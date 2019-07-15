Court Waits Until End Of Session To Deliver Verdict

Rainiers first baseman Ryan Court waited until the bottom of the ninth inning – when it was most crucial – to extend his home run streak in the Rainiers 5-4 win over Reno on Sunday afternoon.

Tacoma was trailing 4-3 with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning when Court jumped on a Jimmie Sherfy fastball and smashed it to left-center for a game-tying homer. The Rainiers went on to win the game in the bottom of the tenth inning, 5-4, on Jake Fraley‘s bases loaded RBI single.

Court has now homered in his last five games. He matched Mike Zunino in 2016 and Carlos Peguero in 2012 as the most recent Rainiers players to homer in five straight games.

He also moved closer to the PCL record of seven straight games with a homer. Can he keep it going tonight? First pitch is at 7:05.

The Las Vegas Aviators make their first appearance of the season at Cheney Stadium tonight, for the opener of a four-game series (which includes an early game on Tuesday, at 11:35).

Formerly the Las Vegas 51s, the franchise had a total makeover during the offseason: new team name, new ballpark, and new affiliate (Oakland A’s).

Vegas has a good team. They are 14 games over .500, with a very potent offense. The A’s have made few transactions involving batters this year, so the Las Vegas lineup has been intact for the majority of the season.

Infielder Jorge Mateo is one of the most electric players in the PCL, due to his blazing speed and quick-twitch athleticism. Keep an eye on him if you come out to a game this week.

The Rainiers have only played four games against Las Vegas so far this season, going 2-2 at the new Las Vegas Ballpark in May. That means there are 12 games left between the two teams over the final 46 games of the season. We’re gonna be seeing a lot of these guys, starting tonight.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Tacoma beat the Aces in ten innings, 5-4, and won the series three games to one. Ryan Court homered to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Jake Fraley drove in the winning run with a bases loaded single in the bottom of the tenth. Tyler Cloyd delivered four innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Rainiers added left-hander Nate Fisher from Everett to serve as an extra long-man in the bullpen. Today the Mariners activated reliever Sam Tuivailala from the injured list, and optioned relievers David McKay and Parker Markel to Tacoma. There are reports that Mariners reliever Brandon Brennan will begin a rehabilitation assignment with the Rainiers tonight.

TODAY: Las Vegas (54-40) at Tacoma (46-48), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Oakland A’s.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Fran Riordan.

SEASON SERIES: Tied, 2-2.

PITCHERS: RHP Parker Dunshee (2-4, 6.27) at RHP Mike Wright (0-1, 2.66)

HOT HITTERS: Kristopher Negron is batting .429 with 27 hits and 14 RBI over his last 15 games. He has a streak of 21 straight games reaching base by hit or walk.… Ian Miller leads the PCL in stolen bases with 25… Tim Lopes has a seven-game hitting streak… John Andreoli has a six-game hitting streak… Ryan Court has a five game hitting streak, with five homers.

OPPONENT NEWS: The Aviators just beat Salt Lake in a four-game series, 3-1. Las Vegas scored 44 runs during the series, and has scored ten or more runs 23 times this year… Mark Payton has a 12-game hitting streak, he has hit five homers over the last two games, and he won the PCL Player of the Week award today… Sheldon Neuse has an eight-game hitting streak, and he is batting .410 since June 13… Corban Joseph leads the league with a .393 batting average… Jorge Mateo has hit 13 triples this year, but he has played sparingly around the all-star break.

FAMILIAR FACES: Las Vegas catcher Cameron Rupp finished last season as a member of the Rainiers. Pitching coach Rick Rodriguez was a reliever for the Tacoma Tigers in the late 1980s.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

Tied 2-2 after eight innings, Fresno scored three runs in the top of the ninth and needed them all in a 5-4 win at Sacramento, earning a split of the four-game series. Brandon Snyder homered twice, including a solo shot in the top of the ninth inning. Fresno is a half-game out of first, with Tacoma 2.5 games back.

homered twice, including a solo shot in the top of the ninth inning. Fresno is a half-game out of first, with Tacoma 2.5 games back. Mark Payton homered twice and drove in four runs as Las Vegas took apart Salt Lake, 11-4. Payton hit three homers on Saturday night – that’s five homers in two games.

homered twice and drove in four runs as Las Vegas took apart Salt Lake, 11-4. Payton hit three homers on Saturday night – that’s five homers in two games. Albuquerque had another big second inning at El Paso, this time scoring five runs on the way to a 12-3 win. Pat Vailaka went 5-for-5 with two homers and six RBI. The ‘Topes took three-of-four at El Paso.

went 5-for-5 with two homers and six RBI. The ‘Topes took three-of-four at El Paso. Round Rock’s Joshua Rojas hit a game-ending three-run homer in the bottom of the tenth inning for a 10-8 win over Iowa.

hit a game-ending three-run homer in the bottom of the tenth inning for a 10-8 win over Iowa. San Antonio leadoff man Trent Grisham was 4-for-5 with two homers and four RBI in a 9-5 win over visiting Omaha.

was 4-for-5 with two homers and four RBI in a 9-5 win over visiting Omaha. All-Star infielder Isan Diaz belted his 21st homer for New Orleans in a 9-3 win at Nashville.

