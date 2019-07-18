Rain Gets Rainiers In The End

The Rainiers got a raw deal on Wednesday night, from something we are very familiar with here in Tacoma.

Tacoma lost to Las Vegas in a rain-shortened game, 3-0. The game was called after five innings – the bare minimum when the home team is trailing for it to be an official game, and not a suspended game.

If the tarp had been pulled just one batter earlier – with two outs in the fifth – the game would have been suspended, it would be resumed today, and the Rainiers would have four more innings to try to come back and win it. Instead, that last out in the fifth was made, then the umps called for the tarp knowing it was an official game.

The rain stopped about 30 minutes later, the tarp was pulled off, and the grounds crew was working on the field when the game was called. The umpires determined that the infield was unplayable – a ruling that Rainiers manager Daren Brown disagreed with. He wasn’t pleased about the five-inning loss, he wanted his team to get a chance to win the game, and he thought that the Rainiers grounds crew could have made the field playable pretty quickly. But the umpire’s decision is final, and that was that.

—

Darren McCaughan‘s first start for the Rainiers this year was… okay? He allowed three runs in five innings, pitching in rainy conditions. He walked two and struck out five. The 23-year-old gave up seven hits, with three two-out hits driving in all three runs he allowed. Several Las Vegas hitters were able to foul off a lot of pitches with two strikes, causing McCaughan to need 92 pitches to get through five innings. He’ll start again next week in Reno.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Las Vegas shut out Tacoma, 3-0, in a five-inning rain-shortened game. Tanner Anderson was credited with a complete game 5-hitter for the Aviators. Tacoma missed multiple scoring opportunities, drawing five walks and collecting five hits in the five innings, but hit into two double plays and left eight runners on base.

ROSTER MOVES: Mac Williamson, who was was outrighted to Tacoma on Wednesday, is not likely to report until the weekend.

TODAY: Las Vegas (56-41) at Tacoma (47-50), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Oakland A’s.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Fran Riordan.

SEASON SERIES: Las Vegas leads, 4-3.

PITCHERS: RHP Jake Buchanan (3-5, 5.98) at LHP Anthony Misiewicz (4-5, 6.92)

HOT HITTERS: Tim Lopes has a ten-game hitting streak… John Andreoli has an eight-game hitting streak… Ian Miller leads the PCL in stolen bases with 25.

OPPONENT NEWS: The Aviators just beat Salt Lake in a four-game series, 3-1. Las Vegas scored 44 runs during the series, and has scored ten or more runs 23 times this year… Mark Payton has hits in 14 of his last 15 games, and he homered six times in a three-game span which ended on Tuesday… Sheldon Neuse has hit safely in ten of his last 11 games… Corban Joseph leads the league with a .384 batting average… Jorge Mateo has hit 13 triples this year, which leads the PCL.

FAMILIAR FACES: Las Vegas catcher Cameron Rupp finished last season as a member of the Rainiers. Pitching coach Rick Rodriguez was a reliever for the Tacoma Tigers in the late 1980s.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Rainiers game story from The News Tribune includes a section on pitcher Nabil Crismatt .

. The Mariners lost in Oakland yesterday, again.

Larry Stone writes that Lou Piniella should be going into the Hall of Fame with Edgar Martinez .

should be going into the Hall of Fame with . All of the Seattle Times stories for what they are calling Edgar Week can be found right here.

The Mariners parted ways with short-season Everett Aqua Sox manager Jose Moreno mid-season after 19 years in the organization. There have been an inordinate number of mid-season manager changes in the M’s farm system recently.

In the PCL:

Sacramento beat Salt Lake, 8-5, getting home runs from Mike Gerber , Levi Michael , and Francisco Pena . The River Cats have opened up a three-game lead in the Pac-North.

, , and . The River Cats have opened up a three-game lead in the Pac-North. Fresno lost at Albuquerque, 9-4. Sam Hilliard had three hits including his 27th home run of the season, and Yonder Alonso contributed a triple and a homer for the ‘Topes.

had three hits including his 27th home run of the season, and contributed a triple and a homer for the ‘Topes. Trailing 7-2 going to the top of the ninth, El Paso scored seven runs and beat Reno, 9-7. Aderlin Rodriguez had the go-ahead two-run single.

had the go-ahead two-run single. There was another comeback in Des Moines: Iowa scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat Oklahoma City, 7-5. Donnie Dewees had a pinch-hit go-ahead two-run triple for the Cubs. Gavin Lux homered twice and drove in all five Oklahoma City runs (they are playing an early game today and the guy already has three more hits). Iowa starter Adbert Alzolay left with an injury.

had a pinch-hit go-ahead two-run triple for the Cubs. homered twice and drove in all five Oklahoma City runs (they are playing an early game today and the guy already has three more hits). Iowa starter left with an injury. Omaha took down New Orleans, 11-10, on a sac fly in the bottom of the ninth inning. Ryan O’Hearn belted a pair of homers for the Chasers.

belted a pair of homers for the Chasers. San Antonio extended its win streak to seven straight games with a 7-5 win over Nashville. Cory Spangenberg had three hits and drove in three runs.

had three hits and drove in three runs. Round Rock’s Joshua Rojas homered twice and rehabilitating Carlos Correa had three hits in an 11-8 win over Memphis.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Thursday, July 18th, 2019 at 12:14 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.