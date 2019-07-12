Rainiers Send New ‘Ace’ To The Mound Tonight

Tacoma’s return to action got off to a rough start last night, as Reno scored ten runs in what seemed like ten minutes and ran off to a 12-7 win over the Rainiers. Tacoma looks to even the series tonight.

Sean Nolin starts for Tacoma tonight. The reigning PCL Pitcher of the Week tossed 7.1 innings of one-hit ball in his last start before the all-star break. Nolin has turned in four consecutive strong starts for Tacoma, and he is 3-0 with a 2.67 ERA since joining the club.

The Mariners signed Nolin out of the independent Atlantic League in mid-June. The lefty finished the 2015 season in the Oakland A’s starting rotation, but he injured his elbow and required Tommy John surgery. After rehabbing in 2016 and 2017, he came back as a reliever for the Colorado Rockies Double-A team last year while getting his arm back in game shape.

This year Nolin returned to starting, opening the season with the White Sox Class-AA team. They let him go after four outings, he went to the Atlantic League, and that’s where things started to click for him: a 1.10 ERA with a 6-0 record in eight games, and the Mariners signed him. He has been a huge help to the Rainiers starting rotation.

Nolin is not overpowering with his stuff, but he can throw quality strikes with all of his pitches and he changes speeds effectively. Let’s see if he can keep his successful run of starts going tonight.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Reno hit three 3-run homers in the first two innings, took a 10-0 lead, and held on for a 12-7 win over Tacoma on Thursday night. At one point Reno had three 3-run homers and four outs. Jaycob Brugman and Kristopher Negron each had three hits for Tacoma.

ROSTER MOVES: Two additional roster moves from yesterday: Tacoma added pitcher Mike Wright (outrighted from Seattle) and infielder Shed Long (activated from the IL) to the active roster. The Rainiers currently have 24 players with one open spot.

TODAY: Reno (40-50) at Tacoma (43-48), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Arizona Diamondbacks.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Chris Cron.

SEASON SERIES: Tied, 5-5.

PITCHERS: RHP Riley Smith (1-0, 8.49) at LHP Sean Nolin (3-0, 2.67)

HOT HITTERS: Kristopher Negron is on a tear: over his last 13 games, he’s batting .464 with 26 hits and 14 RBI. He has a streak of 19 straight games reaching base by hit or walk.… Jake Fraley homered in both games of Saturday’s doubleheader split at Fresno, and he has gone deep in three of his last five games… Ian Miller leads the PCL in stolen bases with 24… Jaycob Brugman has a six-game hitting streak, and he has homered six times over his last 12 games… Chris Mariscal has a six-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Reno split a four-game series with Sacramento before the break… Yasmany Tomas had a 13-game hitting streak and homers in three straight games going into the break, and he won the Triple-A Home Run Derby on Monday. However, his hitting streak ended with an 0-for-2 last night… Juniel Querecuto has a 11-game hitting streak, going 20-for-49 during that stretch.

FAMILIAR FACES: When the Aces bring in a lefty from the bullpen, chances are it’s going to be a former Rainier and Mariner: Lucas Luetge and Marc Rzepczynski are with Reno. The Aces also have Mill Creek native Travis Snider on the club.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

Sacramento outfielder Steven Duggar had three hits, scored two runs, and drove in two as the River Cats won the opener of a key home series against Fresno, 8-5. Sacramento leads the Pac-North with a 1.5-game lead over Fresno, while Tacoma is 4.5 games out.

had three hits, scored two runs, and drove in two as the River Cats won the opener of a key home series against Fresno, 8-5. Sacramento leads the Pac-North with a 1.5-game lead over Fresno, while Tacoma is 4.5 games out. Albuquerque scored eight runs in the second inning to take a 9-0 lead and then hung on for dear life, beating El Paso 9-8. Drew Weeks homered twice in the same inning, including a grand slam.

homered twice in the same inning, including a grand slam. Las Vegas ripped six homered and demolished Salt Lake, 13-3. Corban Joseph homered twice and is batting .396. The Aviators trail El Paso by 3.5 games in the South.

homered twice and is batting .396. The Aviators trail El Paso by 3.5 games in the South. Round Rock scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning courtesy of four Dylan Maples walks and beat Iowa, 6-4.

walks and beat Iowa, 6-4. Drew Smyly tossed five solid innings, Cory Spangenberg drove in five runs, and San Antonio cruised to a 9-2 win over Omaha.

tossed five solid innings, drove in five runs, and San Antonio cruised to a 9-2 win over Omaha. Oklahoma City scored twice in the top of the ninth, including an Edwin Rios solo shot, and beat Memphis 8-6. Gavin Lux had two hits and four RBI.

solo shot, and beat Memphis 8-6. had two hits and four RBI. Nashville took down visiting New Orleans, 11-7, as Andy Ibanez had three hits and three RBI.

