand slam during a seven-run third inning, and the Dodgers held on to beat San Antonio 9-8. went 0-for-4, his first hitless Triple-A game, ending his 17-game hitting streak. Round Rock flattened the Baby Cakes, 13-0, as Brandon Bielak tossed seven innings of one-hit ball. Chas McCormick homered twice and drove in six runs.

