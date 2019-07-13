Nolin Deals Again, Miller Moves Up Stolen Base List

Sean Nolin continued to act as the Rainiers ace on Friday night, giving up one run over six innings in Tacoma’s 2-1 win over Reno at Cheney Stadium. Nolin walked none and struck out eight, while lowering his ERA to 2.45. His next start is penciled in for Wednesday at home against Vegas.

While he did not play last night, Ian Miller did start Thursday’s game, stealing a base. It was Miller’s 70th career stolen base in a Tacoma Rainiers uniform, which moved him into a tie for fifth place on the all-time franchise list. These are always fun for longtime fans of Tacoma baseball – let’s take a look.

Tacoma Career Stolen Base Leaders

92 – Del Alston, 1978-1980

76 – Mike Davis, 1981-1982

72 – Ricky Peters, 1983-1986

71 – Luis Polonia, 1986-1988

70 – Jamal Strong, 2003-2005

70 – Ian Miller, 2017-current

65 – Jimmy Sexton, 1981-1982

61 – Lance Blankenship, 1988-1992

57 – Keith Thrower, 1985-1986

56 – Jose Cardenal, 1962, 1964

The list is primarily made up of Tacoma Tigers players from the 1980s, when speed was king (additionally, the parent Oakland A’s organization was all about stealing bases during the Billy Martin era).

In addition to stealing all of those bases, all-time leader Del Alston is the answer to a fun Tacoma trivia question: he is the only player to wear the uniform of three different Tacoma team names. He played for the Tacoma Yankees (1978), the Tacoma Tugs (1979), and the Tacoma Tigers (1980).

The man rounding out the top ten is one of only two Tacoma players to ever lead the PCL in stolen bases: Jose Cardenal led the league with 40 steals in 1964, and Cleo James led the league with 37 in 1971. Tacoma has not had the league’s top base thief since then (47 years!), but both Miller and Tim Lopes have a chance to do it this year.

YESTERDAY: Sean Nolin tossed another gem, allowing one run over six innings while striking out eight, and the Rainiers beat Reno 2-1 on Friday night. It was 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh when Kelby Tomlinson hit a two-out double, and John Andreoli followed with an RBI double of his own. Reggie McClain retired all six batters he faced for a two-inning save.

ROSTER MOVES: The Rainiers had to put infielder Shed Long right back onto the injured list after he injured a finger on his right hand in Thursday’s game; he’s going to see a hand specialist. Eric Young Jr was activated from the IL and is ready to play for the first time since May 8, when he injured his right thumb and had to have surgery.

TODAY: Reno (40-51) at Tacoma (44-48), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Arizona Diamondbacks.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Chris Cron.

SEASON SERIES: Tacoma leads, 6-5.

PITCHERS: RHP Taylor Widener (6-4, 7.78) at LHP Anthony Misiewicz (3-5, 6.80)

HOT HITTERS: Kristopher Negron is on a tear: over his last 14 games, he’s batting .441 with 26 hits and 14 RBI. He has a streak of 20 straight games reaching base by hit or walk.… Ian Miller leads the PCL in stolen bases with 24… Tim Lopes has a five-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Reno split a four-game series with Sacramento before the break… Yasmany Tomas had a 13-game hitting streak and homers in three straight games going into the break, and he won the Triple-A Home Run Derby on Monday. However, his hitting streak ended with an 0-for-2 Thursday night… Juniel Querecuto has a 12-game hitting streak, going 21-for-53 during that stretch… Caleb Joseph is 4-for-8 with two doubles, a homer, and four RBI over the first two games of this series.

FAMILIAR FACES: When the Aces bring in a lefty from the bullpen, chances are it’s going to be a former Rainier and Mariner: Lucas Luetge and Marc Rzepczynski are with Reno. The Aces also have Mill Creek native Travis Snider on the club.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

The Rainiers game story in The News Tribune includes a section on Sam Tuivailala ‘s rehabilitation stint.

‘s rehabilitation stint. Well, if you haven’t heard, the Mariners were no-hit by two Angels pitchers in the Angels first home game since the passing of Tyler Skaggs . It was an amazing moment for the Angels, and the M’s were on the other side of it.

. It was an amazing moment for the Angels, and the M’s were on the other side of it. Dan Vogelbach talked about his all-star experience. The story also has a complete recap of where all of the injured Mariners players currently stand in their recovery.

Fresno took down Sacramento, 11-6, as Yadiel Hernandez ripped three doubles among his four hits and Raudy Read drove in five runs. The series is tied 1-1, and Fresno trails first-place Sacramento by a half-game.

ripped three doubles among his four hits and drove in five runs. The series is tied 1-1, and Fresno trails first-place Sacramento by a half-game. One day after putting together an eight-run rally in the second inning, Albuquerque scored seven runs in the second inning and crushed El Paso, 13-1. Sam Hilliard homered twice and drove in six runs; he’s up to 26 homers and 75 RBI.

homered twice and drove in six runs; he’s up to 26 homers and 75 RBI. Trailing 7-6 going to the ninth, Salt Lake scored four runs and upended Las Vegas, 10-7. Jared Walsh homered twice, including a three-run shot in the ninth. Salt Lake has added former Rainiers infielder Nick Franklin , who started at third base and went 2-for-4.

homered twice, including a three-run shot in the ninth. Salt Lake has added former Rainiers infielder , who started at third base and went 2-for-4. San Antonio scored ten runs over the first four innings and held on for a 10-9 win over Omaha. David Freitas and Travis Shaw each homered and drove in three.

and each homered and drove in three. Rogelio Armenteros tossed six strong innings as Round Rock defeated Iowa, 5-2.

tossed six strong innings as Round Rock defeated Iowa, 5-2. Oklahoma City scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning and took down Memphis, 6-3. Catcher and trade rumor subject Will Smith homered twice for the Dodgers, including a two-run shot in the ninth.

homered twice for the Dodgers, including a two-run shot in the ninth. Hector Noesi did it again and New Orleans picked up a 7-4 win at Nashville. Noesi went seven innings and allowed three runs while winning his 10th game of the season, tying Iowa’s Colin Rea for the PCL lead.

