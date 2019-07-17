Rainiers Pitch Shutout; Outlook Becomes More Optimistic

The Rainiers played an outstanding, clean game in a 2-0 win over Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon, and the recent string of events has led to some optimism regarding the team’s playoff chances.

Yes, Tacoma is still under .500, but the Rainiers are only three games behind first place Sacramento (who is coming to town for a three-game series this weekend). Fresno is still ahead of Tacoma, too, but they aren’t playing well at the moment and the Rainiers could catch them as soon as tonight.

Tacoma has gone 4-2 since the all-star break. The Rainiers have added youth to the starting rotation, with Darren McCaughan making his first start tonight.

Eric Young Jr. is healthy again, and his veteran baserunning trickery helped lead to the win yesterday (the plan is to talk to him about this play on the radio pregame show tonight).

Today we learned that Mac Williamson cleared and was outrighted to Tacoma. While he struggled in Seattle, Williamson has potential crusher in the middle of the Rainiers lineup. He bring a serious home run threat to a team that has not had one all season.

The Rainiers will miss Kristopher Negron, who was called up by the Mariners last night. Negron was leading the team in homers and RBI, and his ability to play any position is extremely handy for the manager. Ideally, Williamson replaces Negron in the lineup and provides a more powerful version of Negron’s production.

This Las Vegas series is a good test; they are an excellent team. Tacoma pitching has held them down for the first two games of the series, limiting the Aviators to just five hits in each game.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Tacoma pitched its eighth shutout of the year yesterday afternoon, as Andrew Moore, Ryan Garton and Parker Markel combined on a 5-hitter in a 2-0 win. The game was scoreless until the bottom of the eighth inning, when Eric Young Jr. singled, stole second, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt, and scored on Ian Miller‘s ground out. Tim Lopes followed with a solo homer.

ROSTER MOVES: Finishing up the flurry of roster moves over the past two days, during yesterday’s game the Mariners announced the call-ups of reliever Erik Swanson and utility man Kristopher Negron. Today Mac Williamson was outrighted to Tacoma, where he should make an immediate impact on the lineup.

TODAY: Las Vegas (55-41) at Tacoma (47-49), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Oakland A’s.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Fran Riordan.

SEASON SERIES: Tied, 3-3.

PITCHERS: RHP Tanner Anderson (5-4, 6.00) at RHP Darren McCaughan (-)

McCaughan was promoted from Double-A Arkansas yesterday. He was 7-5 with a 2.89 ERA there, ranking third in the Texas League in ERA. He struck out 89 and walked only 10 in 102.2 IP.

HOT HITTERS: Tim Lopes has nine-game hitting streak… John Andreoli has an eight-game hitting streak… Ryan Court has a seven-game hitting streak, with five homers… Ian Miller leads the PCL in stolen bases with 25.

OPPONENT NEWS: The Aviators just beat Salt Lake in a four-game series, 3-1. Las Vegas scored 44 runs during the series, and has scored ten or more runs 23 times this year… Mark Payton had his 13-game hitting streak end yesterday. He had hit six homers over the prior three games… Sheldon Neuse saw his nine-game hitting streak end yesterday… Corban Joseph leads the league with a .388 batting average… Jorge Mateo has hit 13 triples this year, which leads the PCL.

FAMILIAR FACES: Las Vegas catcher Cameron Rupp finished last season as a member of the Rainiers. Pitching coach Rick Rodriguez was a reliever for the Tacoma Tigers in the late 1980s.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The News Tribune has a Tacoma Rainiers game story, featuring Andrew Moore .

. The Mariners got walloped by Oakland, 9-2, and after the game there were complaints about the umpires?

Edgar Martinez will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame this weekend, and Ken Griffey Jr. can’t wait.

will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame this weekend, and can’t wait. It’s nice to see an older player win the WSOP Main Event. There is hope for me yet!

In the PCL:

Sacramento split a doubleheader at Salt Lake. The Bees won the first game, 12-5, as Jose Rojas went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two homers, four runs scored, and four RBI. Sacramento took the second game, 8-6, when Anthony Garcia hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the top of the seventh.

went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two homers, four runs scored, and four RBI. Sacramento took the second game, 8-6, when hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the top of the seventh. Albuquerque starter Tim Melville shut down Fresno for a 7-2 win at Isotopes Park. Josh Fuentes hit a three-run homer for the ‘Topes.

shut down Fresno for a 7-2 win at Isotopes Park. hit a three-run homer for the ‘Topes. El Paso topped Reno, 6-5 in a game that was suspended in the 11th inning back on April 15th. Tyler Higgins recorded a tough save for the Chihuahuas. The regularly scheduled game went to Reno, 5-3, as Ben Lively pitched five shutout innings.

recorded a tough save for the Chihuahuas. The regularly scheduled game went to Reno, 5-3, as pitched five shutout innings. Oklahoma City catcher Will Smith homered twice and drove in seven runs in a 13-4 win at Iowa. Shortstop Gavin Lux had four more hits; he’s batting .500 (27-for-54) since being promoted from Double-A.

homered twice and drove in seven runs in a 13-4 win at Iowa. Shortstop had four more hits; he’s batting .500 (27-for-54) since being promoted from Double-A. Hot-hitting Trent Grisham homered in the bottom of the eighth inning to snap a tie and lead San Antonio to a 6-5 win over Nashville.

homered in the bottom of the eighth inning to snap a tie and lead San Antonio to a 6-5 win over Nashville. Cy Sneed delivered seven scoreless innings for Round Rock in a 4-1 defeat of Memphis.

delivered seven scoreless innings for Round Rock in a 4-1 defeat of Memphis. Omaha’s Ryan O’Hearn homered and drove in four runs in a 9-8 win over New Orleans.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 17th, 2019 at 11:31 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.