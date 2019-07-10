Triple-A All-Star Game Tonight

We interrupt this midseason vacation to let you know that the Triple-A All-Star Game is tonight at 6:05 Pacific. The national broadcast will be aired on 850 AM, streaming at the usual spot, and televised live on the MLB Network.

Starting pitchers will be Norfolk’s Keegan Akin for the International League, against Jake Woodford of Memphis for the Pacific Coast League. The game is in El Paso, a great hitter’s park, so it should be a fun one with lots of runs scoring.

They had the Triple-A Home Run Derby on Monday night, and Reno’s Yasmany Tomas won it hitting 59 dingers over the course of the event. That should come as no surprise to anyone on the Rainiers who saw him hit four home runs in one game against Tacoma in Reno on May 20.

Tonight the Rainiers will be represented by outfielder Ian Miller. Miller was a last-second replacement for original all-star Parker Markel, who was called up by Seattle on Saturday which made him ineligible to participate in the Triple-A game.

Miller has had the best season of his career. He’s batting .285 with 25 doubles, four triples, seven homers, and 41 RBI. He’s drawn 30 walks and has posted a .348 on-base percentage. On top of that, he’s 23-for-26 in stolen base attempts. He leads the PCL in steals and ranks fourth in the circuit in doubles.

The Mariners 14th round draft pick in 2013 out of Wagner College, Miller is closer to the big leagues than he ever has been before. This is a pivotal season in his career, as Miller will become a minor league free agent after this season if he is not added to the Mariners 40-man roster.

Talking with Miller at SeaTac Airport luggage carousel No. 14 on Sunday morning, he said is excited about the opportunity to play in the game, and he is definitely going to try to steal a base.

