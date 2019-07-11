Rainiers Return To Action Tonight, PCL Wins All-Star Game

The Rainiers are back at it tonight, opening the post- all-star break portion of the schedule with an 11-game homestand beginning with a 7:05 game against the Reno Aces.

Last night the Pacific Coast League defeated the International League, 9-3, in the Triple-A All-Star Game held at El Paso’s Southwest University Park. It was the third straight win for the PCL in the annual event.

Hometown heroes Ty France and Luis Urias led the way for the PCL, with each of the El Paso representatives hitting a home run. France won the game’s MVP award, chipping in with a stellar defensive play at third base early in the contest.

An exciting player we’ll be seeing later on this homestand, Jorge Mateo of Las Vegas, had two hits with a triple and two RBI. He leads all of Minor League Baseball in triples, and it was cool that he hit one in the all-star game.

Tacoma’s Ian Miller entered the game in the sixth inning, pinch-hitting for starting center fielder Yonathan Daza (of Albuquerque) and taking over for him on defense. Miller grounded out twice, going 0-for-2. We’ll talk to him today or tomorrow on the radio pregame show to get his thoughts on the all-star experience.

We need to set up a race between Mateo and Miller before a game at Cheney this week. I’d like to see that.

—

Some news and notes from the past few days:

Pitcher Mike Wright was outrighted to Tacoma by the Mariners, and he figures to re-join the Rainiers as early as today. Wright was pitching quite well for the Rainiers in the starting rotation prior to his recent call-up to Seattle.

Tacoma’s Sean Nolin won the PCL Pitcher of the Week award for the week leading into the break. He tossed 7.1 innings of one-hit ball at Fresno on Friday night to take the prize.

Reno’s Cody Decker announced his retirement after hitting a walk-off home run for the Aces last weekend. A longtime PCL player most notably with El Paso, Decker had been the active minor league leader in career home runs.

Bulky PCL slugger A.J. Reed was finally designated for assignment by the Houston Astros, who did not have a fit for him in the major leagues. Reed hit 89 home runs in this league over the last three-and-a-half seasons, mostly for Fresno. The Chicago White Sox claimed him and immediately promoted him to the majors.

—

Jim Bouton, decent major league pitcher and phenomenal writer, passed away yesterday at age 80. Ball Four changed baseball books forever, and remains mandatory reading for fans of the sport’s literature. It is still one of my all-time favorite baseball books, despite the hilariously dreary portrayal of Cheney Stadium in 1969 (“…there’s no bat rack, so the bats, symbolically enough, are stored in a garbage can…”). Larry Stone has a great column today on Bouton and the book.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Was the last day of the All-Star break. Fifty games in 54 days to finish the regular season – here we go!

ROSTER MOVES: The three players from Class-A Modesto who helped the Rainiers in the final three games prior to the all-star break returned to Modesto on Sunday: infielder Connor Kopach and pitchers Raymond Kerr and Collin Kober. Today we expect Ryan Court to be activated, with more additions prior to game time.

TODAY: Reno (39-50) at Tacoma (43-47), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Arizona Diamondbacks.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Chris Cron.

SEASON SERIES: Tacoma leads, 5-4.

PITCHERS: RHP Ben Lively (0-0, 3.00) at RHP Andrew Moore (0-1, 7.94)

HOT HITTERS: Kristopher Negron went into the break on a tear: over his last 12 games, he’s batting .451 with 23 hits and 14 RBI. He has a streak of 18 straight games reaching base by hit or walk.… Jake Fraley homered in both games of Saturday’s doubleheader split at Fresno, and he has gone deep in three of his last four games… Ian Miller leads the PCL in stolen bases with 23… Jaycob Brugman has a five-game hitting streak, and he has homered five times over his last 11 games… Chris Mariscal has a five-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Reno split a four-game series with Sacramento before the break… they lost to the River Cats 21-7 on Sunday before going on vacation… Yasmany Tomas is on a tear, with a 13-game hitting streak and homers in three straight games going into the break. Then he won the Triple-A Home Run Derby on Monday, before going 2-for-2 in the All-Star Game last night… Juniel Querecuto has a ten-game hitting streak, going 18-for-45 during that stretch.

FAMILIAR FACES: When the Aces bring in a lefty from the bullpen, chances are it’s going to be a former Rainier and Mariner: Lucas Luetge and Marc Rzepczynski are with Reno. The Aces also have Mill Creek native Travis Snider on the club.

