Rainiers Look To Bounce Back In Day Game

YESTERDAY: Tacoma let one get away on Monday night, dropping a 5-4 decision to Las Vegas. Reliever Reggie McClain suffered a rare lapse in control, walking two batters with the bases loaded in the eighth inning to allow the tying and winning runs to score. Tim Lopes hit a three-run homer and added a single, scoring the Rainiers other run. Ryan Court had two hits but saw his streak of games with a home run end at five.

ROSTER MOVES: Following up on yesterday’s moves, the Rainiers released veteran pitchers Jon Niese and Tyler Cloyd, and added Nabil Crismatt from Double-A Arkansas and Parker Markel from Seattle. Today the team expects to add the recently optioned reliever David McKay to the active roster, and starter Darren McCaughan from Arkansas, while two unnamed players are joining the Mariners (we’re supposed to wait for Seattle to announce that, even though they have been gone since Sunday).

TODAY: Las Vegas (55-40) at Tacoma (46-49), 11:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Oakland A’s.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Fran Riordan.

SEASON SERIES: Las Vegas leads, 3-2.

PITCHERS: RHP Paul Blackburn (7-2, 5.04) at RHP Andrew Moore (0-2, 13.50)

HOT HITTERS: Tim Lopes has an eight-game hitting streak… John Andreoli has a seven-game hitting streak… Ryan Court has a six game hitting streak, with five homers… Ian Miller leads the PCL in stolen bases with 25.

OPPONENT NEWS: The Aviators just beat Salt Lake in a four-game series, 3-1. Las Vegas scored 44 runs during the series, and has scored ten or more runs 23 times this year… Mark Payton has a 13-game hitting streak, he has hit six homers over the last three games, and he won the PCL Player of the Week award today… Sheldon Neuse has a nine-game hitting streak, and he is batting .405 since June 13… Corban Joseph leads the league with a .390 batting average… Jorge Mateo has hit 13 triples this year, which leads the PCL.

FAMILIAR FACES: Las Vegas catcher Cameron Rupp finished last season as a member of the Rainiers. Pitching coach Rick Rodriguez was a reliever for the Tacoma Tigers in the late 1980s.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 11:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Rainiers game story in The News Tribune includes some good notes at the end.

The Mariners were off last night and nobody wanted to make a trade, so an apparently bored Jerry Dipoto decided to promote a whole bunch of players throughout the minor league system. Good moves, in my opinion, to challenge players who were dominating their level of play.

decided to promote a whole bunch of players throughout the minor league system. Good moves, in my opinion, to challenge players who were dominating their level of play. Seattle activated reliever Sam Tuivailala after 11 months on the injured list. Achilles injuries are no joke.

In the PCL:

Sacramento banged out 20 hits, took a 12-3 lead into the 7th Inning Stretch… and barely held on for a 12-11 win at Salt Lake. Chris Shaw went 5-for-6 with two doubles and a homer. The River Cats opened up a 1.5-game lead in the North.

went 5-for-6 with two doubles and a homer. The River Cats opened up a 1.5-game lead in the North. Albuquerque continued its hot play since the break, taking down Fresno 6-2. Chris Rusin and Nelson Gonzalez combined to hold Fresno to two runs over the first seven innings. Fun story on how the ‘Topes are winning because… they are skipping batting practice???

and combined to hold Fresno to two runs over the first seven innings. Fun story on how the ‘Topes are winning because… they are skipping batting practice??? Yasmany Tomas launched a go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning and kept adding on to beat El Paso, 9-2. Matt Koch held the Chihuahuas to one run over eight innings.

launched a go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning and kept adding on to beat El Paso, 9-2. held the Chihuahuas to one run over eight innings. Iowa ace Colin Rea went eight innings and beat Oklahoma City, 5-2. Rea is the first PCL pitcher to reach 11 wins.

went eight innings and beat Oklahoma City, 5-2. Rea is the first PCL pitcher to reach 11 wins. Isan Diaz had three hits and two RBI to lead New Orleans to a 6-3 win at Omaha. Not sure why the Marlins haven’t called this guy up yet.

had three hits and two RBI to lead New Orleans to a 6-3 win at Omaha. Not sure why the Marlins haven’t called this guy up yet. San Antonio blasted Nashville, 11-1. Trent Grisham and Cory Spangenberg each had three hits to support rehabilitating starter Gio Gonzalez .

and each had three hits to support rehabilitating starter . Round Rock had both Carlos Correa and Aledmys Diaz on rehab assignments, yet still lost to Memphis, 8-6.

