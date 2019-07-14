Court Decrees There Shall Be Daily Homers

Tacoma corner infielder Ryan Court connected again on Saturday night, launching a three-run homer to the opposite field in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was a key hit in the Rainiers 9-7 win over Reno.

Court has homered in each of the last four games he has played in. It’s a streak with a gap in it: he homered on Friday, July 5 at Fresno. He did not play on Saturday, then we had the all-star break, and everyone returned to action on Thursday. Now he has homered on Thursday, Friday, and yesterday against Reno.

The last Tacoma player to homer in four straight games is Mike Zunino, who actually homered in five straight games from April 13 to April 18, 2016. Carlos Peguero also homered in five straight games, back in 2012. Court can tie these two with a bomb today.

The Pacific Coast League record in this category is seven straight games with a homer. Court has a ways to go for that one.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Ryan Court homered for his fourth straight game, this time a game-breaking three-run shot in the sixth inning, and Tacoma beat Reno 9-7 on Saturday night. Court connected with Tacoma nursing a 6-5 lead, providing a big cushion. Everyone in the lineup had at least one hit, and the Rainiers scored in each of the first six innings.

TODAY: Reno (40-52) at Tacoma (45-48), 1:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Arizona Diamondbacks.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Chris Cron.

SEASON SERIES: Tacoma leads, 7-5.

PITCHERS: RHP Joel Payamps (0-1, 4.50) at LHP Jon Niese (4-2, 5.05)

HOT HITTERS: Kristopher Negron is batting .429 with 27 hits and 14 RBI over his last 15 games. He has a streak of 21 straight games reaching base by hit or walk.… Ian Miller leads the PCL in stolen bases with 25… Tim Lopes has a six-game hitting streak… Kelby Tomlinson is 6-for-10 over the first three games of this series against the team that released him in May.

OPPONENT NEWS: Reno split a four-game series with Sacramento before the break… Yasmany Tomas had a 13-game hitting streak and homers in three straight games going into the break, and he won the Triple-A Home Run Derby on Monday. However, his hitting streak ended with an 0-for-2 Thursday night… Juniel Querecuto has a 13-game hitting streak, going 22-for-57 during that stretch… Caleb Joseph is 4-for-12 with two doubles, a homer, and four RBI over the first three games of this series.

FAMILIAR FACES: When the Aces bring in a lefty from the bullpen, chances are it’s going to be a former Rainier and Mariner: Lucas Luetge and Marc Rzepczynski are with Reno. The Aces also have Mill Creek native Travis Snider on the club.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 1:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners lost to the Angels last night, but at least they got some hits.

MLB needs to fix the baseball, writes Larry Stone, and I agree completely. Homer Fatigue is real.

Seattle Times reporter Ryan Divish does his weekly Mariners Q&A, mostly responding to fans questions about being in the early stages of a rebuilding process.

In the PCL:

Sacramento remains in first place in the Pac-North, beating Fresno 3-2 to open up a 1.5-game lead over the Grizzlies. Conner Menez made a strong start for the River Cats, allowing one run in 5.2 innings.

made a strong start for the River Cats, allowing one run in 5.2 innings. El Paso shut out Albuquerque, 7-0, behind Dillon Overton and two relievers.

and two relievers. Mark Payton hit three home runs (for his second time this season, and he only has 13 total) for Las Vegas in a 13-9 win over Salt Lake.

hit three home runs (for his second time this season, and he only has 13 total) for Las Vegas in a 13-9 win over Salt Lake. San Antonio’s Thomas Jankins tossed a gem in an 9-2 win over Omaha. Jankins allowed one run over seven innings, and he’s now 9-2 with a 3.39 ERA on the season. Nothing janky about that.

tossed a gem in an 9-2 win over Omaha. Jankins allowed one run over seven innings, and he’s now 9-2 with a 3.39 ERA on the season. Nothing janky about that. Iowa had ten hits and drew 12 walks in what must have been an ugly 11-5 win at Round Rock.

Patrick Wisdom hit a game-ending home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Nashville a 3-2 win over New Orleans.

hit a game-ending home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Nashville a 3-2 win over New Orleans. Oklahoma City split a doubleheader at Memphis. The Redbirds won the first game, 3-2, getting a key two-run homer from Edmundo Sosa. The Dodgers took the nightcap, 8-5, riding a seven-run second inning to victory.

